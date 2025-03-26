LoveShackFancy Founder Rebecca Hessel Cohen Shares Her Top 14 Beauty Must-Haves

The Lineup is a monthly series where we're giving you an inside peek at the beauty lineups of the most sought-after experts and tastemakers in the industry. Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at all the can't-live-without products that make their worlds go 'round.

If you're a lover of pretty things, you're probably already fond of the brand LoveShackFancy. Entering one of its stores or scrolling its Instagram is like being transported to a romantic, vintage-inspired world of floral prints and dreamy pastels, where each item is lovingly adorned with ruffles, lace, and bows. Much to the delight of LoveShackFancy's loyal consumers, founder Rebecca Hessel Cohen was able to translate this dream world into an olfactory experience. "I'm profoundly nostalgic and have always loved how perfumes can transport you to a moment or bring memories back—when you last wore the dress, wandered through the garden, or smelled the sun on your skin," she says. "We have dreamed up a fragrance collection to wear while making new memories."

Rebecca Hessel Cohen LoveShackFancy

(Image credit: @becknyc)

Creating a line of fragrances was serendipity for Hessel Cohen. "When I was a little girl, I would stay up late to watch my mom get ready for dinner or the ballet," she describes. "She would dab Chanel No.5 on as the final touch before she left, and sometimes she would let me dab a touch on my neck, too. Since then, perfume has always made me feel special." Hessel Cohen was able to bottle up this magical feeling into four different formulas, from the fruity-floral Forever in Love Eau de Parfum ($125) to the warm, rich Moondance Eau de Parfum ($125). Just in time for spring, she unveiled a solar floral scent. "I wear all of our fragrances throughout the year, but this spring I'll be living in Love on the Beach Eau de Parfum," she says. "I created this fragrance for the effortlessly cool girl on the hottest day. It captures the essence of a sunset—it's a warm, radiant, sun-drenched scent that's as gorgeous as it is unforgettable." With notes of lush tropical blooms, creamy coconut, musky sandalwood, and salt water, it's truly like a sunset in a bottle. Keep reading to shop the new fragrance and the rest of Hessel Cohen's delightful beauty must-haves, from her favorite sun-kissed bronzer to the liquid filter that gives her a lit-from-within glow.

Love on the Beach Eau De Parfum With Coconut & Frangipani
LoveShackFancy
Love on the Beach Eau De Parfum

"Our latest fragrance transports you to the beach no matter where you are."

Forever Glow Star Filter Multi-Use Complexion Enhancing Booster
Dior
Forever Glow Star Filter

"I love wearing this under my makeup to give me a lit from within glow."

Airbrush Matte Bronzer
Charlotte Tilbury
Airbrush Matte Bronzer

"I love Charlotte Tilbury, and this bronzer makes me feel like I'm sun-kissed all year long."

Forever in Love Eau De Parfum With Green Pear & Gardenia
LoveShackFancy
Forever in Love Eau De Parfum

"Of course my favorite finishing touch is our signature Forever in Love fragrance—it's our best seller for a reason!"

Reusable Eye Mask
Skin Gym
Reusable Eye Mask

"This eye mask is my little secret to looking refreshed."

Lip Cheat Lip Liner
Charlotte Tilbury
Lip Cheat Lip Liner

"A go-to product for all my friends. It instantly makes your lips look so much fuller."

Lip Butter Balm for Hydration & Shine
Summer Fridays
Lip Butter Balm

"This is the best lip balm! It gives the perfect glossy finish."

Major Sculpt Crème Contour & Powder Bronzer Duo
Patrick Ta
Major Sculpt Crème Contour & Powder Bronzer Duo

"I love Patrick Ta, and I love how the two shades in this palette create definition on my cheek bones."

Lash Idôle Lengthening & Volumizing Mascara
Lancôme
Lash Idôle Mascara

"The best mascara ever! I love using it every day. It's really lightweight but also gives you tons of volume."

Loveshackfancy X Goody Everblooming Rosettes Large Claw
LoveShackFancy x Goody
Everblooming Rosettes Claw Clip

"This clip is so pretty and instantly dresses up your hair."

Eyelash Curler
Shiseido
Eyelash Curler

"An eyelash curler makes such a difference, and this one is really easy to use."

Mini Petite Lit Up Cream Highlighter Stick
Westman Atelier
Mini Petite Lit Up Cream Highlighter Stick

"This is such an easy product to use and gives you the most gorgeous glow in all the right places."

Wet Brush, Wet Brush X Loveshackfancy Original Detangler Hair Brush - English Ivy - Pink
LoveShackFancy x Wet Brush
Original Detangler Hair Brush

"The cutest collaboration! My girls love these brushes."

Have My Heart Mini Hair & Body Perfume Mist Set
LoveShackFancy
Have My Heart Mini Hair & Body Perfume Mist Set

"I love all of these mists. They're so light and easy to wear—you can spray them all over and each one works for a different mood."

