If you asked me, a beauty editor, to recommend an under-eye product that could minimize dark circles, puffiness, and fine lines, I'd have more than a few to mention. However, if you asked me to recommend an under-eye product that did all of the above and had A-list approval, I would have just one. That's because celebrities like Margot Robbie, Victoria Beckham, Anne Hathaway, and, most recently, Harry Styles, have all been spotted and/or reported to use the very same set of eye patches. Yep, that's some serious star power to back up a single skincare product. Keep scrolling to see the exact eye patches in question.

I've already reported on Margot Robbie's and Victoria Beckham's love of these eye patches, but now I have even more celebrities to add to the mix. First, there's Harry Styles. The singer-songwriter recently posted this picture on Instagram to promote his new single "Aperture" (go listen to it if you haven't already; it's a vibe). He's pictured sipping soda and wearing the iconic black eye patches. Perhaps this is the product he uses to keep his under-eye area looking fresh after he chooses to "disco, occasionally." See what I did there?

Anne Hathaway is also a fan of these eye patches. She posted this picture to Instagram, which shows her "multi-masking," AKA wearing two separate sets of eye patches on her upper and lower lids. As you can see, one set appears to be the very same Celestial Black Diamond eye patches. What about the other blue-hued set she wears? That's 111Skin's Cryo De-Puffing Eye Mask ($115).

