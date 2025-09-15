I'm a Beauty Editor—4 Autumn Hair Trends I'm Trying and 4 I'm Pausing This Season

While I don't believe in trends being "in" or "out", these are the swaps I'm making this autumn to keep my hairstyle feeling modern.

A collage of autumn hair trends
(Image credit: @alexachung, @annabelrosendahl, @frannfyne)
Jump to category:
Grace Lindsay's avatar
By
published
in Features

The new season is in full swing, which is why we've been busy collating reports on the biggest autumn hair trends, hair colour trends, bob trends and more, to help keep you in the loop when it comes to what's popular right now. As an editor, I don't love the idea of writing about what's "in" and what's "out", as I personally believe in wearing whatever hairstyle you want.

That being said, writing about trending haircuts and colours daily means I am pretty clued up on what styles people are leaning towards and which trends haven't quite made it into 2025. Below, I've put together a list of easy swaps to help make your hairstyle feel more modern this season. Interested? Keep on scrolling.

1. Pausing Cherry Cola Hair, Wearing Espresso Brown Hair

A woman posing on the street in an autumnal outfit with deep espresso brown hair

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

While I love the cherry cola hair trend as much as the next person, I've noticed more and more people opting for rich, dark brunette hues this autumn. This colour pairs beautifully with a glossy finish for an elegant, polished look.

A woman taking a selfie wearing under-eye patches with a deep espresso brown hair colour

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

I tend to gravitate towards these darker tones in September and beyond, so I might have to give this trend a go myself.

Get the Look:

2. Pausing Claw Clips, Wearing French Pins

A woman wearing a backless white dress and a French pin in her hair

(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

A claw clip is a timeless hair accessory, but if you feel like switching things up this season, why not opt for a super stylish French pin?

A picture of an updo hairstyle with multiple French pins

(Image credit: @leletny)

Effortless and chic, this is the autumn hair accessory to get your hands on.

Get the Look:

3. Pausing Micro Bobs, Wearing Mid-Length Bobs

Alexa Chung wearing a pink lace dress with a lob hairstyle

(Image credit: @alexachung)

Bobs are going nowhere, but when collating the report on the biggest autumn bob hair trends of 2025, I noticed a resurgence in midi-length and lob hairstyles. This is great news for any low-maintenance girlies out there, as this short hair trend is so much easier to maintain.

A woman in Paris with a wavy lob hairstyle and fringe

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

Pair your midi-length bob with a fringe for the ultimate fashion statement.

Get the Look:

4. Pausing Slicked-Back Buns, Wearing Tousled Updos

Elsa Hosk wearing a grey bandage dress with a tousled updo hairstyle

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

The slicked-back bun has been in style for years now, and it will forever be my hair-wash day updo of choice. However, when I do have fresh hair that is ready to be styled, I am definitely opting for one of these chic, tousled updos.

A woman wearing a white blouse with a tousled updo hairstyle and a fringe

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

I've spotted lots of stylish French women wearing this look for autumn.

Get the Look:

Explore More:
Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸