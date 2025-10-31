I'm All About Effortless Beauty—17 Low-Effort, High-Impact Items to Shop During Sephora's Savings Event

I'm a path-of-least-resistance person when it comes to my beauty routine. Some people call it lazy; I call it smart. If I can get ready and head out the door in under 10 minutes flat without succumbing to incomplete skincare application, patchy makeup, or unstyled hair, I'm going to do it. In today's busy world, isn't spending less time in front of the mirror a good thing? I certainly think so.

Over the years, I've curated a complete collection of (nearly) effortless beauty products. There's an eyeshadow that takes less than five seconds to apply and blend. There's a natural-looking, yet effective lash-lengthening mascara. There are multiple lip-enhancing balms and sticks that I swipe on in between back-to-back video calls. You get the idea. The best part? They're ALL on sale right now. Yep. Sephora's Semi-Annual Savings Event is on now through November 10 (for Rouge members; it opens for all other tiers on November 4). During it, Insiders can score 10% off their entire order, VIBs can score 15%, and Rouge members can score 20%. Did I mention that the entire Sephora Collection is also 30% off? Use code EVERYTHING at checkout. Ahead, see all 17 of my effortless, editor-approved picks.

  • The Brightening and De-Puffing Eye Masks that *Actually* Work: YSE Beauty The Overachiever Eye Patches ($30)($38)
  • The Mascara that Gives Me Long, Fluttery Lashes In a Snap: Refy's Lash Sculpt Mascara ($22)($28)
  • The "Apply In Five Seconds" Eye Shadow: Merit Solo Shadow Cream Eyeshadow ($21)($26)
  • The Best "Please Disguise My Dirty Hair" Dry Shampoo: Ouai Super Dry Invisible Dry Shampoo ($24)($30)
  • The Do-It-All Styling Stick I Swear By: Briogeo Style + Treat Hair Styling Sleek Stick ($18)($23)

