If You Think the Classic French Is Dated, the Duo Tip Manicure Is the Perfect Alternative
Want to upgrade your French tip manicure? A double tip is the chicest way to do it.
While nail trends come and go, if there’s one manicure style that seems to endure above all others, it’s the French tip. Allowing for endless reinterpretation, from bold black French nails to fun colourful iterations, as well as classic pink and white tones, the French manicure is a look that is totally classic. However, there's no doubt it drifts in and out of fashion, and right now, other iterations are proving more popular.
You see, the latest nail trend I’ve been spotting cropping up on my feed calls time on nails with a chic single-wrapped trim. Yes, you heard it here first, all the coolest people are wearing duo French tips right now.
Sure, this look might not officially override our love for the traditional French manicure, but this trend does amplify it. Think double the French-tip design in either a single shade or contrasting colours, paired with either a classic nude pink base or, in some instances, brighter options. What could be better than one French tip? Well, two of course. Take a look at these manicures for proof…
Duo French Tip Nail Inspiration
The Micro Duo
These may be the chicest subtle double French tips.
Go Graphic
For a twist on pastel nails, try these multi-toned double tips.
Back to Black
If two colours aren’t for you, this black duo mani still taps into the trend.
Triple Tips
Why stop at double French tips? This triple toned look is so fun!
Duo French Cuffs
Or, why not try a nail bed cuff as well for a striking look?
Negative Space
These white tips use negative space to create a doubled up design.
Coffee and Cream
Why not mix and match tones for a unique take on the double French tip.
Sunset Shades
These may be the perfect holiday nails.
The Best Duo French Tip Nail Products
Nail art not your forté? A nail stamper will make it easier to create a neat tip.
If you only opt for one shade this spring, make it butter yellow.
Lipstick red pairs well with any tone to make a chic nail colour combination.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years of experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing. She has also mastered the art of identifying upcoming nail and hair trends before anyone else. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer and, of course, a great pair of heels (for the extra inches). Jazz has written for publications including Marie Claire, ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
-
-
I'm a Celeb Facialist and Dior Beauty Ambassador—26 Products I Recommend to My Clients
Her clients include Vanessa Hudgens, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Nina Dobrev.
-
This Brand Won the Met Gala Red Carpet, According to Instagram's Favorite Trend Analyst
@databutmakeitfashion tells us everything we need to know the day after the Met.
-
Forget Pinterest—the Met Gala Red Carpet Is My New Source of Nail Inspo
I ran out of storage screenshotting these must-have manis.
-
Lisa Just Co-Signed Selena Gomez's Go-To Date-Night Nail Color—I'm Sprinting to My Manicurist
This shade stretches way past Valentine’s Day.
-
I'm an Expert in Nail Trends—These Are the 6 Nail Colors Everyone Will Be Wearing This Spring
Fresh mani inspo.
-
Sydney Sweeney Just Cosigned Chocolate Croc Nails (Plus a Matching Corset) for Spring
I'm officially copying it all season.
-
I'm Bored of Demure Manicures, so I Tried the Ornate Spring Nail Trend That's All Over Pinterest
I can't get enough.
-
The "Baby French" Is Officially Spring's Most Elegant Nail Trend—Hailey Bieber Agrees
Go ahead and book that first spring nail appointment.
-
I Thought Easter Nails Were Tacky Until I Saw These 9 Elevated, Effortlessly Chic Designs
You’ll want to bring these pics to your next nail appointment.
-
Selena Gomez's Date-Night Nail Polish of Choice? This Nostalgic $13 Shade of Cherry
I'm buying a fresh bottle.