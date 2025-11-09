These Are, Without Question, the Best Products for Curly Hair—Chosen by Experts

The ultimate guide to the best products for curly hair, chosen by beauty editors, hairstylists and curly-hair experts who know firsthand what it takes to build an effective curly haircare routine.

Best curly hair products
Whatever your curl type, I’m sure you don’t need me to tell you that, when it comes to getting your hair looking (and feeling) its best, the curly-hair products you choose are key. One wrong move and you’ll be left with a halo of frizz, undefined curls or find yourself needing to attempt wash day (which, even with the best shampoo and conditioner for curly hair, is laborious) all over again because you’ve overloaded your strands—there’s no sugarcoating it: caring for curly hair isn’t always easy.

On the other hand, however, there are so many reasons to love your curls. This is a journey I’ve been on myself recently, since cutting my long hair into a bob and discovering my curl pattern was much more pronounced than I’d previously thought. Since then, I’ve made it my mission to discover the best products for curly hair and build an effective curly haircare routine to make the most of my new curly bob.

It’s through this journey that I’ve discovered the curly-hair community is especially generous when it comes to waxing lyrical about their favourite curly hair products (there’s no gatekeeping here, believe me). From hair stylists to fellow curly-haired beauty editors, all have been happy to share their expert advice when it comes to caring for waves, curls and coils.

Jazzria Harris curly hair shampoo and conditioner

And so, I thought, why not put all their recommendations into one helpful guide so all of us with curls can share in the knowledge. Keep scrolling to read everything the a curly-hair specialist wants you to know about caring for your curls, courtesy of specialist in hair texture management, trichologist and Bellissima hair ambassador, Jacqui McIntosh, as well as the best curly hair products, all recommended by a panel of curly-hair experts…

What Are the Characteristics of Curly Hair?

Firstly, before we dive into how to care for curly hair, it’s useful to better understand its needs. “Curly hair has a distinctive elliptical follicle shape, which causes the strand to grow in a curved or coiled pattern rather than straight,” McIntosh explains. “This structural difference creates multiple bends along the hair shaft, which not only define the curl but also make the fibre more prone to dryness and fragility. Because of these bends, sebum (the scalp’s natural oil) struggles to travel down the shaft, leaving the mid-lengths and ends under-nourished.”

“In addition, curly hair often has raised cuticle layers and higher porosity, which means it loses moisture more rapidly and is susceptible to frizz, tangling and breakage. As a result, curly hair requires hydration-focused care, gentle handling and tailored styling to maintain strength, elasticity and definition.”

Yet, while most curly hair types can benefit from hydration-focused haircare, there’s not a one-size-fits-all routine that works for everyone. To ensure you’re tailoring your routine to your hair's needs, it’s useful to understand more about the type of curls you have. I, of course, asked McIntosh to dive a little deeper into these hair types to get a better understanding of how they can affect how we care for curls.

What Are the Different Curl Types?

“The most widely used classification system (Andre Walker’s Hair Typing System) organises curl patterns into categories, each with subtypes that reflect diameter, density and tightness,” says McIntosh. “This classification helps guide consumers to understand how their hair responds to moisture, styling products, and manipulation, ensuring more precise care and product choices.” The main hair types are:

Type 2 (Wavy):

  • 2A: Fine, loose “S” waves with minimal volume
  • 2B: More defined waves with a slight tendency to frizz
  • 2C: Strong, coarse waves with some spiral tendencies

Type 3 (Curly):

  • 3A: Loose, large spirals with natural shine and body
  • 3B: Springier, tighter curls with more volume
  • 3C: Densely packed ringlets with less natural moisture retention

Type 4 (Coily):

  • 4A: Defined “S” or “O” shaped coils with noticeable shrinkage
  • 4B: More of a “Z” or zig-zag pattern with tighter angles
  • 4C: Extremely tight coils with the greatest shrinkage (up to 75%) and the most fragile structure

What Is the Best Curly Hair Routine?

Once you’ve identified your curl type, you can then adapt the products you use to best suit your hair's needs. As a starting point, however, I asked McIntosh to share her 5 key steps in an effective curly hair routine.

  1. Cleanse with Care: Use a sulphate-free cleanser/shampoo to avoid stripping essential lipids and moisture. Focus on the scalp to remove buildup while being mindful not to over-cleanse the lengths.
  2. Condition & Reconstruct: Apply a conditioner rich in emollients and humectants. Detangle with fingers or a wide-tooth comb to minimise mechanical damage. Periodic deep-conditioning with protein-moisture balance is key for strength and elasticity.
  3. Layer Hydration: Use a leave-in conditioner to provide slip, seal the cuticle and retain internal moisture. Layering a cream or lotion can further enhance moisture retention, depending on hair porosity.
  4. Define & Protect: Apply styling products such as curl creams or gels to reinforce the curl pattern. The choice of product should match the hair type: lighter gels for wavy hair, richer cremes or butters for coily textures.
  5. Diffuse or Air-Dry Safely: Traditional drying methods can cause mechanical stress and frizz. Using a diffuser attachment on a hair dryer with low heat and airflow maintains curl integrity while minimising cuticle disruption. (There are also specific hair dryers great for afro hair.)

Now that you know how to build an effective curly hair routine, you’re most likely wondering what products are best for the job. Well, to answer that question, I turned to the experts: beauty editors, hair stylists, influencers and industry experts who all know first-hand what it’s like to care for curly hair regularly. These are the products they couldn’t be without…

The Best Products for Curly Hair

