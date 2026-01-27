If you asked me, a beauty editor, to recommend an under-eye product that could minimize dark circles, puffiness, and fine lines, I'd have more than a few to mention. However, if you asked me to recommend an under-eye product that did all of the above and had A-list approval, I would have just one. That's because celebrities like Margot Robbie, Victoria Beckham, Anne Hathaway, and, most recently, Harry Styles, have all been spotted and/or reported to use the very same set of eye patches. Yep, that's some serious star power to back up a single skincare product. Keep scrolling to see the exact eye patches in question.
111SKIN
8-Pack Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask
Here are the exact eye patches—111Skin's Celestial Black Diamond Eye Masks. They're pricey (an eight-pack will set you back $120), but they're packed with powerful skin-boosting ingredients, like hyaluronic acid, hexapeptide, rose hip extract, and apparently, actual diamond particles. (Perhaps that last one explains the price tag.) Over the course of a 20-minute treatment, these eye patches promise to gently exfoliate, hydrate, firm, and brighten the skin. In fact, the brand says the hexapeptide ingredient will help tighten the skin for a "Botox-like" effect. There's only one thing I know for sure: celebrities swear by this product.
I've already reported on Margot Robbie's and Victoria Beckham's love of these eye patches, but now I have even more celebrities to add to the mix. First, there's Harry Styles. The singer-songwriter recently posted this picture on Instagram to promote his new single "Aperture" (go listen to it if you haven't already; it's a vibe). He's pictured sipping soda and wearing the iconic black eye patches. Perhaps this is the product he uses to keep his under-eye area looking fresh after he chooses to "disco, occasionally." See what I did there?
Anne Hathaway is also a fan of these eye patches. She posted this picture to Instagram, which shows her "multi-masking," AKA wearing two separate sets of eye patches on her upper and lower lids. As you can see, one set appears to be the very same Celestial Black Diamond eye patches. What about the other blue-hued set she wears? That's 111Skin's Cryo De-Puffing Eye Mask ($115).
111SKIN
Cryo De-Puffing 8-Piece Eye Mask Box
These eye patches are inspired by cryotherapy. They're formulated to de-puff and reinvigorate the under-eye area with peptides, seaweed extract, and vitamin E. Together, these ingredients offer anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.