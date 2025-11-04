A Foolproof Blush, a Fluttery Mascara, and My Fave Dry Shampoo: 5 of My Most-Used Items Are on Sale at Sephora RN

*Please don't sell out. Please don't sell out.*

As a beauty editor, I'm lucky enough to test hundreds of new products every year. It's my job to be discerning and sort the good from the bad (and then the great from the good). That said, it's not enough to simply like something. I have to love it, so much so that I incorporate it into my personal beauty routine. When I continue to use a product over the course of many months or even years, and when I repurchase it over and over again with my own money, well, that's how you know it's really something special.

I refuse to gatekeep my go-to products. (It's against my position as a beauty editor, but it's also against my very nature—I love yapping about my favorite things!) So I'm giving you an inside look at my five most-used beauty products. I'm talking about the can't-live-without items that get me ready and out the door in no time flat. Oh, and they just so happen to be on sale right now.

Yep, Sephora's semiannual Savings Event is happening now through November 10 for Rouge Members. (It opens to all tiers, including Insiders and VIBs, on November 4.) During it, you can take up to 20% off all kinds of products—my five favorites included. So without further ado, let's get into it.

My five most-used beauty products

Henry Rose Torn Eau de Parfum

Rhode Pocket Blush (in Toasted Teddy)

Ouai Super Dry Invisible Dry Shampoo (in Cape Town)

Refy Lash Sculpt Mascara

YSE Beauty The Overachiever Brightening & Depuffing Eye Patches

Beauty Editor

Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.

