When the temperatures rise and the days stretch into golden evenings, there’s one change that rivals the thrill of swapping out our winter boots for summer sandals and that's a fresh hair colour. Summer 2025 is serving up serious hair trend shade inspiration.



From sunlit blondes on Bella Hadid and Sabrina Carpenter that mimic holiday hair to rich auburn infusions, this summer 2025's hair colour trends are equal parts chic and designed to turn heads. I’ve spoken to the UK’s top colourists, trawled the latest celebrity hair transformations to bring you the hair colours everyone will be asking for next. Ready to meet the hair colours that will define your summer? Scroll ahead for all the inspiration you could need. To the salon!

Summer Hair Colour Trends 2025

1. Honey Blonde

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When I saw Bella Hadid go honey blonde at Cannes Film Festival, I just knew it was going to be a defining hair trend for summer 2025. If Bella is trading in her signature brunette, then you know there is a shift on the horizon this season, and as a fellow brunette, it's even making me consider a change. This is a rich, warm blonde with glossy tones of honey. It's a great shade to go for if you want to dabble in a blonde hair colour, but don't want to venture too bright. For current blondes, you can experiment with honey-toned low-lights or balayage to weave darker blonde into your hair, while lighter brunettes can opt for golden hair glosses to add a touch of gold to your lengths.

2. Limoncello Blonde

Platinum blonde is getting a summer 2025 glow-up in the form of platinum lemon tones, says Tom Smith, hairstylist at Billi Currie and hair trend forecaster. While platinum blonde might feel like a "dated" hair colour trend, the touch of limoncello makes it feel modern for 2025. "Bright and gleaming with a lemon sorbet tone, this hair colour is perfect for summer and for those that can never feel blonde enough," says Smith. "It's better for those naturally on the lighter hair side unless a more edgy look is desired—roots will grow in strongly and so darker bases can be high maintenance or wear roots to make a statement," he says, so it's something to consider if you're wanting a more low-maintenance hair colour.

3. Muted Auburn

We've seen red and copper hair colour tones reign the past couple of summers, but for 2025, we can expect to see more muted auburn hues for summer. "I predicted towards the end of last year that muted auburn tones would be popular this year due to a renewed interest in copper hair, but a desire for softer, more natural and understated versions and the need to avoid intense orange tones," says Smith. "This is an earthy, copper auburn tone that suits a huge variety of skin tones while helping the hair look healthier and the wearer stand out from the crowd," he says.



Smith notes that the warm undertones of muted auburn make it a hair colour that suits most skin tones. However, red tones are notorious for fading quickly, so stock up on colour-depositing masks and glosses to help keep your auburn hair colour looking rich and shiny.

4. Mocha Bronde

With mocha mousse's influence as Pantone's colour of the year, Smith is seeing more and more bronde hair colours for summer 2025. "Mocha bronde is a monochromatic and muted neutral bronde—very different from the intense caramel brondes we saw last year," he says. "The neutral cool-coffee tones blend beautifully through the hair but look special and not too ‘natural looking’ for those that want something a bit special." It's best suited to those who don't have naturally dark hair, as dark bases will need to be pre-lightened to achieve the right tone, says Smith. "A purple or blue shampoo will help keep the result neutral and clean looking if you want to stay away from the traditional caramel bronde," he says.

5. Golden Hour Blonde

Combining the golden glow of sunset with glossy blonde, this hair colour screams summer. "Intensely golden and full of depth and richness, this is a true fusion of copper and blonde," says Smith. "As we had sunflower blonde sustain for most of last year, it was clear warm and golden tones were not about to disappear any time soon," he says. "Copper hair is still of interest, but there's this place between the two which has been previously unexplored. Golden hour blonde is a step closer to copper than sunflower blonde was, but doesn’t have the pink or peach undertones of a strawberry blonde."

This radiant hair colour is best maintained with dedicated colour conditioners and masks to keep it looking radiant.

6. Iced Brunette

While we're seeing blonde hair colours turn more warm and vibrant for 2025, for brunettes, we're seeing the opposite. I'm seeing more cool-toned, iced brunette hair colours compared to the sun-kissed brunette balayages that have dominated most of the decade, and I've even made the switch myself. If you're a natural brunette already, it couldn't be easier to jump on the trend. You can opt for an in-salon gloss treatment or toner to bring your natural brunette tone a touch cooler, or you can also try it at home with colour-depositing masks and glosses to experiment with the icy tones that will wash out over a couple of weeks—all without the commitment.

