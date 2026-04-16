Millennials and Gen Zers grew up in the YouTube convention era, when events like Comic-Con, BravoCon, and Beautycon were created so fandoms could turn online communities into real-life connections. There's a multitude of fan groups in the ether (does anyone remember Vine’s Magcon?), but beauty can be far too broad to condense into one singular convention center. To combat this, Sephoria was born in 2018—putting devoted Sephora shoppers in the same rooms as their favorite beauty founders, influencers, and brands, and I got a firsthand look at just what this beauty utopia had to offer.
Between master classes with celebrity makeup artists and hairstylists such as Mario Dedivanovic (Makeup by Mario) and Chris Appleton, meet-and-greet moments with founders/internet celebrities like Claudia Sulewski (creator of Cyklar), and the heaping tote of products attendees got to take home with their tickets, there was no shortage of beauty bliss at the convention center in downtown Los Angeles. When I parsed through my surprise bag of best-selling perfumes, travel-sized goodies, hot skincare launches, and more, I knew I had to share the wealth in order to test it all.
Lucky for me, my parents and a set of their closest friends were touching down in NYC shortly after my return from L.A., which meant that I'd have a few extra helpers when it came to testing my haul. After a few weeks of experimenting with more than 120 Sephora products, my (very picky) mom and I put our heads together to discuss which products we'd actually buy again. Below, see our winners from Jo Malone, Makeup by Mario, and more.
Article continues below
Top Fragrances
Jo Malone
Raspberry Ripple Cologne
My mom is a lifelong fan of Jo Malone fragrances, but that doesn't mean she loves every scent the brand has come out with. In fact, she's usually staunchly averse to sweet scents, so I got the shock of a lifetime when she texted a rave review of this fruity fragrance. "I love the new Jo Malone Raspberry Ripple," she wrote, citing its freshly sweet scent as the reason. Its berry brightness is balanced with white musk—one of her favorite notes—which may explain this phenomenon. Still, it's a new spring and summer favorite.
Phlur
Honey Moon Eau de Parfum
From the moment I sniffed this juicy floral perfume at Sephoria, I knew I'd wear it all summer long. There's something about this honeyed citrus scent from Phlur that whisks me straight to the beach—perhaps because I promptly wore it in Miami just days after trying it at the convention. From the first whiff, the ripe blend of mandarin, manuka honey, sandalwood, orange blossom, and saffron smelled like a white-sand vacation in a bottle. Grab a travel size if you don't want to commit to the large one yet. You'll want to take it on every trip.
Ouai
St. Barts Hair and Body Mist
My mom's friend texted me enthusiastically after snagging a mini version of the Ouai St. Barts Hair and Body Mist from my Sephoria stash. "It's a light, tropical, warm scent that lasts all day," she praised. "I actually had someone stop me who recognized it right away and said that it's her favorite too! I will absolutely buy the full size."
Top Skincare and Bodycare
Dieux
Instant Angel Lipid-Rich Firming Moisturizer
Editors everywhere sing the praises of Dieux's noncomedogenic moisturizer, which is known for offering angelic skin with just one layer of this nourishing formula. The moisturizer is rich and medium-thick, which causes me to use it as a night cream over a makeup base, but my skin always thanks me in the morning.
ISDIN
Fusion Water Magic SPF 40 Sunscreen
I recently tried Isdin's multitasking sunscreen on a warm trip to Miami and not only achieved optimal sun protection—a miracle for my sunburn-prone skin after a long NYC winter—but also was amazed by how well it hydrated and smoothed my skin. It also served as a fabulous makeup primer, giving my foundation something to grip onto without pilling or creasing.
Ultra Violette
Sheen Screen SPF 50 Hydrating Sunscreen Lip Balm
One of my biggest skin anxieties is burning my lips in the sun (if you've ever done it, you'll understand why), so I try to use SPF lip balms whenever I can. However, this was a forced habit for years, as most were only available in gloopy formulas that left unsightly white casts and tasted like chemicals. That was until glossy lip balms like Ultra Violette's entered the chat. The Sheen Screen offers SPF 50 without casting your lips in rubberized goop, instead glossing them in a pink, sparkly glaze. I'll take 10, please!
Tower 28
SOS Daily Hypochlorous Acid Spray
I have rosacea, frequently experience eczema and inflammation flare-ups after testing new products, and run errands after working up a sweat at the gym, so this spray from Tower 28 was practically made for me. It only has three ingredients—water, hypochlorous acid, and sodium chloride—and keeps both breakouts and irritation at bay with just a few quick spritzes. It's now a gym-bag essential.
Josie Maran
Whipped Argan Oil Firming Body Butter Jar in Topless Tangerine
WWW Beauty Director Erin Jahns has long sung the praises of Josie Maran's body butter with this delectable citrus scent, so I jumped at the chance to try it for myself at Sephoria. I was over the moon when I smelled its sophisticatedly sweet scent—a chic, sensorial wash of sparkling citrus—and fell hard when I realized how easy it was to blend it into my skin. Some body butters are overly thick and leave a white cast, but this practically melted into my skin and hydrated it for hours.