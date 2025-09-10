Short Hair Is Going Nowhere—6 Chic Bob Hairstyles to Try This Autumn

It's currently raining in London, I spotted at least three women wearing trench coats on the tube this morning, and I've texted my hairdresser multiple times in the last week, telling him I'm thinking of getting a bob haircut for the new season. Yep, it's officially autumn. With the change of weather comes the urge to try a new autumn hair trend, and what better time to chop off those ends and try the short hairstyle that fashion insiders still can't get enough of this season?
If you ask me, a bob is the ideal haircut for autumn, as it pairs perfectly with all of those chic jackets and chunky knits that we are currently gravitating towards. However, the big question is, what bob hair trend to go for?
In order to help me break down the most popular bobs for September and beyond, I reached out to top hairstylist and Living Proof ambassador, Hollie Rose Clarke, to get all of her expert insights. Keep on scrolling for her take on this autumn's biggest bob trends, and don't forget to shop her product recommendations to help get the look at home...
6 Autumn Bob Hair Trends to Try in 2025
1. The Tuck-and-Flick Bob
First up is the super chic "tuck-and-flick" bob. "This style is a blunt, mid-neck length bob with soft texture," explains Clarke. "It's perfect if you’re looking for something low maintenance that delivers on movement and versatility with styling."
If you want to achieve a similar look to the image above, a good pair of hair straighteners will be your best friend. Use the hair tool to add movement to the ends and create a tucked-under look or a flicked-out finish.
You already know that we are huge fans of the shaggy bob hairstyle, so I was delighted to know that this trend will not be going anywhere in autumn.
"The shag is going nowhere, but doesn’t need to just be on longer hair lengths," says Clarke. "This look translates well to short lengths too and is the rockstar of bobs, worn well by [the likes of] Jenna Ortega. With shaggy layers and a soft textured fringe, it’s the undone, cooler little sister of the classic chic bob."
According to Clarke, celebrities such as Zendaya and Kendall Jenner are very well known for the Old Hollywood look. "[This bob] is the perfect mix of Hollywood glamour and 90s supermodel blow-out chic," she says.
"It can be tailored to suit any thickness or texture. Elevate this look even further by adding a hair gloss to your routine to get that classic richness to the hair."
Get the Look:
Living Proof
Perfect Hair Day™ High-Shine Gloss Treatment
Use this in-shower hair gloss treatment for salon-worthy shine.
JVN Hair
Embody Volumizing Foam
This look is all about volume, which is why I'm reaching for this foam from JVN Hair.
4. '90s Bob
"The '90s bob oozes soft body and bounce," Clarke tells me. "An iconic example of this trend is Christy Turlington, but it has been seen more recently on the likes of Rochelle Humes, Kendall Jenner and Sofia Richie."
Again, this bob trend is all about volume, but with a subtle, more natural-looking finish compared to the likes of the Old Hollywood hairstyle.
Get the Look:
Babyliss
Thermo-Ceramic Rollers
Nothing says the '90s like some hot rollers in the hair.
Curlsmith
Weightless Air Dry Cream
Embrace your natural texture this autumn with an air-dry cream like this one from Curlsmith.
5. Collarbone Lob
If you don't want to go too short this autumn, why not try the collarbone lob? "This midi-length style is perfect for anyone looking for a change but still wanting to be able to rock their favourite claw clip or updo," Clarke says. "This beautiful and timeless cut is synonymous with the iconic Rachel Green collarbone look, but can now be seen on the likes of Hailey Bieber."
I always keep an eye out on Instagram for any new bob hair trends cropping up, and I've noticed lots of stylish people pairing their short haircut with a side part this season. This is such a great trick, as a side parting can instantly add more volume and movement to a bob, making it appear as if you've spent hours doing your hair.
Get the Look:
GHD
The Sectioner Tail Hair Comb
This comb is ideal for sectioning the hair, so I like to use it to achieve a precise side parting.
Bumble and Bumble
Prêt-à-Powder
This product acts as a dry shampoo while also adding volume to the hair, so it's perfect for this trending style.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.