This Isn’t a Drill—Sephora’s Savings Event is On, and I’m Buying These 15 Picks First

Total sellout risks.

Images of Who What Wear associate beauty editor Alyssa Brascia applying lipstick and senior beauty editor Jamie Schneider&#039;s photo of the Rhode Pocket Blushes on a countertop.
(Image credit: @alyssabrascia, @jamieeschneider)
I don’t know about you, but when I want to stock up on my favorite beauty products, one of the first places I turn is Sephora. Between the latest innovations in K-beauty and the fresh batches of buzzy makeup launches (ahem, this new sellout-bound Makeup by Mario palette), the only thing that can possibly sweeten the deal is… well, a deal. Luckily, the beauty mega-retailer is playing host to a site-wide sale now until November 10 that can shave up to 30% off your order when you enter the code EVERYTHING at checkout.

Sephora’s Savings Event, which began on October 31, proves that it really does pay to be a Beauty Insider. This rewards program garners up to one point per dollar spent on Sephora purchases, which means that you can rack up points and earn freebies, cash back, and more when you shop for everything from low-maintenance favorites to your everyday must-haves. And starting today, everyone with Insider status (any tier, including VIB and Rouge) can shave up to 30% off literally everything lining the Sephora aisles, both virtually and in-store.

Savings Per Tier Through November 10

  • Rouge: 20% off
  • VIB: 15% off
  • Insider: 10% off

But if you’ve never signed up for an account, don’t fret—you can create a free account today to snag up to 20% off of any and all products on Sephora (and 30% on Sephora Collection goodies). Yes, even the TikTok-viral lip stain you’ve been coveting for months, and the Rhode blush beauty editors can’t stop raving about.

Below, the 15 beauty products that rarely see sales (and that I, as a beauty editor, personally recommend you snag before they’re gone).

The 15 Best Beauty Deals at Sephora’s Savings Event 2025

Alyssa Brascia
Alyssa Brascia
Associate Beauty Editor, Who What Wear

Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has nearly three years of industry experience, with rivers of content spanning from multigenerational lipstick reviews to celebrity fashion roundups. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University and went on to serve as a staff shopping writer at People.com for more than 2.5 years. Her earlier work can be found at InStyleTravel + LeisureShape, and more. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products, so if she’s not swatching a new eye shadow palette, she’s busy styling a chic outfit for a menial errand (because anywhere can be a runway if you believe hard enough).

