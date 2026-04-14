If you're in the market for a new signature scent, you're in luck: Today marks the first day of the Sephora Savings Event for VIB and Insider members. (Rouge members, you've been able to score discounts since April 10!) Everything—I repeat, everything—on the major retailer is marked down (just use the code SPRINGSALE at checkout to apply your tiered discount), which is an occasion equivalent to the Super Bowl for us beauty editors. And we have quite the playbook, if I may boast! We've carefully curated the best skin, hair, and makeup deals to take advantage of before the sale concludes on April 20, and now it's time to chat about fragrance.
I'm personally on the prowl for scents that make me feel like a dewy garden fairy—fresh, sparkling blends that pair perfectly with a rosy, watercolor flush and petal-soft lips. (If you can't tell, my spring vibe is light and luminous.) There's just something about crisp spring air that makes me fawn over fragrances infused with fresh coconut water, heady honeysuckle, or creamy fig, and below, you can find everything in my cart.
13 Spring Fragrances to Buy During Sephora's Savings Event
Miu Miu
Fleur De Lait Eau De Parfum
Key notes: Mango, coconut milk, osmanthus
Miu Miu's Miutine will always have my heart, but the brand's latest offering, this warm, fruity-floral, is the perfect spring scent. It's light and playful—very true to the Miu Miu girl—but includes juicy notes of mango, apricot, and coconut milk to add a mouthwatering freshness.
Armani Beauty
Power of You Eau De Parfum
Key notes: passion fruit accord, frangipani accord, vanilla absolute
Okay, passionfruit fragrances are officially all I want to wear this spring and summer. The note has an instant mouthwatering effect, and when paired with warm, sensual vanilla like in this Armani blend here, it becomes even more irresistible.
Glossier
Glossier You Soie Eau De Parfum
Key notes: Rice milk, tiare water, ambrox, bergamot, evening jasmine
Can confirm: Glossier's latest addition to the You lineup is a certified star. The sheer, solar blend smells like fresh dew drops resting on petals—delicate, aquatic, and subtly floral.
Phlur
Honey Moon Eau De Parfum
Key notes: Mandarin, lavender, manuka honey, orange blossom, saffron, tonka, sandalwood.
This customer review speaks for itself: "It reminds me of a warm summer night, out to dinner with friends, drinking champagne sorbet floats, with a hint of orange blossom in the air, and you live in like... the Napa Valley." If that glowing praise doesn't get you to at least try a sample, then I don't know what will.
Ouai
Santorini Hair and Body Mist
Key notes: Peach, orange, honeysuckle, amber
Ouai's body mists are known for transporting you to luxurious tropical getaways, and its Santorini scent is basically the Aegean Sea bottled. I personally cannot wait to take it with me on every vacation moving forward.
Carolina Herrera
Good Girl Jasmine Absolute Eau De Parfum
Key notes: Blackcurrant, jasmine, almond, toffee, tonka bean
I like to think of this jasmine-enhanced aroma as the daytime version of Good Girl. The original scent is made for date nights, while this iteration is slightly brighter and juicier. Still, it's A+ for any occasion, and it layers exceptionally well with the OG Good Girl.
Lore
Sublimity Eau De Parfum
Key notes: Coconut nectar, ylang ylang blossom, sea salt, sandalwood
One word: obsessed. I don't normally love coconut-infused fragrances, but this one from Lore is fresh, light, and just generally exceptional. No lie, it smells like a luxurious spa day at a five-star hotel.
Dior
J'adore Eau De Parfum
Key notes: Damascena rose, lily-of-the-valley accord, jasmine, ylang-ylang
I've said this before, but Dior's J'adore immediately transports me to the immaculate gardens of Versailles. I can't help but feel fancy every time I spritz the deliciously elegant blend of sweet jasmine and solar ylang-ylang (though the equally stunning bottle certainly helps).
Tom Ford
Figue Érotique Eau De Parfum
Key notes: Vert de bergamote, fig leaf accord, Kadota fig accord, Muscovado accord
This fruity, citrus scent is meant to evoke the moment right before a fig bursts. It's juicy, fresh, and slightly indulgent thanks to its Muscovado accord. Imagine the ripest, most exquisite fig you've ever eaten—that's Figue Érotique. I personally adore fig fragrances, especially when the weather turns warm, so I'll be wearing this intoxicating blend for the foreseeable future.
Summer Fridays
Sunlit Vanilla Eau De Parfum
Key notes: Bergamot, caramel, amber, vanilla
Any gourmand lovers out there? Summer Fridays's debut fragrance is meant to evoke eating cool vanilla ice cream on a scorching summer day with notes of vanilla (duh) and amber that beautifully settle on your skin.
Phlur
Berry Matcha Latte Set
Key notes: Macadamia, vanilla, bergamot, matcha; strawberry, raspberry, violet milk, vanilla, amber, patchouli
You'd be wise to take advantage of sets during the Savings Event! Phlur's body mists were born to layer, and this berry-matcha duo sounds like an absolute dream. Talk about a crave-worthy, custom spring scent.
Marc Jacobs
Daisy Murakami Yellow Eau De Parfum
Key notes: Strawberry, raspberry, cedarwood
When it comes to spring scents, Marc Jacobs's Daisy is essentially the crown royal. This limited-edition version is slightly more playful than the original floral with fruity, earthy undertones that make it smell at once vibrant and sophisticated.
Henry Rose
London 1983 Eau De Parfum
Key notes: Fig, musk, blonde woods, vetiver bourbon
I repeat: Fig fragrances are my spring and summer obsession. This Henry Rose number is one of the most intriguing versions I've tried, as it contains a specific black pepper-spiked fig combined with smoky vetiver bourbon. To amp up the creamy sweetness, the brand recommends layering it with Dave, a rich vanilla that won over our whole beauty team.