It's Official: This Is the Most Elegant Way to Wear French-Tip Nails This Autumn

Out of all of the nail trends we have seen this season, there's still something so cool-girl coded about a classic French-tip design. Perhaps it's the minimalist manicure finish, or maybe it's the fact that every fashion insider could be seen sporting this manicure during summer, but either way, there's no denying its appeal.
However, as the weather gets colder and a new season approaches, I'm certain that we will be seeing everyone swapping their white French tips for this autumnal nail colour instead. If you're not yet familiar with the burgundy French tip nail trend, then consider this your formal introduction.
As the name suggests, this chic manicure combines a classic burgundy polish with an elegant French tip design, resulting in a look that is nothing short of spectacular. Below, I've rounded up some of the most stylish burgundy French tip nail looks for the upcoming months, so I highly suggest screenshotting your favourite looks before your next trip to the salon.
Burgundy French Tip Nail Inspiration
Simple, classic and oh so elegant.
This colour looks so good when paired with a slightly thicker French tip design.
Gold jewellery + a burgundy French tip manicure = a match made in heaven.
