I've always been a brunette, but I love experimenting with different hair colour trends. In recent months, I've been opting for a cool-toned, iced chocolate hair colour. However, every time summer rolls around, I always get the itch to try balayage and go lighter again.
I've never been one for chunky highlights. Instead, I prefer my hair to look naturally sun-kissed with finely woven pieces of blonde that illuminate my lengths. So, this time around I opted for raffia bronde, and it might be my favourite summer hair colour yet.
What Is Raffia Bronde?
Much like the raffia basket bags that inspire this hair colour trend, raffia bronde sees finely woven pieces of blonde and brunette that give the hair a seamless, multi-dimensional effect. It's a great summer hair colour for brunettes and blondes alike. On brunettes, it adds lightness and radiance, while giving depth and richness to blondes.
Hairstylist and hair trend forecaster Tom Smith predicted raffia blonde to be one of the biggest hair trends for 2025 and says this hair colour has a "subtly multi-tonal offering that has a woven texture and an intricate nature."
"You might call it quite an ‘expensive bronde’, thanks to its fine attention to detail," says Smith. "Ideal for those who enjoy mid-contrast in their fashion and makeup choices, this shade sits in the middle of the colour spectrum. [It is] easy to evolve throughout the year by brightening it up or toning it down," he says.
What to Ask for at the Salon
Before
I visited Hershesons for my hair colour transformation. I booked in for balayage and asked for very fine pieces of blonde to be placed through my mid-lengths and around my face-framing layers. This isn't a look that calls for a strong money piece, but rather a few ribbons of blonde and caramel that emulate a naturally sun-kissed look (think two weeks in the South of France).
After
How to Maintain Raffia Bronde at Home
Thankfully, balayage is a great low-maintenance hair colour technique to go for if you don't want regular upkeep at the salon. Thanks to the hand-painted technique, it not only looks really natural, but it will grow out seamlessly without a noticeable root. However, there are things you can do to keep it looking salon-fresh for longer.
"Keep hair strong and healthy if oscillating between various levels of bronde, be sure to keep heat use minimal and use nourishing hair masks and good quality shampoos to keep the delicate nuances clear and toned," says Smith.
Color Wow
Color Security Shampoo
The right shampoo will prevent your hair colour from being leeched in the shower—I really rate this one from Color Wow.
glaze
Supergloss Color Conditioning Gloss in Vanilla Lights
Keep brassy tones at bay by using a toning hair gloss such as this one. The blue tones help to counteract red and orange, which can sometimes appear in coloured brunette and blonde hair.
K18
Hair Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask
Whenever you're having bleach on your lengths, it's important to look for repairing products to help prevent breakage. This leave-in hair mask from K18 not only leaves my hair so shiny, but helps to repair broken hair on a molecular level.
Hello Klean
Rain Shower Head in Chrome
Ever since I added a hair filter to my shower, I've noticed how much better my hair colour looks. It's shinier, more vibrant and helps my hair colour look fresher for longer.
Wella Professionals
Color Fresh Semi-Permanent Colour Mask in Golden Gloss
If you want to experiment with golden tones in your hair, then this colour-depositing mask is great for trying it without the commitment—it will wash out after a few shampoos.
Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and ElleCollections.With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.