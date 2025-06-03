Pink Guava, Pink Sugar, or Birthday Cake? The Most Viral Summer Fridays Balms, Ranked by Me

A new lip-product launch hits my inbox every three minutes, yet I'd argue none has maintained a cult following quite like the Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm. Each new flavor-shade combination is somehow better than the last, and the nonsticky formula is so smooth and hydrating that I (plus thousands of others) collect them like candy. The infatuation has gotten to the point where shoppers are only able to purchase three at a time on the brand's website. That's when you know it's a hot commodity! In short, if you're on the prowl for a new lip balm, I can't recommend Summer Fridays enough. It's the ultimate It balm , and rest assured, the hype is well-earned.

Yes, I just declared that each flavor drop seems to get better and better, but the brand's latest launch, Pink Guava, just might take the cake as my all-time favorite. Honestly? I don't know if Summer Fridays can top it. Scroll for my full review and to see how it compares to the similar pink shades, and snag yourself a tube (or three), stat.

Before diving into the shade variations, I should note that each balm boasts the same silky formula—a blend of ultrahydrating shea and murumuru-seed butters and vegan waxes for a smooth, nonsticky glide. "Our Lip Butter Balm was created to feel as good as it looks: deeply nourishing with a subtle tint and a texture that people describe as buttery and smooth," Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gores Ireland , co-founders of Summer Fridays, previously told me about the cult-favorite formula. "We spent a lot of time making sure it wasn't sticky and would wear beautifully. For us, it's always been about making something that people enjoy using again and again."

Pink Guava: Juicy and Vibrant

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm in Pink Guava $24 SHOP NOW

Now, onto Pink Guava! The only word I can use to describe the shade is juicy. It makes my lips look instantly glossy (again, without ever feeling sticky), as if I took a bite out of a ripe piece of fruit. It's definitely a warmer, brighter shade of pink than the other rosy-hued balms, but the finish is still quite sheer. Guava pink is technically a cross between coral and fuchsia, but this balm provides more of a subtle wash of that color than a richly pigmented layer.

As for the flavor, I'd also describe it as quite subtle. I can certainly taste hints of fruity guava, but it's not overwhelmingly tangy or tropical. Overall, if you're looking for a summery version of the Cherry Lip Butter Balm (which is similarly pigmented but features more purple-red tones), this is the perfect pick.

A swatch of Pink Guava (Image credit: @jamieeschneider

Pink Sugar: Rosy and Sweet

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm in Pink Sugar $24 SHOP NOW

Before Pink Guava came along, Pink Sugar was probably my favorite shade. The sheer pink is just so pretty, providing lips with a soft, barely-there tint. Imagine a creamy, whipped strawberry sorbet—that's how Pink Sugar dresses your pout.

They may have a similar juicy pigment, but their flavor profiles could not be more different. Where Pink Guava is tart and fruity, Pink Sugar is sticky-sweet. No lie, each swipe feels like biting into a sprinkle-topped sugar cookie, so if a nostalgic, dessert-inspired balm is up your alley, give this one a whirl.

Pink Guava and Pink Sugar side by side (Image credit: @jamieeschneider

Birthday Cake: Sheer and Shimmery

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm in Birthday Cake $24 SHOP NOW

Take the sheer, sorbet-like pigment of Pink Sugar, then hit it with some subtle sparkle, and you'll wind up with Birthday Cake! Note, the two formulas are more like sisters, not twins. The pigment here is a tad peachier and paler than Pink Sugar (which is a true rosy pink), delivering a faint frosted effect to the lips. The flavor is also slightly unique: Birthday Cake definitely has an emphasis on vanilla notes, while Pink Sugar reads a tad more candy-like. I personally love to use Birthday Cake as a shimmery topper to a richer lip stain, but it works wonders on its own if you love a super-light gloss. It's also limited edition, so if a Y2K-coded, nonsticky frosted lip speaks to you, grab it while you still can.

From left to right: Pink Guava, Pink Sugar, and Birthday Cake (Image credit: @jamieeschneider

Shop More Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balms

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm in Cherry $24 SHOP NOW Cherry adds a juicy pop of red. Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm in Sweet Mint $24 SHOP NOW Sweet Mint has a refreshing, cooling effect on the lips. Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm in Brown Sugar $24 SHOP NOW This sheer nude is perfect in every way. Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm in Vanilla Beige $24 SHOP NOW This one adds just a touch of taupe pigment. Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm in Poppy $24 SHOP NOW Juicy and bright, Poppy is a summertime staple. Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm in Vanilla $24 SHOP NOW You can never go wrong with classic sheer. Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm in Iced Coffee $24 SHOP NOW I swear this one tastes just like my coffee order—so rich and smooth.

Opening image: @hannahjuneva