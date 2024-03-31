According to TikTok, This Divisive Y2K Hair Trend Will Be Everywhere This Spring

So many Y2K trends are having a comeback this year. From blue eyeshadow to glittery nails and frosted lips, this season's biggest makeup and nail looks are making me feel all nostalgic. However, I've also spotted a particular Y2K hair trend that is currently having a major revival. That's right, I'm talking about chunky highlights.

Kelly Clarkson was rocking the trend back in 2002. (Image credit: Getty Images Mark Mainz / Staff)

Remember the days where everyone would want their highlights to be as noticeable as possible? Forget blended roots and soft balayage, as back in the day it was all about thick strips of blonde shades running through the hair. Now, you might have thought that you'd left this divisive trend in the past, but according to TikTok, chunky highlights are back. In fact, the hashtag #chunkyhighlights has currently got over 200 million views on the app.

Atomic Kitten's Liz McClarnon also sported the trend back in 2001. (Image credit: Getty Images Anthony Harvey / Staff)

It's no surprise really, considering celebrities such as Bella Hadid and Penelope Cruz have been spotted bringing this Y2K trend into the 21st century. However, it's safe to say that we have refined our colour techniques over the years, and these chunky highlights are looking a little more natural.

Dua Lipa went for a a very Y2K hair and makeup look on the red carpet in 2020. (Image credit: Getty Images Steve Granitz / Contributor)

If you're thinking about giving this trend a go, then keep on scrolling to check out some of my favourite, modern-day chunky highlight hair looks. I don't know about you, but I happen to think that they are perfect for spring and summer...

How To Wear Chunky Highlights In 2024:

Face-framing money pieces are always a good idea.

(Image credit: Getty Images Jacopo Raule / Contributor)

Instead of opting for bright blonde highlights, why not try a warm, caramel shade?

A blended root will help keep your highlights as low maintenance as possible.

(Image credit: Getty Images Steve Granitz / Contributor)

Another great example of keeping your roots as natural as possible.

How good do Beyonce's money pieces look?

Bella Hadid recently showed off her Y2K highlights, making them a lot more wearable by keeping them in line with her natural hair colour.

These chunky blonde highlights are blended to perfection.

Again, don't be afraid to bring your highlights a little lower down to minimise regrowth.

This trend looks incredible on curly hair.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is famous for her chunky, face-framing highlights.

Products You Need for Chunky Highlights:

Jerome Russell Bblonde Highlighting Kit Lightner £7 SHOP NOW Want to try out the trend yourself? Go for an at-home highlighting kit like this one from Jerome Russell.

Beauty Pie WonderBlonde™ Violet Toning Elixir Brightening Shampoo £12 SHOP NOW Price shown is members' price. Don't forget a toning shampoo to keep your colour looking vibrant.

Amika Soulfood Nourishing Hair Mask £28 £21 SHOP NOW We all know that our hair gets dry when we bleach it, so I like to use a hydrating mask once a week.