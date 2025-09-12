From Denim-Blue Eyes to Dark Matte Lips: The Most Elegant-Looking Makeup Trends to Wear This Fall

I've said this before, and I'll say it again: Nothing gets me more jazzed than the onset of fall makeup looks. Dewy, sun-kissed flushes are fun and all, but my complexion truly comes alive with a palette that mimics blushing leaves and cozy spiced drinks. (I'm a warm autumn and Scorpio rising, if you're curious.) Not to mention, a blurred berry lip is practically my trademark; I can't think of anything more elegant than a velvety-matte situation, and, luckily for me, celebrity makeup artists Kelli Anne Sewell and Renny Vasquez say dark matte lips (read: mulled wine and oxblood) are very en vogue at the moment—in addition to a few other head-turning trends. Discover all the autumnal eye candy below, along with staple products you'll need to nail each look.
Full-Beat Fall
Great news for full-glam fans: Both Vasquez and Sewell predict pulling out all the stops—intricate eye shadow, razor-sharp eyeliner, immaculate coverage, et al. "Everyone will be playing in makeup a little more," Vasquez declares. "More is more this fall!"
In fact, Sewell plans to commit to what she's coined a "full-beat fall," during which she'll amp up her usual fresh, minimal looks. "I am trying to lean into airbrushed matte skin and having fun with smoky shadow looks and liner," she notes. "I forgot how much I love it all."
"I think everyone is ready for smoky eyes to make their official comeback and fall/winter is the perfect time," notes Vasquez. "Complemented with fresh, blurred skin and a vampy lip … there is nothing better." Sewell agrees, who particularly loves a smoky eyeliner look with satin metallic lids. If you prefer a modern grunge moment, pair your smoky eye with a nude lip (just like Jenna Ortega above!) for more of that '90s flair. "The modern take looks almost like soft grunge, but done with a bit of a glam twist with no hard lines and edges softly blended," Vasquez adds. Eye shadow sticks are your friends here, as they're extra user-friendly and effortlessly blend with just a press of your fingertip.
Soft Blurs
'Tis the season where dewy, glowy skint tints make way for matte, soft-blurred finishes in all categories. "I'm finding that matte blushes are back to give that effect, as well as soft, kind of luminous powders," Sewell shares. "They're matte but don't dry out your skin, giving you this smooth look."
See, there's a fine line between a soft-focus look and one that veers too cloud-like, and both Sewell and Vasquez recommend sticking to the happy medium. "There's life to the skin, yet [it's] matte and soft-blurred," Vasquez notes. "Highlighter is strategically placed on high points of the face, but very delicately. Think more sheen than highlight. This adds to giving the matte skin a bit of life in a very controlled way."
Less Concealer
Yep, you read that right. According to Sewell, makeup lovers will be (gasp!) skipping concealer this fall—or, well, at least using way less of it. "People are concealing less, letting [their] natural eye discoloration be a part of the look," she explains. Consider it hollow-eyed grunge (very Wednesday Addams, if you ask me).
If you can't fathom the thought of letting those under-eye shadows see the light of day, try dabbing on a bit of color corrector instead of a brightening concealer; that way, you can still disguise discoloration without losing the dimension of those natural shadows. Add a touch of gold eye shadow to the inner corners à la Collina Strada, if you feel so inclined.
"Blonzer"
"I encourage people to put down the bronzer!" Sewell declares. Sure, a faux glow is always nice, but she recommends leaning into the season with more of a realistic-looking windswept vibe. "Kill two birds with one stone by using a blush shade that has a balanced bronze but pinky feel," she explains. "It keeps the bronze look really only to the cheeks. Way more natural!"
Denim Elements
No, blue eye makeup isn't going anywhere—insiders are simply swapping summery cobalt and turquoise for a cool, dark denim. (Think Dua Lipa from her Argylle blonde-hair era, pictured above.) "I'm seeing a lot of blue denim elements in makeup, like blue mascara and eye shadow," notes Sewell, who specifically references celebrity makeup artist Alexandra French's "double denim makeup" look for a recent MAC campaign.
Whether you opt for full-on blue eye shadow or stick to a swipe of navy mascara, it's an easy way to switch up your everyday glam for something a tad more captivating.
Warm Browns
Another perfectly fall-coded color story? "A lot of gorgeous, camel-colored browns—like warm, terra-cotta colors," shares Sewell. There's something about brown, monochromatic glam (some call it "latte makeup") that just makes you look luxurious. From espresso to chocolate to caramel to cinnamon, there's no shortage of shades with which to play. Bonus points if you pair your warm brown with a denim element above (like, say, a coat of blue mascara), as the two hues make quite the gorgeous pair.
Dark Matte Lips
Of course, no fall makeup trend report is complete without a matte lip mention. A deep berry or oxblood hue is practically a cornerstone of the season, especially if you opt for a smooth, velvety formula with a soft-blurred finish. "There is something so chic about a dark matte lip. [It] feels very Marie Antoinette, if you will," Sewell adds. Craving a hint of shine? Vasquez recommends topping your lip color with a metallic wine-colored gloss. Perfect for "those fun, fall evening festivities," he shares.
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting vintage boutiques and reading thrillers, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.