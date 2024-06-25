Hailey Bieber, Rita Ora, and Sabrina Carpenter Have Officially Introduced Me to My New Favorite Bronzer
Whenever a celebrity endorses a beauty product, I'm intrigued. When two celebrities individually share the same favorite, color me tempted—I typically pause whatever I'm doing to research if said favorite is really worth the hype. But when three or more A-listers cite something as their holy grail? I'm adding to cart faster than you can say, "Influenced!" Such is the case with Tom Ford's Shade And Illuminate Contour Duo. After seeing not one, not two, but three beauty moguls consider the palette their makeup bag staple, I became a woman on a mission—and my glowy summer makeup routine has been forever changed.
Let's proceed in the order of events, shall we? In a 2022 TikTok video, Sabrina Carpenter applied the creamy contour to the underside of her cheekbone, using a brush to blend the pigment until her complexion appears naturally snatched. Fast forward to two weeks ago, when Rita Ora unpacked her beauty bag with Harper's Bazaar UK: The singer-songwriter deemed the contour-highlight duo a classic she's owned “since the beginning of time." She adds, “Under no circumstances will this ever be replaced because it does everything—you can do your whole face with this thing. Contour, highlight, lip, eye… It's just phenomenal."
That endorsement alone was enough to make me head over to Sephora, but then came the kicker: Just yesterday, Hailey Bieber posted a shortcake-inspired makeup tutorial to TikTok. Her bronzing product of choice? Yep, you guessed it—Tom Ford's Contour Duo.
FWIW, Sarah Jessica Parker's makeup artist also adores the compact for a "perfect glow," and I have it on good authority that Laura Harrier considers it one of her faves. The verdict is clear: Tom Ford's contour-highlight duo is the ultimate celebrity crowd-pleaser.
The hype is well-warranted, as the creamy formula instantly fuses to the skin and deposits a satin-finish that lasts all day (as opposed to melting off your face, like so many creamy, oil-based products can). Each contour shade is perfectly cool-toned and offers no shimmer, which makes your complexion look naturally sun-kissed. The highlighter, however, does contain light-diffusing pearls that help sunlight bounce off your skin, making it appear so luminous.
You can even combine the contour and highlighter shades for a customized cream shadow or to create a less intense bronzer. I agree with Ora—it's super versatile, like the Swiss army knife of your makeup bag. Perfect for scorching summer days when a minimal beat is all you can muster. I wouldn't wait, though—given all the star-studded reviews, this high-quality multitasker frequently sells out!
More Celebrity-Loved Tom Ford Favorites
Cillian Murphy famously wore this iconic powder bronzer during his Oppenheimer press tour.
Bridgerton makeup artist Jessie Deol told us she swore by this eye makeup primer on set.
Tom Ford's buttery lipsticks are beloved among the celebrity (and editor!) crowd.
Celebrity makeup artist Jenna Kristina used this radiance-enhancing foundation on Megan Fox for GQ's Men of the Year Party, and the result looked so radiant.
She then followed up with the brand's color corrector to warm up Fox's complexion.
We swooned when we found out former WWW cover star Madelyn Cline wore this sleek mascara on the red carpet. A must for dreamy, doe eyes!
We love a color-changing lip color! (So does Carpenter, it turns out.) This clear gloss transforms into the prettiest pink hue based on your unique undertones.
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She has a penchant for trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative skincare launches to celebrity profiles, and her work has appeared in mindbodygreen, Coveteur, and more. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and she's been there ever since. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves exploring vintage boutiques, reading mystery books (bonus points for an unexpected twist), and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.
