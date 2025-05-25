I've always had a love-hate relationship when it comes to fringes. There's no denying the timeless appeal of this hair trend, but after trying out a blunt fringe myself a few years ago, I was immediately put off by how much upkeep it required. I found myself having to book a hairdresser's appointment every few weeks to get it trimmed, which was not only time-consuming but expensive, too.

However, it seems that there is a new fringe trend in town, and as it turns out, it's a lot more low-maintenance. Yes, if you're looking for an effortlessly chic way to try out a fringe this summer, then say hello to the feathered fringe.

What Is a Feathered Fringe Hairstyle?

What is a feathered fringe, I hear you ask? This wispy, ethereal hair trend features soft, feathered ends that allow your forehead to poke through. This gives the whole look a more relaxed feel and allows the style to grow out more naturally, meaning you don't have to visit the hairdressers every few weeks (unless you want to, of course).

I've been spotting this style all over Instagram as of late. There's no denying that the laidback look is perfect for the season ahead, so if you're looking for an easy way to upgrade your hairstyle this summer, keep on scrolling for lots of feathered fringe inspo...

Feathered Fringe Hairstyle Inspiration

Daisy Edgar-Jones' feathered fringe lives rent-free in my head.

This trend looks incredible when paired with relaxed waves.

Oh, and it also looks great with a bob hairstyle.

A gorgeous style for curly hair types.

Lily Allen proving that a feathered fringe can look seriously cool this season.

A feathered fringe and a pixie cut? Yes please.

If you have curtain bangs, a feathered finish will help your fringe to blend seamlessly into the rest of your hair.

So chic.

This look is everything.

Told you this fringe looks effortless.

Best Products for a Feathered Fringe Hairstyle

Ouai Thickening Spray £26 SHOP NOW New from Ouai, this thickening spray will plump your roots and give your fringe a voluminous look. Olaplex No.4D Clean Volume Weightless Oil-Absorption Detox Dry Shampoo £28 £21 SHOP NOW Save yourself from washing your fringe every single day with this volumising dry shampoo from Olaplex. Larry King Haircare Flyaway With Me Kit £20 SHOP NOW This kit from Larry King is so great for taming fringe flyaways. Davines More Inside This Is a Forming Pomade £24 SHOP NOW Add a little movement to your feathered fringe with this lightweight pomade.

Opening image: @daisyedgarjones