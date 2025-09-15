I'm a Beauty Editor—4 Autumn Hair Trends I'm Trying and 4 I'm Pausing This Season

The new season is in full swing, which is why we've been busy collating reports on the biggest autumn hair trends, hair colour trends, bob trends and more, to help keep you in the loop when it comes to what's popular right now. As an editor, I don't love the idea of writing about what's "in" and what's "out", as I personally believe in wearing whatever hairstyle you want.
That being said, writing about trending haircuts and colours daily means I am pretty clued up on what styles people are leaning towards and which trends haven't quite made it into 2025. Below, I've put together a list of easy swaps to help make your hairstyle feel more modern this season. Interested? Keep on scrolling.
1. Pausing Cherry Cola Hair, Wearing Espresso Brown Hair
While I love the cherry cola hair trend as much as the next person, I've noticed more and more people opting for rich, dark brunette hues this autumn. This colour pairs beautifully with a glossy finish for an elegant, polished look.
I tend to gravitate towards these darker tones in September and beyond, so I might have to give this trend a go myself.
Get the Look:
Wella Professionals
Color Fresh Semi-Permanent Colour Mask in Cool Espresso
This semi-permanent brown hair dye is great for autumn.
Dphue
Gloss in Dark Brown
Another gorgeous option from Dphue.
2. Pausing Claw Clips, Wearing French Pins
A claw clip is a timeless hair accessory, but if you feel like switching things up this season, why not opt for a super stylish French pin?
Effortless and chic, this is the autumn hair accessory to get your hands on.
Get the Look:
H&M
2-Pack Hair Sticks
I recently bought these and have worn them so much.
The slicked-back bun has been in style for years now, and it will forever be my hair-wash day updo of choice. However, when I do have fresh hair that is ready to be styled, I am definitely opting for one of these chic, tousled updos.
I've spotted lots of stylish French women wearing this look for autumn.
Get the Look:
Babyliss
25mm Curling Tong
Add some loose waves to your tousled updo with this affordable curling tong.
Amika
Headstrong Intense Hold Hairspray
Ensure your style stays all night long thanks to Amika's hairspray.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.