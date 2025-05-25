I Said I'd Never Commit to a Fringe—Then I Saw This Effortlessly Chic Trend All Over Instagram

The feathered fringe is the hairstyle to know about this summer.

Feathered fringe hairstyle
(Image credit: @emmanuellek_, @daisyedgarjones, @taylor_hill)
I've always had a love-hate relationship when it comes to fringes. There's no denying the timeless appeal of this hair trend, but after trying out a blunt fringe myself a few years ago, I was immediately put off by how much upkeep it required. I found myself having to book a hairdresser's appointment every few weeks to get it trimmed, which was not only time-consuming but expensive, too.

However, it seems that there is a new fringe trend in town, and as it turns out, it's a lot more low-maintenance. Yes, if you're looking for an effortlessly chic way to try out a fringe this summer, then say hello to the feathered fringe.

What Is a Feathered Fringe Hairstyle?

What is a feathered fringe, I hear you ask? This wispy, ethereal hair trend features soft, feathered ends that allow your forehead to poke through. This gives the whole look a more relaxed feel and allows the style to grow out more naturally, meaning you don't have to visit the hairdressers every few weeks (unless you want to, of course).

I've been spotting this style all over Instagram as of late. There's no denying that the laidback look is perfect for the season ahead, so if you're looking for an easy way to upgrade your hairstyle this summer, keep on scrolling for lots of feathered fringe inspo...

Feathered Fringe Hairstyle Inspiration

@daisyedgarjones with a feathered fringe

(Image credit: @daisyedgarjones)

Daisy Edgar-Jones' feathered fringe lives rent-free in my head.

@slipintostyle with a feathered fringe

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

This trend looks incredible when paired with relaxed waves.

@chloehelenmiles with a feathered fringe

(Image credit: @chloehelenmiles)

Oh, and it also looks great with a bob hairstyle.

@emmanuellek_ with a feathered fringe

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

A gorgeous style for curly hair types.

@lilyallen with a feathered fringe

(Image credit: @lilyallen)

Lily Allen proving that a feathered fringe can look seriously cool this season.

@taylor_hill with a feathered fringe

(Image credit: @taylor_hill)

A feathered fringe and a pixie cut? Yes please.

@frannfyne with a feathered fringe

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

If you have curtain bangs, a feathered finish will help your fringe to blend seamlessly into the rest of your hair.

@juliesfi with a feathered fringe

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

So chic.

@selenagomez with a feathered fringe

(Image credit: @selenagomez)

This look is everything.

@lizzyhadfield with a feathered fringe

(Image credit: @lizzyhadfield)

Told you this fringe looks effortless.

Best Products for a Feathered Fringe Hairstyle

Exclusive Ouai Thickening Spray 177ml
Ouai
Thickening Spray

New from Ouai, this thickening spray will plump your roots and give your fringe a voluminous look.

Olaplex No.4d Clean Volume Weightless Oil-Absorption Detox Dry Shampoo 250ml
Olaplex
No.4D Clean Volume Weightless Oil-Absorption Detox Dry Shampoo

Save yourself from washing your fringe every single day with this volumising dry shampoo from Olaplex.

Larry King Haircare Flyaway With Me Kit
Larry King
Haircare Flyaway With Me Kit

This kit from Larry King is so great for taming fringe flyaways.

Davines More Inside This Is a Forming Pomade 75ml
Davines
More Inside This Is a Forming Pomade

Add a little movement to your feathered fringe with this lightweight pomade.

Opening image: @daisyedgarjones

