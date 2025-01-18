I've Sussed It—This Is the Easy Trick Hailey Bieber Uses to Achieve Her Natural Makeup Look

I've noticed that, in recent times, we've all been having a bit more fun with our makeup. This year, there so many different makeup trends to unpack and heaps of new beauty products to boot—from bold cream blushers to blue eyeshadows and even long-lasting lip stains. Of course, our favourite celebrities have been providing some much-needed inspiration, and I'm pretty sure I'm not alone in finding myself searching for Sabrina Carpenter's and Hailey Bieber's go-to makeup products.

And in this, after spending many hours of my life analysing Hailey Bieber's makeup looks on Instagram, there is something I have noticed—she loves using faux freckles as a mean to make her makeup look more natural. Seriously, take just one look at her social media page and you'll see that Bieber loves to use faux freckles to take her makeup look to the next level.

Hailey Bieber is a big fan of the faux freckle makeup trend.

Whether you are blessed with natural freckles or not, this trend is a quick and easy way to elevate your base makeup. "[The faux freckle trend] correlates with the 'no makeup' makeup trend," says Emelie Sundesten, creative director at CAIA Cosmetics. "A few years ago we wore lots more high-coverage foundations and concealers which covered up all of our beauty marks. However, today, many of us are wanting to look as natural as possible. Enhancing the freckles you have or creating the ones you wish you had creates the illusion of bare skin and is perfect to refine that 'no makeup' makeup finish."

"Faux freckles add a youthful, fresh and natural touch to makeup," adds Yolanda Dohr, makeup artist at London's inclusive makeup experience, Beam. If this sounds like your kind of thing, I asked the experts exactly how to recreate this look at home, so keep on scrolling for all the info...

Enhancing your natural freckles or creating faux freckles can add a natural touch to your makeup look.

What Is the Best Makeup to Use to Create Faux Freckles?

Thanks to the popularity of this trend, many brands have come out with specific faux freckle pens, however you could also use a makeup pencil that you already have at home. "There are [lots of] different ways to achieve faux freckles, such as using an eye or eyebrow pencil, a liquid eyeliner or a brow mascara," says Dohr.

However, if you're new to this trend, Sundesten recommends using a makeup pencil. "For a beginner, I would say that a pencil that is easy to blend and smudge is key to getting a natural look."

How to Apply Faux Freckles

1. Apply Your Foundation First

To make your faux freckles look as natural as possible, Sundesten says to apply them after your foundation (a natural-looking foundation formula is best here) but before your bronzer and blush. "Think of it like this, if they were your real freckles, there is no way you could apply your bronzer under your freckles. This is the crucial first step in making them look like your own natural freckles."

2. Choose the Right Product for You

"Start by choosing a product that complements your skin tone and hair colour," says Dohr. This is important as it will allow your freckles to pop while still looking natural on the skin.

3. Apply the Product Randomly

Dohr says that it's important to draw faux freckles on in quite a random way. "Remember, if the dots look too perfect it will be more obvious that they are fake."

When applying the freckles, Sundesten recommends using different pressure on each application to get a more unique, natural-looking finish. "They should look uneven in both size and colour to achieve the most natural result."

4. Blend, Blend, Blend

Lastly, make sure to blend your freckles for a soft finish. "Blend the dots by tapping on them with your finger or by using a dense brush," says Dohr. "This helps to fade the intensity of the colour and make the freckles look more natural and less drawn on."

So, there you have it. If after reading this guide you've decided to give the trend a go, shop some of my favourite faux freckle makeup products below.

Shop Faux Freckles Makeup Products

Freck Faux Freckle Cosmetics £17 SHOP NOW Formula: Liquid Number of Shades: Two This buildable, long-wearing formula is ideal for creating natural-looking freckles in seconds.

CAIA Frecking Good £15 SHOP NOW Formula: Pencil Number of Shades: One If you prefer a pencil, I recommend this one from CAIA. It has a felt-tip applicator, which gives you full control over the finished result.

Utan Pen Freckle & Lip Overliner £18 SHOP NOW Formula: Liquid Number of Shades: One This product is really clever. It develops to your own individual skin tone and is water resistant so perfect for summer.

Lottie London Freckle Tint £7 SHOP NOW Formula: Liquid Number of Shades: One The fine applicator makes this Lottie London Freckle Tint a great option for beginners.

Revolution Self Tan Freckle Pen £6 SHOP NOW Formula: Liquid Number of Shades: One Another great pen format from Revolution.

KIKO Faux Freckles Freckles Marker Face £14 £10 SHOP NOW Formula: Liquid Number of Shades: One Long-lasting, water- and sweat-resistant and transfer-proof, this Kiko product is bound to stay in place all day.