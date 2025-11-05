This Isn’t a Drill—Sephora’s Savings Event is On, and I’m Buying These 15 Picks First

I don’t know about you, but when I want to stock up on my favorite beauty products, one of the first places I turn is Sephora. Between the latest innovations in K-beauty and the fresh batches of buzzy makeup launches (ahem, this new sellout-bound Makeup by Mario palette), the only thing that can possibly sweeten the deal is… well, a deal. Luckily, the beauty mega-retailer is playing host to a site-wide sale now until November 10 that can shave up to 30% off your order when you enter the code EVERYTHING at checkout.
Sephora’s Savings Event, which began on October 31, proves that it really does pay to be a Beauty Insider. This rewards program garners up to one point per dollar spent on Sephora purchases, which means that you can rack up points and earn freebies, cash back, and more when you shop for everything from low-maintenance favorites to your everyday must-haves. And starting today, everyone with Insider status (any tier, including VIB and Rouge) can shave up to 30% off literally everything lining the Sephora aisles, both virtually and in-store.
Savings Per Tier Through November 10
- Rouge: 20% off
- VIB: 15% off
- Insider: 10% off
But if you’ve never signed up for an account, don’t fret—you can create a free account today to snag up to 20% off of any and all products on Sephora (and 30% on Sephora Collection goodies). Yes, even the TikTok-viral lip stain you’ve been coveting for months, and the Rhode blush beauty editors can’t stop raving about.
Below, the 15 beauty products that rarely see sales (and that I, as a beauty editor, personally recommend you snag before they’re gone).
The 15 Best Beauty Deals at Sephora’s Savings Event 2025
Rhode
Pocket Blush Buildable Hydrating Cream Blush
Though your discount may vary depending on your Insider status, rewards members can save up to 20% on the viral blush from Hailey Bieber's namesake brand, Rhode, right now. Bieber has, in GRWM's past, applied the shade Freckle to her cheeks, lips, and eyes to pull together a chic, minimalist look.
Sephora Collection
Waterproof 12-Hour Retractable Eyeliner Pencil
You can save the most on Sephora Collection products right now, which is why I (and thousands of Sephora shoppers) recommend adding the brand's waterproof eyeliner to your bag while it's slashed by 30%. One reviewer wrote that this liner survived a trip to Niagara Falls, while another gushed that they "have a million eyeliners," but that this is the only one that stays put in their waterline. "I actually have to remove it at night," they add.
Phlur
Missing Person Eau de Parfum
Phlur makes some of the best perfumes we beauty editors have ever tested, and Missing Person is a personal favorite. A comfortable skin musk tinged with woods and neroli, this scent feels like a hug and smells nostalgic in a warm, familiar way. The perfect cozy fall perfume, IMO.
Merit
Solo Shadow Cream Eyeshadow
Merit makes some of my favorite cream eye shadows, so I'm naturally adding a shade or two from the brand's chic lineup during this limited-time sale. The cream-to-powder formula is super easy to blend and great for beginners.
Wonderskin
Wonder Blading All-Day Lip Stain
Who What Wear beauty editor Kaitlyn McLintock fell hard when she tested this stay-put lip stain. The precise applicator makes it easy to sketch on the deep blue formula, which stains the lips where you'd normally apply lip liner for an all-day, no-budge lip look.
The Ordinary
Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% Serum for Oily Skin
The Ordinary makes some of my favorite drugstore skincare products, and this niacinamide and zinc serum is one every beauty lover should have on their radar. It's great for people with oily skin and helps improve the appearance of dark spots.
Patricka Ta
Major Headlines Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush Duo
I can't talk about great blush without mentioning Patrick Ta's Blush Duos. These handy compacts house two highly pigmented blush formulas, one cream and one blush, to create custom blush looks depending on the state of your skin and look you're going for. (Great for indecisive shoppers like moi, too).
Rhode
Peptide Lip Tint Nourishing Glaze
I'd be remiss to talk about Rhode standouts without mentioning the ultra-viral Peptide Lip Tints. The formula not only delivers a delectable wash of color and shine, but also cushiony hydration thanks to a blend of shea butter, vitamin E, and, of course, peptides.
Tower 28
SOS Daily Hypochlorous Acid Spray
If you don't always have time to wash your face between your workout and morning errands (ahem, me), you'll want to keep this hypochlorous acid spray in your gym bag. This antibacterial and anti-inflammatory formula soothes and shields irritated skin, making it a great touch-up product or extra skincare step when dealing with eczema flare-ups and breakouts.
Laneige
Lip Sleeping Mask
The internet went feral over this lip sleeping mask from Laneige, and honestly, I totally fell for the hype, too. Except, this deeply nourishing mask isn't all hype at all—its conditioning formula, full of vitamin C, coconut oil, plus shea and murumuru seed butters, offers up to eight hours of hydration and comes in fun flavors like this holiday-inspired wintry flavor.
One/Size
On 'til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray
Any makeup enthusiast will tell you that One/Size's setting spray is the best option for no-budge makeup that will look freshly applied all day long. I depended on this long-wearing, waterproof formula for two weddings this summer and never once required a touch-up.
Makeup by Mario
Ethereal Eyes Eyeshadow Palette: Nature
It's rare to snag deals on just-launched makeup products, but that's exactly what's happening with Makeup by Mario's brand-new Ethereal Eyes: Nature palette. This illustrious palette is laden with glistening golds, autumnal coppers, and forest greens that elicit images of the earth under sparkling light, and each shade is perfect for fall makeup looks.
Nars
Radiant Creamy Concealer With Hydrating Medium Coverage
I can't remember the last time I fawned over a concealer like I did with Nars' Radiant Creamy Concealer—and that was more than five years ago. It's exceptionally easy to blend, fortified with vitamin E, grape seed extract, and more for under-eye hydration, and supremely buildable for dark circle coverage. Oh, and did I mention it comes in a whopping 30 shades?
Summer Fridays
Lip Butter Balm Treatment
M.Ph
Lip Ciggy Sheer Lipstick Balm
Last but certainly not least is my most recent Sephora obsession: the M.Ph Lip Ciggies, the brainchild of celebrity makeup artist and brand founder Mary Phillips. While you can also snag the MUA's newly launched underpainting palette (the method she's famous for using on Kendall Jenner for a natural-looking chisel), I'd recommend getting your hands on these slender, sheer lipsticks before they sell out. Easy to throw in a bag or pocket, these lipsticks are about the size of a thick cigarette and offer the prettiest wash of color.