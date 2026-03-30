I've Found Them—9 Easter Nail Designs That Feel Genuinely Cool

Easter is the perfect time to experiment with your manicure. These are the designs we're saving ahead of the long weekend.

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A collage of easter nail designs, including pistachio green nails, yellow floral nails and colourful striped nail art
(Image credit: @paintedbyjools, @matejanova, @nailartbyqueenie)
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Nothing beats Easter. To me, it always marks the start of spring, and I love taking the long weekend to refresh my space, bring out my brightly coloured clothes and eat lots of chocolate, of course. Another thing I have to look forward to this Easter is a nail appointment. This is my first manicure in over three months, as I've been giving my nails a break and admiring all the biggest spring nail trends from afar. However, now that my nails feel healthy again, I thought I'd treat myself to a gel manicure for the special occasion.

Before I head to the salon, I've been doing lots of research into what easter nail designs are proving popular. While I'm usually a milky manicure gal through and through, Easter is the time to have fun with my nails and go for something different, like a bright colour (to match my wardrobe) or even some nail art.

I've been scrolling through some of the best nail artists' Instagram accounts, and have come across so many good nail ideas that it's proving hard to pick just one. Below, I've shared my favourite Easter nail designs with you, alongside lots of product recommendations if you want to try them out at home. You are welcome.

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9 Chic Easter Nail Designs 2026

1. Cherry Blossoms

Hailey Bieber with cherry blossom nail art

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

As mentioned, Easter always marks the start of spring for me, and what says spring more than cherry blossom nail art?

Get the Look:

2. Chocolate Brown

A chocolate brown manicure

(Image credit: @bambinailss)

I mean, nothing says Easter like chocolate brown nails, does it? I personally love the idea of matching my nails to my Cadbury egg.

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3. Easter Eggs

A picture of egg-inspired nail art

(Image credit: @imarninails)

Speaking of Easter eggs, how cool is this? Sure, it's not for the faint-hearted, but it will certainly turn heads.

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4. Pastel Blue

A pastel blue manicure

(Image credit: @matejanova)

If you prefer a minimalist manicure, you can never go wrong with a pastel blue hue.

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5. Easter French Tips

A colourful, pastel French tip manicure

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

While a French tip is always a classic choice, this colourful design feels a whole lot more fitting for Easter celebrations.

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6. Spring Stripes

A white manicure with colourful stripes

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

Striped nail art is so much fun, and this design feels particularly spring-like for Easter weekend.

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7. Micro Florals

A yellow French tip manicure with mini yellow and white flowers

(Image credit: @matejanova)

Is this not the most perfect manicure for the occasion? I love that it still feels minimal while incorporating a pop of yellow alongside micro floral nail art.

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8. Pastel Polka Dots