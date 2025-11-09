Whatever your curl type, I’m sure you don’t need me to tell you that, when it comes to getting your hair looking (and feeling) its best, the curly-hair products you choose are key. One wrong move and you’ll be left with a halo of frizz, undefined curls or find yourself needing to attempt wash day (which, even with the best shampoo and conditioner for curly hair, is laborious) all over again because you’ve overloaded your strands—there’s no sugarcoating it: caring for curly hair isn’t always easy.
On the other hand, however, there are so many reasons to love your curls. This is a journey I’ve been on myself recently, since cutting my long hair into a bob and discovering my curl pattern was much more pronounced than I’d previously thought. Since then, I’ve made it my mission to discover the best products for curly hair and build an effective curly haircare routine to make the most of my new curly bob.
It’s through this journey that I’ve discovered the curly-hair community is especially generous when it comes to waxing lyrical about their favourite curly hair products (there’s no gatekeeping here, believe me). From hair stylists to fellow curly-haired beauty editors, all have been happy to share their expert advice when it comes to caring for waves, curls and coils.
And so, I thought, why not put all their recommendations into one helpful guide so all of us with curls can share in the knowledge. Keep scrolling to read everything the a curly-hair specialist wants you to know about caring for your curls, courtesy of specialist in hair texture management, trichologist and Bellissima hair ambassador, Jacqui McIntosh, as well as the best curly hair products, all recommended by a panel of curly-hair experts…
What Are the Characteristics of Curly Hair?
Firstly, before we dive into how to care for curly hair, it’s useful to better understand its needs. “Curly hair has a distinctive elliptical follicle shape, which causes the strand to grow in a curved or coiled pattern rather than straight,” McIntosh explains. “This structural difference creates multiple bends along the hair shaft, which not only define the curl but also make the fibre more prone to dryness and fragility. Because of these bends, sebum (the scalp’s natural oil) struggles to travel down the shaft, leaving the mid-lengths and ends under-nourished.”
“In addition, curly hair often has raised cuticle layers and higher porosity, which means it loses moisture more rapidly and is susceptible to frizz, tangling and breakage. As a result, curly hair requires hydration-focused care, gentle handling and tailored styling to maintain strength, elasticity and definition.”
Yet, while most curly hair types can benefit from hydration-focused haircare, there’s not a one-size-fits-all routine that works for everyone. To ensure you’re tailoring your routine to your hair's needs, it’s useful to understand more about the type of curls you have. I, of course, asked McIntosh to dive a little deeper into these hair types to get a better understanding of how they can affect how we care for curls.
What Are the Different Curl Types?
“The most widely used classification system (Andre Walker’s Hair Typing System) organises curl patterns into categories, each with subtypes that reflect diameter, density and tightness,” says McIntosh. “This classification helps guide consumers to understand how their hair responds to moisture, styling products, and manipulation, ensuring more precise care and product choices.” The main hair types are:
Type 2 (Wavy):
2A: Fine, loose “S” waves with minimal volume
2B: More defined waves with a slight tendency to frizz
2C: Strong, coarse waves with some spiral tendencies
Type 3 (Curly):
3A: Loose, large spirals with natural shine and body
3B: Springier, tighter curls with more volume
3C: Densely packed ringlets with less natural moisture retention
Type 4 (Coily):
4A: Defined “S” or “O” shaped coils with noticeable shrinkage
4B: More of a “Z” or zig-zag pattern with tighter angles
4C: Extremely tight coils with the greatest shrinkage (up to 75%) and the most fragile structure
What Is the Best Curly Hair Routine?
Once you’ve identified your curl type, you can then adapt the products you use to best suit your hair's needs. As a starting point, however, I asked McIntosh to share her 5 key steps in an effective curly hair routine.
Cleanse with Care: Use a sulphate-free cleanser/shampoo to avoid stripping essential lipids and moisture. Focus on the scalp to remove buildup while being mindful not to over-cleanse the lengths.
Condition & Reconstruct: Apply a conditioner rich in emollients and humectants. Detangle with fingers or a wide-tooth comb to minimise mechanical damage. Periodic deep-conditioning with protein-moisture balance is key for strength and elasticity.
Layer Hydration: Use a leave-in conditioner to provide slip, seal the cuticle and retain internal moisture. Layering a cream or lotion can further enhance moisture retention, depending on hair porosity.
Define & Protect: Apply styling products such as curl creams or gels to reinforce the curl pattern. The choice of product should match the hair type: lighter gels for wavy hair, richer cremes or butters for coily textures.
Diffuse or Air-Dry Safely: Traditional drying methods can cause mechanical stress and frizz. Using a diffuser attachment on a hair dryer with low heat and airflow maintains curl integrity while minimising cuticle disruption. (There are also specific hair dryers great for afro hair.)
Now that you know how to build an effective curly hair routine, you’re most likely wondering what products are best for the job. Well, to answer that question, I turned to the experts: beauty editors, hair stylists, influencers and industry experts who all know first-hand what it’s like to care for curly hair regularly. These are the products they couldn’t be without…
“My current favourite product is the Curl Reset Detox Shampoo by Curlsmith. I’m usually very set on the same two products, but I feel like my hair hasn’t been at its best lately; it’s been getting fluffy, tangled and, generally, my wash days haven’t been lasting very long. I decided to change up my routine last week, starting with a good hair wash as a fresh canvas (using Curlsmith's Detox Shampoo), and I finally feel back to my old self. Another thing I did was swap my foam for a gel (The Fragrance Free Stronghold Gel, also by Curlsmith) and leave the gel cast on (no scrunching the crunch) to protect my curls from the elements. Since using both, my hair has been looking shiny, healthy and defined again, much to my relief!“ – Nicola Harrowell, hairstylist and curl connoisseur at Premier Hair & Makeup
“I’ve discovered that to keep my curls looking their best, a hardworking conditioner is key, and this one from Color Wow is one of my favourites. It’s infused with coconut and marula oils, which nourish strands to ensure curls look juicy and defined, yet it doesn’t feel heavy, greasy or leave my hair weighed down either. As I like to apply conditioner right up to my roots, this is especially important, yet this one washes out easily and simply leaves my curls looking juicy and hydrated.” – Jazzria Harris, freelance beauty editor
"This is, hands down, the curly-hair styling product I recommend most often. Though it's rich in oils (coconut, grapeseed and avocado, if you're wondering), this hair serum strikes that God-tier balance of being super hydrating but not at all heavy—meaning even those with finer strands and lower porosity levels can layer it on without fear of greasy residue. It also really works to improve definition; I apply it to wet hair, followed by a little gel, before diffusing, then I'm good to go. Plus, that price tag means I've lost count of how many times I've repurchased it." – Lucy Abbersteen, freelance beauty editor and copywriter
4. L'Oréal Professionnel Serie Expert Curl Expression Rich Mask
“The entire L'Oreal Professionnel curl range is brilliant, but this hair mask is my absolute hair hero. My bleached 3A curls are incredibly thirsty (parched, even), and this formula is the perfect balance of nourishing and rich without feeling heavy on my finer strands. The second it hits my day-seven frazzled ends, I can feel it melt away the knots, providing immediate slip and softness. I'm always relieved when it's part of my wash-day routine - it sort of does all the hard work for me. It also works brilliantly as a leave-in conditioner, especially handy when I'm travelling with minimal baggage.” – Rhiannon Derbyshire, senior beauty editor at Woman & Home
“My curl pattern is a mix of 3C/4A, and I’ve tried to cocktail so many products in pursuit of the right one to define my curls, but the product I always come back to is The Doux Crazy Sexy Curl Honey Setting Foam. It gives me definition and hold without leaving it crunchy, and the shine is immaculate. I can use it alone or layer it with other products for juicy, glossy curls. Whenever a wash-and-go needs saving, this is the product I reach for. It’s a true staple in my routine.” – Lesley Buckle, curly hair content creator
“It’s only in the last few years that I’ve truly started embracing my natural hair texture, as I hated that my hair had so many different textures: straight sections, loose waves and tight ringlets in spots. However, once I had kids and my rather lengthy hair styling routine required some editing, I knew that it was time to get over feeling so self-conscious about my hair. Thankfully, the JVN Complete Air Dry Cream helped me do just that.
"This beautifully lightweight styling cream is infused with hydrating and strengthening hemisqualane, chia seed and linseed to act as a curl cream and give your curls some hold, and moringa seed oil for softness. And, crucially, as someone who hates the feeling of product, it feels featherlight in your hair. I apply a big dollop to my hands, then smooth it all over freshly washed, towel-dried hair—from the tips almost up to the roots, twisting my hair as I go. Then I leave it to dry naturally. Within an hour or so, my hair looks soft, bouncy, and beautifully curly. Yes, there’s still some fluff and flyaways (you could definitely add more product to counteract this or layer on a hair serum), but feeling happy enough to step out of the door having left my hair to its own devices is a revelation to me.” – Mica Ricketts, freelance beauty editor
“It wasn’t until I started researching curly haircare routines that I realised how important the tools you use can be. So, after much research, I switched out my usual brush for this one from Only Curls, designed in collaboration with Denman. The D3 styler features 7 rows of neatly spaced plastic bristles, which separate curls without snagging or pulling. What I love most about this hairbrush, however, is that whilst it can be used like any other brush, to detangle and smooth, it can also be used to help define curls by brushing with tension or wrapping strands around the barrel to create a corkscrew shape. It’s so much more than just a brush, it’s a tool for creating a variety of different curly looks.” – Jazzria
“This is the only product I reach for when doing a slick-back look. Nothing beats it! It keeps your hair in place all day without feeling sticky or stiff.” –Martha Christian, curly hair content creator
“The Diffon Supreme is an innovative tool because it merges the functionality of a diffuser with controlled airflow technology, reducing the risk of heat and mechanical damage. Unlike traditional dryers, it distributes air evenly across the curl pattern, helping to preserve definition while maintaining moisture balance. I recommend it because it provides consistent, salon-level results, especially for clients managing highly porous or delicate curl types. For professionals, it’s reliable in maintaining the integrity of the curl structure, and for clients at home, it simplifies their routine whilst respecting the unique characteristics of textured hair.” – Jacqui
“Co-washing is a technique that was new to me when I first started to embrace my curls, and so, ahead of trying it, I reached out to my fellow curly-haired friends to find out what they recommended. As I Am’s CoWash came out as a clear winner. Packed with hydrating ingredients, like coconut and castor oil, it works to condition as it cleanses, removing build-up without stripping or drying out the hair. After getting my hands on it, I have it say it does the job. My scalp feels clean after use, but my strands still look nourished. While I wouldn’t suggest replacing your shampoo with this every wash (especially if you have a lot of product build up), I love to reach for it on days when I’m short on time as I can skip conditioner and use this alone for clean, nourished hair.” – Jazzria
“I have a favourite curl product which I’ve been reaching for a lot lately: Redken’s Hydrating Curl Cream. It’s great for wavy to curly hair types with a fine to medium texture as it has a hybrid cream-to-gel consistency that offers a slight hold, plus plenty of hydration, which is so important for curly hair. It leaves hair soft and defined, without any sticky or crunchy residue—perfect for natural, effortless looking curls." – Issie Churcher, creative director at STIL Salon and curly colour specialist
"I have been using Hairstory products since 2017, and the one thing I felt was missing was a gel, so I was beyond thrilled when I learnt the brand was finally bringing one out. I have high-density curls and a combination of fine, medium and coarse textures on my head. Since my hair is a mix of so many different textures, testing gel on my own curls is always a useful way to determine if it will be great for my clients.
"I apply it to my soaking-wet hair after I have moisturised my curls with Hair Balm, and I rake it through so I can ensure an even distribution. This gel has hold, and yet the hair is still soft and flexible, which is impressive in itself, but to add to this is the shine! All this to say, I think Styling Gel would be a great addition to any hair styling routine if you are looking for hold for your curls, to smooth a ponytail or even to create a wet look." – April Kayganich, hairstylist and educator
“Whilst most of the time I allow my curls to dry naturally, there are some occasions where I still reach for heat tools (most usually my ghd Curl Wand) to top up or refresh my curls. On these occasions, I always apply a liberal spritz of K18’s HeatBounce. Unlike other heat protectants, K18’s is designed to condition and soften the hair as it protects, making it ideal for wavy, curly and coily hair types. Oh, and it smells great, too.” – Jazzria
“There is always discourse about Cantu and whether the products actually work for curly/coily hair, but I have thoroughly enjoyed using this product. I drench my hair in this post-wash whilst it's still soaking wet. And just like it says on the bottle, it is weightless! Some products can be so thick and heavy, but this has been just a joy to use. It smells amazing, leaves my hair feeling really moisturised and defines my curls well. When I’m not using this, however, I reach for Childs Farm Coco-Nourish Leave-in Conditioner, which I also use religiously to revive my curls and is fab to take on holiday.” – Amber Morrison, beauty PR and host of Style and City Diaries
"Cecred Hair Oilworks beautifully on my hair because it’s designed to deeply nourish and strengthen tightly coiled strands that are naturally prone to dryness and breakage. This hair oil includes rich, moisture-locking oils like argan, castor and jojoba that penetrate the hair shaft to restore elasticity and shine without weighing curls down. For 4B hair, which often has a zigzag pattern and delicate strands, the oil helps seal in moisture after washing or styling, reducing frizz and improving softness over time. With consistent use, it helps protect against damage from styling and environmental stress, making your coils feel more manageable, hydrated, and resilient." – Dionne Smith, celebrity hairstylist
"If Cantu’s Shea Butter Define and Shine Custard has a million fans, then I am one of them. If it has no fans, then put me in the ground, because I’m dead. My 2C-3B hair loves how moisturising it is, and the level of hold is perfection. It's not too firm and not too soft. It smells super dreamy too, which certainly doesn’t hurt." – Aidan Milan, freelance writer
"I'm gagged by the Cantu Rosemary and Mint Scalp & Hair Oil. It's perfect for my dry scalp, which is sometimes affected by dermatitis. The mint soothes my scalp and leaves a refreshing scent, while the balanced product prevents my hair from being greasy. It's also great for chemically treated hair, restoring moisture and nutrients. How I get the best results is by applying it on my clean scalp, sectioning my hair and using a fair amount before plaiting it up and allowing it to work its magic!" –Nneka Allison, owner of HoochTeeStyles & Cantu Hair Expert
"For tools, I love the BaByliss Air Power Pro if I’m embracing a natural curl look, but the new BaByliss Air Power Smooth is a game-changer if you want to switch it up to a sleek blowout without harsh heat. Perfect for creating smooth, glossy finishes while keeping texture intact." – Michelle Sultan, hairstylist and Babyliss Pro ambassador
"Picking one product is so hard, but I'd say Aveda's Be Curly Advanced Curl Enhancer Cream [is my favourite]! I’m really into science-backed products at the moment. This product is perfect for my curls. It's long-lasting, and it complements my curl pattern well. I need more!" – Tinea Taylor, TV and radio presenter
