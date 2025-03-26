(Image credit: LoveShackFancy)

The Lineup is a monthly series where we're giving you an inside peek at the beauty lineups of the most sought-after experts and tastemakers in the industry. Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at all the can't-live-without products that make their worlds go 'round.

If you're a lover of pretty things, you're probably already fond of the brand LoveShackFancy. Entering one of its stores or scrolling its Instagram is like being transported to a romantic, vintage-inspired world of floral prints and dreamy pastels, where each item is lovingly adorned with ruffles, lace, and bows. Much to the delight of LoveShackFancy's loyal consumers, founder Rebecca Hessel Cohen was able to translate this dream world into an olfactory experience. "I'm profoundly nostalgic and have always loved how perfumes can transport you to a moment or bring memories back—when you last wore the dress, wandered through the garden, or smelled the sun on your skin," she says. "We have dreamed up a fragrance collection to wear while making new memories."

Creating a line of fragrances was serendipity for Hessel Cohen. "When I was a little girl, I would stay up late to watch my mom get ready for dinner or the ballet," she describes. "She would dab Chanel No.5 on as the final touch before she left, and sometimes she would let me dab a touch on my neck, too. Since then, perfume has always made me feel special." Hessel Cohen was able to bottle up this magical feeling into four different formulas, from the fruity-floral Forever in Love Eau de Parfum ($125) to the warm, rich Moondance Eau de Parfum ($125). Just in time for spring, she unveiled a solar floral scent. "I wear all of our fragrances throughout the year, but this spring I'll be living in Love on the Beach Eau de Parfum," she says. "I created this fragrance for the effortlessly cool girl on the hottest day. It captures the essence of a sunset—it's a warm, radiant, sun-drenched scent that's as gorgeous as it is unforgettable." With notes of lush tropical blooms, creamy coconut, musky sandalwood, and salt water, it's truly like a sunset in a bottle. Keep reading to shop the new fragrance and the rest of Hessel Cohen's delightful beauty must-haves, from her favorite sun-kissed bronzer to the liquid filter that gives her a lit-from-within glow.

LoveShackFancy Love on the Beach Eau De Parfum $125 SHOP NOW "Our latest fragrance transports you to the beach no matter where you are."

Dior Forever Glow Star Filter $55 SHOP NOW "I love wearing this under my makeup to give me a lit from within glow."

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Matte Bronzer $58 SHOP NOW "I love Charlotte Tilbury, and this bronzer makes me feel like I'm sun-kissed all year long."

LoveShackFancy Forever in Love Eau De Parfum $125 SHOP NOW "Of course my favorite finishing touch is our signature Forever in Love fragrance—it's our best seller for a reason!"

Skin Gym Reusable Eye Mask $20 SHOP NOW "This eye mask is my little secret to looking refreshed."

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner $25 SHOP NOW "A go-to product for all my friends. It instantly makes your lips look so much fuller."

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm $24 SHOP NOW "This is the best lip balm! It gives the perfect glossy finish."

Patrick Ta Major Sculpt Crème Contour & Powder Bronzer Duo $42 SHOP NOW "I love Patrick Ta, and I love how the two shades in this palette create definition on my cheek bones."

Lancôme Lash Idôle Mascara $30 SHOP NOW "The best mascara ever! I love using it every day. It's really lightweight but also gives you tons of volume."

LoveShackFancy x Goody Everblooming Rosettes Claw Clip $13 SHOP NOW "This clip is so pretty and instantly dresses up your hair."

Shiseido Eyelash Curler $27 SHOP NOW "An eyelash curler makes such a difference, and this one is really easy to use."

Westman Atelier Mini Petite Lit Up Cream Highlighter Stick $26 SHOP NOW "This is such an easy product to use and gives you the most gorgeous glow in all the right places."

LoveShackFancy x Wet Brush Original Detangler Hair Brush $18 SHOP NOW "The cutest collaboration! My girls love these brushes."

LoveShackFancy Have My Heart Mini Hair & Body Perfume Mist Set $70 SHOP NOW "I love all of these mists. They're so light and easy to wear—you can spray them all over and each one works for a different mood."