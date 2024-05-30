This Easy, Low-Effort Y2K Hairstyle Is Set to Dominate This Summer
With summer in full swing, the season calls for a switch up in our hairstyles. Whether you're in need or some wedding guest hairstyle inspo or festival hair ideas, we've got you covered. And as we've been scouting out the summer hair trends for 2024, we've seen one certain Y2K hairstyle make a big comeback right now, and that's baby braids.
Baby braids, braided tendrils or mini braids—whatever you want to call them—are back again, and just in time for festival season. The beauty of the low-maintenance hairstyle is that it can work across all hair textures and most hair lengths, wether you go for two face-framing plaits with tousled waves, or extra long tiny box braid tendrils, there's a way for everyone to jump on the hair trend.
Baby braids look great with hair worn up or down, making them and a fun way to add a little extra something into your summer look. And with no hot tools required for styling, they're a quick, low-maintenance option for summer that will withstand whatever the UK weather brings for our outdoor activities this season.
Scroll ahead for the cutest baby braid hairstyles I've saved—you'll want to copy them immediately too.
Baby Braid Hairstyles
1. Tiny Plaits
These teeny tiny braids on Hannah Dodd give a bohemian vibe to long hair.
2. Braid Tendrils
If you have braids—or are planning on getting them for summer—this is a fun look to replicate if you want to tie your hair up.
3. Face-Framing Plaits
If you only have five minutes to do your hair, two face-framing plaits on either side will take no time at all but will make it look like you've put effort into your hairstyle.
4. Half Up, Half Down With Plaits
Hailey Bieber shows how to combine baby plaits into a half-up, half-down hairstyle. How cute are the bows?
5. Long Braids
Long braids are summertime classic, and Zendaya provides us with plenty of hair inspo.
6. Hidden Plaits
Switch up the placement on braids, with some on top of your head and others on the underside.
7. Bob With Baby Plaits
This hairstyle is so cute on short and mid-length hair.
8. Multi Plaits
I still think about this baby plait hairstyle from Hailey Bieber.
9. Bob With Face Framing Plaits
If you have a bob-length hairstyle, try plaiting a couple of face-framing braids on either side.
10. Long Hair With Baby Plaits
Long hair and tousled waves are always a winning combo.
Shop the trend:
Applying a pomade over the section hair your plaiting or braiding will help to create a smooth finish and add hold too. Plus, this pomade is ideal if you're doing a slicked-back look.
If you're going for a tousled look, this texture spray adds instant oomph and body to fine or flat hair.
A tail comb is a handy tool if you don't have one already, and it's great for creating precise sections and partings.
This twist and lock gel is ideal for adding smoothness and hold to braids.
Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at beauty website Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections with written and styling work.Working as a beauty journalist since 2015 after graduating in fashion journalism at the London College of Fashion, she has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is to provide readers with honest and helpful beauty content. Through words, video and live broadcast, she has interviewed several celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and top dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson. She has a particular interest in finding solutions for acne and eczema, which she has experienced firsthand. She has also amassed a large collection of fragrances and can never say no to a new candle.When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty product or treatments, she’s on the seafront in her hometown of Brighton and Hove, where she lives with her partner and her miniature dachshund.
