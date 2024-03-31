According to TikTok, This Divisive Y2K Hair Trend Will Be Everywhere This Spring
So many Y2K trends are having a comeback this year. From blue eyeshadow to glittery nails and frosted lips, this season's biggest makeup and nail looks are making me feel all nostalgic. However, I've also spotted a particular Y2K hair trend that is currently having a major revival. That's right, I'm talking about chunky highlights.
Remember the days where everyone would want their highlights to be as noticeable as possible? Forget blended roots and soft balayage, as back in the day it was all about thick strips of blonde shades running through the hair. Now, you might have thought that you'd left this divisive trend in the past, but according to TikTok, chunky highlights are back. In fact, the hashtag #chunkyhighlights has currently got over 200 million views on the app.
It's no surprise really, considering celebrities such as Bella Hadid and Penelope Cruz have been spotted bringing this Y2K trend into the 21st century. However, it's safe to say that we have refined our colour techniques over the years, and these chunky highlights are looking a little more natural.
If you're thinking about giving this trend a go, then keep on scrolling to check out some of my favourite, modern-day chunky highlight hair looks. I don't know about you, but I happen to think that they are perfect for spring and summer...
How To Wear Chunky Highlights In 2024:
Face-framing money pieces are always a good idea.
Instead of opting for bright blonde highlights, why not try a warm, caramel shade?
A blended root will help keep your highlights as low maintenance as possible.
Another great example of keeping your roots as natural as possible.
How good do Beyonce's money pieces look?
Bella Hadid recently showed off her Y2K highlights, making them a lot more wearable by keeping them in line with her natural hair colour.
These chunky blonde highlights are blended to perfection.
Again, don't be afraid to bring your highlights a little lower down to minimise regrowth.
This trend looks incredible on curly hair.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is famous for her chunky, face-framing highlights.
Products You Need for Chunky Highlights:
Want to try out the trend yourself? Go for an at-home highlighting kit like this one from Jerome Russell.
Price shown is members' price.
Don't forget a toning shampoo to keep your colour looking vibrant.
We all know that our hair gets dry when we bleach it, so I like to use a hydrating mask once a week.
To remove buildup and keep your roots looking fresh, I'd also recommend using a detox shampoo once a week.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
