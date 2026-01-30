It's not every day that you get to sit down with Sienna Miller. However, a few months ago, a work opportunity with Sienna herself came up that I simply could not say no to. I was lucky enough to chat with the star (stay tuned for the full interview) and ask her all of my burning beauty questions.
It might sound strange, but one subject I was desperate to discuss was the best candles. Why? Well, I'm hoping to move later this year, and I've become a little bit obsessed with chic interiors. In my opinion, a sophisticated candle is the perfect finishing touch to any room, so of course I had to ask Sienna (my go-to oracle of chicness) about her go-to scent.
Funnily enough, her favourite candle is actually one of my favourites, too. In true Sienna style, it's from none other than French fragrance brand, Diptyque. Yes, when I asked her what her favourite candle was, she said, "I love the Diptyque Baies, I love that one."
Diptyque Baies Candle
The Scent
This is easily one of my favourite Diptyque scents of all time. Baies means berries in French, so you'd probably expect this candle to smell juicy and sweet, but what I love about it is that it's also fresh and green, described by the brand as "fresh-picked blackcurrants, some still with leaves and stems." It has an earthy element that makes any room feel instantly revitalised, alongside undertones of rose that add a rich, expensive-smelling element.
In my opinion, this candle could work absolutely anywhere in the house. I currently have one burning in my living room, and it's making my entire flat smell like a luxurious Parisian hotel.
The Packaging
Diptyque candles are as beautiful to look at as they are to burn. Yes, they are one of the more expensive options on the market (we actually count them as one of the best luxury candles ever), but the great thing is that once you've finished the candle itself, you can clean out the vessel and use it as decoration. I have a couple of empty candles in my flat, and I like to use them to store cotton wool and cotton buds in my bathroom. In fact, whenever my friends come over, they always comment on how chic it looks.
I don't have much in common with Sienna Miller, but I can go to sleep happy knowing our candle choice is the same...
Shop Diptyque Baies
Diptyque
Baies Small Candle
If you don't want to commit to the full £58 scent, why not try this smaller size to test it out?
Diptyque
Baies Classic Candle
Shop Sienna's go-to scent here.
Diptyque
Baies Medium Scented Candle
The medium-sized candle comes in this chic black vessel.
Diptyque
Black Baies Large Scented Candle
If you really want to treat yourself, this large version would make the ultimate statement. The great thing about these larger sizes is that you don't even have to burn them to enjoy the delicious scent.
Diptyque
Baies Room Spray
Yes, you can even get the matching room spray.
Diptyque
Baies Hourglass Diffuser
No one does diffusers quite like Diptyque. This is going to the top of my wish list.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.