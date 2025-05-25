I Said I'd Never Commit to a Fringe—Then I Saw This Effortlessly Chic Trend All Over Instagram
The feathered fringe is the hairstyle to know about this summer.
I've always had a love-hate relationship when it comes to fringes. There's no denying the timeless appeal of this hair trend, but after trying out a blunt fringe myself a few years ago, I was immediately put off by how much upkeep it required. I found myself having to book a hairdresser's appointment every few weeks to get it trimmed, which was not only time-consuming but expensive, too.
However, it seems that there is a new fringe trend in town, and as it turns out, it's a lot more low-maintenance. Yes, if you're looking for an effortlessly chic way to try out a fringe this summer, then say hello to the feathered fringe.
What Is a Feathered Fringe Hairstyle?
What is a feathered fringe, I hear you ask? This wispy, ethereal hair trend features soft, feathered ends that allow your forehead to poke through. This gives the whole look a more relaxed feel and allows the style to grow out more naturally, meaning you don't have to visit the hairdressers every few weeks (unless you want to, of course).
I've been spotting this style all over Instagram as of late. There's no denying that the laidback look is perfect for the season ahead, so if you're looking for an easy way to upgrade your hairstyle this summer, keep on scrolling for lots of feathered fringe inspo...
Feathered Fringe Hairstyle Inspiration
Daisy Edgar-Jones' feathered fringe lives rent-free in my head.
This trend looks incredible when paired with relaxed waves.
Oh, and it also looks great with a bob hairstyle.
A gorgeous style for curly hair types.
Lily Allen proving that a feathered fringe can look seriously cool this season.
A feathered fringe and a pixie cut? Yes please.
If you have curtain bangs, a feathered finish will help your fringe to blend seamlessly into the rest of your hair.
So chic.
This look is everything.
Told you this fringe looks effortless.
Best Products for a Feathered Fringe Hairstyle
Save yourself from washing your fringe every single day with this volumising dry shampoo from Olaplex.
Opening image: @daisyedgarjones
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
-
"Your Hair Smells Unreal": Thanks, It's Actually This Dreamy, Shine-Inducing Hair Spray
No lie, it doubles as perfume.
-
Spotted at Cannes: The Low-Effort Summer Bob Trend Every Stylish Person Is Fixated On
Perfect for heat waves.
-
TBH, I Forgot About My Flat Iron Until I Discovered These 11 Sleek, Straight Styles
Warning: Envy-inducing hairspo inside.
-
Elsa Hosk Is My Hair Muse—I Just Discovered the Secret Weapon for Her Shiny, Old-Money Bob
All the exclusive details.
-
It's Official: Kiss Curls Dominated the 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet
Here, our favourite iterations of the night.
-
Zoe Saldaña and Pamela Anderson Debuted Drastic Bob Transformations on the Met Gala Red Carpet
See them in action.
-
If I Were to Cut My Hair Short, I'd 1000% Go for the Boyfriend Bob
The perfect summer chop.
-
The Square Bob Is Officially the It-Girl Haircut of Spring and Summer—Here's the Proof
Calling my hairdresser ASAP.