120+ Sephora Products Later, My 54-Year-Old Mom and I Deem These 17 the Ultimate Game Changers

We'd buy them again and again.

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Collage of WWW associate beauty editor Alyssa Brascia with a filled Sephoria bag and other product displays from Sephoria.
(Image credit: @alyssabrascia)
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Millennials and Gen Zers grew up in the YouTube convention era, when events like Comic-Con, BravoCon, and Beautycon were created so fandoms could turn online communities into real-life connections. There's a multitude of fan groups in the ether (does anyone remember Vine’s Magcon?), but beauty can be far too broad to condense into one singular convention center. To combat this, Sephoria was born in 2018—putting devoted Sephora shoppers in the same rooms as their favorite beauty founders, influencers, and brands, and I got a firsthand look at just what this beauty utopia had to offer.

Between master classes with celebrity makeup artists and hairstylists such as Mario Dedivanovic (Makeup by Mario) and Chris Appleton, meet-and-greet moments with founders/internet celebrities like Claudia Sulewski (creator of Cyklar), and the heaping tote of products attendees got to take home with their tickets, there was no shortage of beauty bliss at the convention center in downtown Los Angeles. When I parsed through my surprise bag of best-selling perfumes, travel-sized goodies, hot skincare launches, and more, I knew I had to share the wealth in order to test it all.

WWW associate beauty editor Alyssa Brascia carrying a Sephoria tote bag.

WWW associate beauty editor Alyssa Brascia with her take-home bag from Sephoria

(Image credit: @alyssabrascia)

Lucky for me, my parents and a set of their closest friends were touching down in NYC shortly after my return from L.A., which meant that I'd have a few extra helpers when it came to testing my haul. After a few weeks of experimenting with more than 120 Sephora products, my (very picky) mom and I put our heads together to discuss which products we'd actually buy again. Below, see our winners from Jo Malone, Makeup by Mario, and more.

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Top Fragrances

The Phlur backdrop at Sephoria.

(Image credit: @alyssabrascia)

Top Skincare and Bodycare

Skincare in a coffee tray.

(Image credit: @alyssabrascia)

A display showcasing Josie Maran body butter.

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