Byredo Famously Never Goes on Sale, But Here’s a Cheat Code to Score the Most Bang for Your Buck

Hurry—this deal won't last.

Photo collage of Byredo fragrances and makeup staples
(Image credit: @pink_oblivion)
Jamie Schneider's avatar
By
published
in News

At this point, I'm sure you're inundated with must-see holiday sale content. (I personally can never get enough stylish gifting ideas, but I understand if the internet is giving you whiplash at the moment!) We've identified plenty of under-the-radar deals worth a scroll from Nordstrom, Sephora, and Ulta, featuring many high-end brands that almost never offer discounts. But then… there's Byredo. The luxury Stockholm-based brand famously refrains from all the Black Friday madness, which is a shame for our wallets because the fragrance and makeup products truly make the chicest holiday gifts.

But! It has come to my attention that Byredo is offering an exclusive Black Friday deal this year: a limited-edition pouch containing three or more coveted items. When you spend $235 or more, you'll automatically receive a 50ml Blanche Body Wash, a 50ml Blanche Body Lotion, and a 30g Bibliothèque candle; purchases of $330 or more will result in a slightly bigger gift comprising of a a 50ml Blanche Body Wash, 50ml Blanche Body Lotion, 30ml Blanche Hand Cream, and an 8ml Bal d’Afrique Eau de Parfum.

Byredo limited-edition pouches

(Image credit: Byredo)

No, the brand isn't offering specific markdowns. But considering one fragrance typically costs $235, it's essentially a buy-one-get-four deal when the additional trio appears in your cart. Those savings count for something, right? At the very least, it's a surefire way to get the most bang for your buck with a Byredo purchase you'll probably wind up snagging anyway. I repeat: The minimalist-chic products make the best gifts.

If you've been contemplating a specific fragrance or makeup staple for a minute, I'd go ahead and bite while the free pouches are still up for grabs. A limited-edition offer, the curation is only available while supplies last, so consider this your sign to restock your winter fragrance wardrobe or get your hands on a new bottle you've been itching to try. If you need help filling your cart, I've got you; below, find the Byredo products I recommend stockpiling this holiday season.

My Favorite Byredo Products to Shop This Holiday Season

Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider
Senior Beauty Editor

Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting vintage boutiques and reading thrillers, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸