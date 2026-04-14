I’m a Beauty Editor Who Loves a Dewy, Spring Scent—13 On-Sale Fragrances I’m Buying at Sephora

The most irresistible.

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Photo collage of Daisy Edgar-Jones taking a selfie holding flowers and fragrances on a bathroom shelf
(Image credit: @daisyedgarjones; @michellerosedrumm)

If you're in the market for a new signature scent, you're in luck: Today marks the first day of the Sephora Savings Event for VIB and Insider members. (Rouge members, you've been able to score discounts since April 10!) Everything—I repeat, everything—on the major retailer is marked down (just use the code SPRINGSALE at checkout to apply your tiered discount), which is an occasion equivalent to the Super Bowl for us beauty editors. And we have quite the playbook, if I may boast! We've carefully curated the best skin, hair, and makeup deals to take advantage of before the sale concludes on April 20, and now it's time to chat about fragrance.

I'm personally on the prowl for scents that make me feel like a dewy garden fairy—fresh, sparkling blends that pair perfectly with a rosy, watercolor flush and petal-soft lips. (If you can't tell, my spring vibe is light and luminous.) There's just something about crisp spring air that makes me fawn over fragrances infused with fresh coconut water, heady honeysuckle, or creamy fig, and below, you can find everything in my cart.

13 Spring Fragrances to Buy During Sephora's Savings Event

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