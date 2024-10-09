I Never Thought I'd Paint My Nails This "Polarizing" Color—Now I'm Obsessed

My nail polish collection is pretty extensive. As a beauty editor, I'm lucky enough to receive lots of lovely samples and test out some of the best formulas out there, so I have almost every colour you could ever dream of. However, one shade I don't have is yellow. You see, in my opinion, this is a pretty controversial shade. After speaking to the Who What Wear team, I learnt that some people love a pop of yellow, whereas others wouldn't even consider wearing it on their nails.

@haileybieber yellow manicure

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

Hailey Bieber is a fan of the yellow nail trend.

That being said, I've noticed that this nail color is becoming more and more popular over the spring and summer months. Not only am I seeing the trend on some of my favourite Instagram nail accounts, but according to Google Trends, searches are on the rise. Plus, with 'buttermilk yellow' tipped to be one of fashion's biggest color trends this season thanks to its expensive-looking finish, I have no doubt that this shade will make its way into the beauty world too.

After looking at various yellow nail designs, I've come to realize that this color can actually look super chic. Below, I've rounded up some of my favorite designs that prove just how stylish this nail trend can be. These pictures have definitely convinced me that I need a yellow nail polish to add to my collection...

7 of the Best Yellow Nail Designs

1. Yellow Micro French Tips

@raelondonnails thin, neon yellow French tips

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

These thin, neon yellow French tips look so fun and modern. Plus, they are the perfect way to add a subtle pop of colour.

Get the look:

Manucurist Nail Art Brush
Manucurist
Nail Art Brush

This brush will help you to recreate a micro French tip at home.

2. Pale Yellow Shades

@themaniclub pale yellow manicure

(Image credit: @themaniclub)

Opting for a pale yellow shade is another great way of adding a subtle pop of colour to your manicure.

Get the look:

CHANEL LE VERNIS Longwear Nail Colour
Chanel
Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in 129 Ovni

I'm adding this to my basket ASAP.

3. Yellow Shimmer

@iramshelton glittery yellow manicure

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

For something a bit different, try adding a shimmery top coat to your yellow nail polish. The perfect holiday manicure.

Get the look:

NAILS INC Better On Top Get Glazed Treatment
Nails Inc
Better On Top Quick-Drying Top Coat

This top coat nourishes nails and adds a subtle shimmer.

4. Neon Yellow

@paintedbyjools neon yellow manicure

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

For those of you who like to make a statement with your nails, you can't go wrong with a neon yellow manicure.

Get the look:

Nails Inc Sunlight Square Neon Lite Nail Polish
Nails Inc
Sunlight Square Neon Lite Nail Polish

I want to wear this nail color with a cocktail in hand.

5. Butter Yellow French Tips

@iramshelton butter yellow French tip manicure

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

Butter yellow nails are so on trend, and I love this chic French tip design.

Get the look:

Manucurist Mimosa Nail Polish
Manucurist
Green Natural Nail Polish in Mimosa

Such a pretty shade.

6. Lemon Yellow Nail Art

@imarninails lemon nail art

(Image credit: @imarninails)

I'm not usually a fan of nail art, but even I can't deny how cute and summery this manicure is.

Get the look:

Sally Hansen Nail Art Pen in Yellow
Sally Hansen
Nail Art Pen in yellow

This nail art pen is so fun to have a play around with.

7. Yellow Mix n Match

@iramshelton yellow nail art design

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

How cute is this mix n match design by nail artist Iram Shelton? Opt for contrasting colors for something a little different.

Get the look:

OPI Closer Than You Might Belem
OPI
Nail Polish in Closer Than You Might Belém

This shade would look so summery with yellow nails.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.

