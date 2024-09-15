On Your Mark… 6 Top Fall Nail Trends to Have on Your Radar (Before Everyone Else)

I've said it before, and I'll say it again. The best way to celebrate the changing seasons is by getting a new manicure, whether you prefer to do that at the nail salon or in the comfort of your own home. Personally, I prefer the latter, which is why I'm stocking up on trendy nail polish colors, semi-cured gel strips, press-ons… you name it. My commitment to cool, autumnal nails knows no bounds.

But before I invest my hard-earned money in nail products, I need inspo (and intel) from the experts. So I contacted two top nail artists. They gave me all the insider details on the top fall nail trends. Without further ado, keep scrolling to see the six fall nail trends you should know about before everyone else catches on—from chocolate brown shades to "coffee chrome" nails and beyond.

Chocolate Brown

Mazz Hanna is a nail artist and the CEO of Nailing Hollywood. She says one of the trendiest nail colors for fall 2024 will be rich, indulgent chocolate brown. " Chocolate brown is warm and earthy and pairs perfectly with fall palettes," she says. "It's rich and cozy, which makes it the perfect choice for fall."

More Inspo:

I love these cozy milk-chocolate nails.

How about chocolate brown tips?

Must-Have Products:

ORLY Orly Nail Lacquer in Don't Be Suspicious $10 $6 SHOP NOW

OPI Infinite Shine Long-Wear Nail Polish in Not Afraid of the Dark $14 SHOP NOW

Londontown Nude Mood Lakur Enhanced Colour Nail Lacquer Collection $16 SHOP NOW

Milky Colors

The next trending color for fall, according to Hanna, isn't a color itself but a category: semi-transparent, milky colors. But don't think milky means varying shades of white and off-white. You can indulge in milky pink, milky lavender, milky blue… The world is your oyster. "Milky colors bring a soft, ethereal vibe that is perfect for fall," Hanna says. "Milky colors are great for those who prefer a softer and subtler look while still being able to partake in fall trends."

More Inspo:

The perfect "quiet luxury" manicure does exist.

These pink-to-white gradient nails are so elegant.

Must-Have Products:

JINsoon Nail Lacquer in Prim $18 SHOP NOW

GELCARE Lavender BB Cream $24 SHOP NOW

Essie Nail Polish in Ballet Slippers $10 SHOP NOW

Metallic + Holographic Finishes

Mix up your manicure by embracing fun metallic and holographic finishes—really any finish that brings a fun, unexpected, and ultra-shiny flair to your nails. "Metallic colors add a touch of luxury and glamor that is perfect for fall," Hanna says. "With the continued popularity of chrome, velvet, and pearlescent finishes throughout the year, we can expect these trends to seamlessly transition into fall, now paired with deeper, richer fall hues."

More Inspo:

I want these silver holographic nails, like, right now.

I love this deep, midnight-blue shade.

Must-Have Products:

CHANEL Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Tuxedo $32 SHOP NOW

LONDONTOWN Londontown Lakur Treatment Infused Nail Color in Skyline Reflect $16 SHOP NOW

ILNP Cosmetics, Inc. 100% Pure Ultra Holographic Nail Polish in Mega $10 SHOP NOW

Coffee Chrome

We know that fun finishes like metallic, holographic, chrome, and velvet will be particularly popular this fall, but there's a specific subset of the trend that I can't go without mentioning—"coffee chrome" nails. Selena Gomez recently debuted the look at the Toronto International Film Festival, and there's no doubt it's going to be *everywhere* soon enough. And why wouldn't it be? It combines two of fall's biggest nail trends into one—chocolate brown and a high-shine chrome finish.

More Inspo:

This manicure looks so similar to Selena Gomez's.

Just look at that super-reflective finish!

Must-Have Products:

PaintLab Reusable Gel Press on Nails Kit in Chocolate Cat Eye $10 SHOP NOW

Dashing Diva Glazed Donut Semi Cured Gel Nail Strips in Chocolate Glaze $16 SHOP NOW

Habit Cosmetics 10 Voodoo Nail Polish $12 $7 SHOP NOW

Tortoiseshell

It might be a fall fashion classic, but tortoiseshell is slowly but surely making its way into the trendiest manicures for fall 2024. "Tortoiseshell print nails are always popular in the fall since the color palette matches so perfectly with the season," Hanna says. "It's a trend that's subtle enough for everyday wear but adds a fun twist to a basic mani. Tortoiseshell can also be worn as a French manicure, color-block manicure, or a mix-and-match mani. It's a great trend to experiment with."

More Inspo:

Here's an example of that experimentation Hanna was talking about.

You can even combine tortoiseshell with color. Emerald green is a great choice.

Must-Have Products:

PaintLab Press on Nails in Tortie $13 SHOP NOW

Mani Muse Perfectly Pressed Gel Mani Press-On Nails $16 SHOP NOW

Static Nails Tortoise Shell Reusable Pop-On Manicure $18 SHOP NOW

3D Nail Art

Fashion girls are already leaning into embellished, 3D nail art, and we can see why. It's such an unexpected yet eye-catching way to adorn your nails. While rhinestones and pearls are currently the most popular, you can experiment with 3D nail art in multiple ways.

For example, Morgan Dixon, a Nailing Hollywood nail artist, says sweater nails will be a big trend for fall 2024. They're exactly what they sound like—3D designs that mimic the texture of a cozy, cable-knit sweater. "Sweater nails are always so fun, and it seems like a lot of people are ready for a cozy season, so I think it will be a huge hit with everyone loving more texture with your nail looks," she says.

More Inspo:

I love how these pearly, mermaid-esque nails look almost wet.

This is a minimalist's way to wear nail gems.

Must-Have Products:

CANVALITE Rhinestones for Nail Art $6 SHOP NOW

Cirque Colors Cirque Colors - Nail Art - Celestial Charms - Silver $10 SHOP NOW