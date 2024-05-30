This Easy, Low-Effort Y2K Hairstyle Is Set to Dominate This Summer

With summer in full swing, the season calls for a switch up in our hairstyles. Whether you're in need or some wedding guest hairstyle inspo or festival hair ideas, we've got you covered. And as we've been scouting out the summer hair trends for 2024, we've seen one certain Y2K hairstyle make a big comeback right now, and that's baby braids.

tiny baby braids on long hair

(Image credit: @leahdarcymakeup)

Baby braids, braided tendrils or mini braids—whatever you want to call them—are back again, and just in time for festival season. The beauty of the low-maintenance hairstyle is that it can work across all hair textures and most hair lengths, wether you go for two face-framing plaits with tousled waves, or extra long tiny box braid tendrils, there's a way for everyone to jump on the hair trend.

Baby braids look great with hair worn up or down, making them and a fun way to add a little extra something into your summer look. And with no hot tools required for styling, they're a quick, low-maintenance option for summer that will withstand whatever the UK weather brings for our outdoor activities this season.

Scroll ahead for the cutest baby braid hairstyles I've saved—you'll want to copy them immediately too.

Baby Braid Hairstyles

1. Tiny Plaits

Hannah Dodd with tiny baby braids on long hair

(Image credit: @pauljoneshair)

These teeny tiny braids on Hannah Dodd give a bohemian vibe to long hair.

2. Braid Tendrils

face-framing braid tendril

(Image credit: @the_real_chi)

If you have braids—or are planning on getting them for summer—this is a fun look to replicate if you want to tie your hair up.

3. Face-Framing Plaits

Gemma Chan with baby braids on mid-length hair

(Image credit: @cwoodhair)

If you only have five minutes to do your hair, two face-framing plaits on either side will take no time at all but will make it look like you've put effort into your hairstyle.

4. Half Up, Half Down With Plaits

Hailey Bieber with braided pigtails and bows

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

Hailey Bieber shows how to combine baby plaits into a half-up, half-down hairstyle. How cute are the bows?

5. Long Braids

Zendaya with braids

(Image credit: @zendaya)

Long braids are summertime classic, and Zendaya provides us with plenty of hair inspo.

6. Hidden Plaits

Hidden baby braids

(Image credit: @isabellecoheen)

Switch up the placement on braids, with some on top of your head and others on the underside.

7. Bob With Baby Plaits

Face-framing braids on bob haircut

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

This hairstyle is so cute on short and mid-length hair.

8. Multi Plaits

Hailey Bieber with baby braids

(Image credit: @hairinel)

I still think about this baby plait hairstyle from Hailey Bieber.

9. Bob With Face Framing Plaits

Face framing braided tendrils on short hair

(Image credit: @champagnemani)

If you have a bob-length hairstyle, try plaiting a couple of face-framing braids on either side.

10. Long Hair With Baby Plaits

face-framing baby braids on long red hair

(Image credit: @allisonmcnamara)

Long hair and tousled waves are always a winning combo.

Shop the trend:

Ouai Matte Pomade 50ml
Ouai
Matte Pomade

Applying a pomade over the section hair your plaiting or braiding will help to create a smooth finish and add hold too. Plus, this pomade is ideal if you're doing a slicked-back look.

Pattern Edge Tool
Pattern
Pattern Edge Tool

This dual-ended tool is perfect for styling edges.

Lamoda Small Rubber Ponytail Bands, Approximately 250 Per Pack, 1 Cm
LaModa
Small Rubber Bands

The key to securing plaits is by using a invisible hair elastic.

Cool Girl Barely There Texture Hair Mist
Hair by Sam McKnight
Cool Girl Barely There Texture Hair Mist

If you're going for a tousled look, this texture spray adds instant oomph and body to fine or flat hair.

Ghd the Sectioner Tail Hair Comb
GHD
The Sectioner Tail Hair Comb

A tail comb is a handy tool if you don't have one already, and it's great for creating precise sections and partings.

Cantu Moisturizing Twist & Lock Gel 370g
Cantu
Moisturizing Twist & Lock Gel

This twist and lock gel is ideal for adding smoothness and hold to braids.

New Ghd Chronos Hair Straightener in Black
GHD
Chronos Hair Straightener

From straightening to adding waves, a hair straightener with barrelled edges allows you to create so many looks with your hair.

