If You Think the Classic French Is Dated, the Duo Tip Manicure Is the Perfect Alternative

Want to upgrade your French tip manicure? A double tip is the chicest way to do it.

Duo French Tip Nail Trend
(Image credit: @charlotteellennails, @matejanova, @iramshelton)
Jump to category:
By
published
in Features

While nail trends come and go, if there’s one manicure style that seems to endure above all others, it’s the French tip. Allowing for endless reinterpretation, from bold black French nails to fun colourful iterations, as well as classic pink and white tones, the French manicure is a look that is totally classic. However, there's no doubt it drifts in and out of fashion, and right now, other iterations are proving more popular.

You see, the latest nail trend I’ve been spotting cropping up on my feed calls time on nails with a chic single-wrapped trim. Yes, you heard it here first, all the coolest people are wearing duo French tips right now.

Sure, this look might not officially override our love for the traditional French manicure, but this trend does amplify it. Think double the French-tip design in either a single shade or contrasting colours, paired with either a classic nude pink base or, in some instances, brighter options. What could be better than one French tip? Well, two of course. Take a look at these manicures for proof…

Duo French Tip Nail Inspiration

The Micro Duo

@matejanova neon pink French tip nails

(Image credit: @matejanova)

These may be the chicest subtle double French tips.

Go Graphic

@gieos.room Double French Tip Nails

(Image credit: @gieos.room)

For a twist on pastel nails, try these multi-toned double tips.

Back to Black

@iramshelton Double French Tip Nails

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

If two colours aren’t for you, this black duo mani still taps into the trend.

Triple Tips

@charlotteellennails Double French Tip Nails

(Image credit: @charlotteellennails)

Why stop at double French tips? This triple toned look is so fun!

Duo French Cuffs

@natalie_thedollshouse Double French Tip Nails

(Image credit: @natalie_thedollshouse)

Or, why not try a nail bed cuff as well for a striking look?

Negative Space

@natalie_thedollshouse Double French Tip Nails-2

(Image credit: @natalie_thedollshouse)

These white tips use negative space to create a doubled up design.

Coffee and Cream

@iramshelton Double French Tip Nails

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

Why not mix and match tones for a unique take on the double French tip.

Sunset Shades

@charlotteellennails Double French Tip Nails

(Image credit: @charlotteellennails)

These may be the perfect holiday nails.

The Best Duo French Tip Nail Products

Mylee Artiste Nail Brush Kit
Mylee
Artiste Nail Brush Kit

A nail brush will make achieving your French tip effortless

Manicurist Nail Polish in Pale Rose
Manicurist
Nail Polish in Pale Rose

The most perfect base coat colour.

Mylee Stamp It Out, Nail Art Jelly Stamper With Silicone Cushion, Clear Transparent Stamping Tool for a Flawless French Manicure
Mylee
Stamp It Out

Nail art not your forté? A nail stamper will make it easier to create a neat tip.

Black, White & Neutral Nail Polish - Blanc
Essie
Nail Polish in Blanc

Pair a white tip with a contrasting colour for an easy duo French tip.

L’oxygéné - Folie Douce
Nailberry
Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Folie Douce

If you only opt for one shade this spring, make it butter yellow.

Nail Lacquer Nail Polish, Reds/oranges/yellows - Big Apple Red
OPI
Nail Lacquer in Big Apple Red

Lipstick red pairs well with any tone to make a chic nail colour combination.

Explore More:
Jazzria Harris
Freelance Fashion & Beauty Writer

Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years of experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing. She has also mastered the art of identifying upcoming nail and hair trends before anyone else. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer and, of course, a great pair of heels (for the extra inches). Jazz has written for publications including Marie Claire, ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸