While nail trends come and go, if there’s one manicure style that seems to endure above all others, it’s the French tip . Allowing for endless reinterpretation, from bold black French nails to fun colourful iterations , as well as classic pink and white tones, the French manicure is a look that is totally classic. However, there's no doubt it drifts in and out of fashion, and right now, other iterations are proving more popular.

You see, the latest nail trend I’ve been spotting cropping up on my feed calls time on nails with a chic single-wrapped trim. Yes, you heard it here first, all the coolest people are wearing duo French tips right now.

Sure, this look might not officially override our love for the traditional French manicure, but this trend does amplify it. Think double the French-tip design in either a single shade or contrasting colours, paired with either a classic nude pink base or, in some instances, brighter options. What could be better than one French tip? Well, two of course. Take a look at these manicures for proof…

Duo French Tip Nail Inspiration

The Micro Duo

These may be the chicest subtle double French tips.

Go Graphic

For a twist on pastel nails, try these multi-toned double tips.

Back to Black

If two colours aren’t for you, this black duo mani still taps into the trend.

Triple Tips

Why stop at double French tips? This triple toned look is so fun!

Duo French Cuffs

Or, why not try a nail bed cuff as well for a striking look?

Negative Space

These white tips use negative space to create a doubled up design.

Coffee and Cream

Why not mix and match tones for a unique take on the double French tip.

Sunset Shades

These may be the perfect holiday nails.

The Best Duo French Tip Nail Products

Mylee Artiste Nail Brush Kit £10 SHOP NOW A nail brush will make achieving your French tip effortless

Manicurist Nail Polish in Pale Rose £14 SHOP NOW The most perfect base coat colour.

Mylee Stamp It Out £8 SHOP NOW Nail art not your forté? A nail stamper will make it easier to create a neat tip.

Essie Nail Polish in Blanc £7 SHOP NOW Pair a white tip with a contrasting colour for an easy duo French tip.

Nailberry Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Folie Douce £15 SHOP NOW If you only opt for one shade this spring, make it butter yellow.