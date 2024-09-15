On Your Mark… 6 Top Fall Nail Trends to Have on Your Radar (Before Everyone Else)

Kaitlyn McLintock
I've said it before, and I'll say it again. The best way to celebrate the changing seasons is by getting a new manicure, whether you prefer to do that at the nail salon or in the comfort of your own home. Personally, I prefer the latter, which is why I'm stocking up on trendy nail polish colors, semi-cured gel strips, press-ons… you name it. My commitment to cool, autumnal nails knows no bounds.

But before I invest my hard-earned money in nail products, I need inspo (and intel) from the experts. So I contacted two top nail artists. They gave me all the insider details on the top fall nail trends. Without further ado, keep scrolling to see the six fall nail trends you should know about before everyone else catches on—from chocolate brown shades to "coffee chrome" nails and beyond.

Chocolate Brown

Chocolate Brown nails

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

Mazz Hanna is a nail artist and the CEO of Nailing Hollywood. She says one of the trendiest nail colors for fall 2024 will be rich, indulgent chocolate brown. "Chocolate brown is warm and earthy and pairs perfectly with fall palettes," she says. "It's rich and cozy, which makes it the perfect choice for fall."

More Inspo:

Chocolate nails

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

I love these cozy milk-chocolate nails.

Chocolate brown nail art

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

How about chocolate brown tips?

Must-Have Products:

Orly Nail Lacquer - Don't Be Suspicious - #2000302
ORLY
Orly Nail Lacquer in Don't Be Suspicious

Infinite Shine Long-Wear Nail Polish, Nudes/neutrals/browns
OPI
Infinite Shine Long-Wear Nail Polish in Not Afraid of the Dark

Nude Mood Lakur Enhanced Colour Nail Lacquer Collection
Londontown
Nude Mood Lakur Enhanced Colour Nail Lacquer Collection

Milky Colors

milky nails

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

The next trending color for fall, according to Hanna, isn't a color itself but a category: semi-transparent, milky colors. But don't think milky means varying shades of white and off-white. You can indulge in milky pink, milky lavender, milky blue… The world is your oyster. "Milky colors bring a soft, ethereal vibe that is perfect for fall," Hanna says. "Milky colors are great for those who prefer a softer and subtler look while still being able to partake in fall trends."

More Inspo:

short, milky nails

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

The perfect "quiet luxury" manicure does exist.

milky gradient nails

(Image credit: @imarninails)

These pink-to-white gradient nails are so elegant.

Must-Have Products:

JinSOON, Nail Lacquer in Prim
JINsoon
Nail Lacquer in Prim

Lavender Bb Cream
GELCARE
Lavender BB Cream

Pinks Nail Polish
Essie
Nail Polish in Ballet Slippers

Metallic + Holographic Finishes

metallic gold French manicure

(Image credit: @hollyfalconenails)

Mix up your manicure by embracing fun metallic and holographic finishes—really any finish that brings a fun, unexpected, and ultra-shiny flair to your nails. "Metallic colors add a touch of luxury and glamor that is perfect for fall," Hanna says. "With the continued popularity of chrome, velvet, and pearlescent finishes throughout the year, we can expect these trends to seamlessly transition into fall, now paired with deeper, richer fall hues."

More Inspo:

silver holographic nails

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

I want these silver holographic nails, like, right now.

Blue metallic nails

(Image credit: @imarninails)

I love this deep, midnight-blue shade.

Must-Have Products:

Le Vernis
CHANEL
Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Tuxedo

Londontown Lakur Treatment Infused Nail Color - Skyline Reflect
LONDONTOWN
Londontown Lakur Treatment Infused Nail Color in Skyline Reflect

Ilnp Mega - 100% Pure Ultra Holographic Nail Polish
ILNP Cosmetics, Inc.
100% Pure Ultra Holographic Nail Polish in Mega

Coffee Chrome

Dark brown coffee chrome nails

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

We know that fun finishes like metallic, holographic, chrome, and velvet will be particularly popular this fall, but there's a specific subset of the trend that I can't go without mentioning—"coffee chrome" nails. Selena Gomez recently debuted the look at the Toronto International Film Festival, and there's no doubt it's going to be *everywhere* soon enough. And why wouldn't it be? It combines two of fall's biggest nail trends into one—chocolate brown and a high-shine chrome finish.

More Inspo:

Light brown coffee chrome nails

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

This manicure looks so similar to Selena Gomez's.

Coffee chrome nails

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

Just look at that super-reflective finish!

Must-Have Products:

Paintlab Reusable Gel Press on Nails Kit, Chocolate Cat Eye, 30 Count
PaintLab
Reusable Gel Press on Nails Kit in Chocolate Cat Eye

Glazed Donut Semi Cured Gel Nail Strips
Dashing Diva
Glazed Donut Semi Cured Gel Nail Strips in Chocolate Glaze

10 Voodoo
Habit Cosmetics
10 Voodoo Nail Polish

Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell nails

(Image credit: @imarninails)

It might be a fall fashion classic, but tortoiseshell is slowly but surely making its way into the trendiest manicures for fall 2024. "Tortoiseshell print nails are always popular in the fall since the color palette matches so perfectly with the season," Hanna says. "It's a trend that's subtle enough for everyday wear but adds a fun twist to a basic mani. Tortoiseshell can also be worn as a French manicure, color-block manicure, or a mix-and-match mani. It's a great trend to experiment with."

More Inspo:

Half tortoiseshell nails

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

Here's an example of that experimentation Hanna was talking about.

Emerald tortoiseshell nails

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

You can even combine tortoiseshell with color. Emerald green is a great choice.

Must-Have Products:

Paintlab Press on Nails in Tortie
PaintLab
Press on Nails in Tortie

Mani Muse Perfectly Pressed Gel Mani Press-On Nails
Mani Muse
Perfectly Pressed Gel Mani Press-On Nails

Tortoise Shell
Static Nails
Tortoise Shell Reusable Pop-On Manicure

3D Nail Art

3D nail art

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

Fashion girls are already leaning into embellished, 3D nail art, and we can see why. It's such an unexpected yet eye-catching way to adorn your nails. While rhinestones and pearls are currently the most popular, you can experiment with 3D nail art in multiple ways.

For example, Morgan Dixon, a Nailing Hollywood nail artist, says sweater nails will be a big trend for fall 2024. They're exactly what they sound like—3D designs that mimic the texture of a cozy, cable-knit sweater. "Sweater nails are always so fun, and it seems like a lot of people are ready for a cozy season, so I think it will be a huge hit with everyone loving more texture with your nail looks," she says.

More Inspo:

pearl nails

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

I love how these pearly, mermaid-esque nails look almost wet.

Gem-encrusted nails

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

This is a minimalist's way to wear nail gems.

Must-Have Products:

Canvalite 1500pcs Rhinestones Crystal Ab Rhinestones for Nail With Pick Up Tweezers and Nail Rhinestone Picker, Nail Art Tools
CANVALITE
Rhinestones for Nail Art

Cirque Colors - Nail Art - Celestial Charms - Silver
Cirque Colors
Cirque Colors - Nail Art - Celestial Charms - Silver

Moon Star Nail Art Stickers Decals 3d Silver Bronzing Nail Stickers Laser Star Moon Luxury Nail Design Self-Adhesive Nail Decals Manicure Sliders for Women Girls Diy Nail Art Decorations Supplies
POWPOP
Moon Star Nail Art Stickers

