I've Found Them—9 Easter Nail Designs That Feel Genuinely Cool

Nothing beats Easter. To me, it always marks the start of spring, and I love taking the long weekend to refresh my space, bring out my brightly coloured clothes and eat lots of chocolate, of course. Another thing I have to look forward to this Easter is a nail appointment. This is my first manicure in over three months, as I've been giving my nails a break and admiring all the biggest spring nail trends from afar. However, now that my nails feel healthy again, I thought I'd treat myself to a gel manicure for the special occasion.
Before I head to the salon, I've been doing lots of research into what easter nail designs are proving popular. While I'm usually a milky manicure gal through and through, Easter is the time to have fun with my nails and go for something different, like a bright colour (to match my wardrobe) or even some nail art.
I've been scrolling through some of the best nail artists' Instagram accounts, and have come across so many good nail ideas that it's proving hard to pick just one. Below, I've shared my favourite Easter nail designs with you, alongside lots of product recommendations if you want to try them out at home. You are welcome.
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9 Chic Easter Nail Designs 2026
1. Cherry Blossoms
As mentioned, Easter always marks the start of spring for me, and what says spring more than cherry blossom nail art?
Get the Look:
Nailberry
Rose Blossom Oxygenated Nail Lacquer
We all know this nail design is hard to do at home, so why not opt for a cherry blossom nail shade instead?
2. Chocolate Brown
I mean, nothing says Easter like chocolate brown nails, does it? I personally love the idea of matching my nails to my Cadbury egg.
Get the Look:
Nails Inc.
Caught in the Nude Nail Polish Hawaii Beach
This is my favourite chocolatey hue.
3. Easter Eggs
Speaking of Easter eggs, how cool is this? Sure, it's not for the faint-hearted, but it will certainly turn heads.
Get the Look:
Mylee
Artiste Nail Brush Kit
Let's face it, you're gonna need a nail brush (or two) for this one.
4. Pastel Blue
If you prefer a minimalist manicure, you can never go wrong with a pastel blue hue.