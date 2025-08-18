Spotted: The Simple Way Fashionable People Are Styling Their Bobs Right Now

It's no secret by now that the bob hairstyle is one of the biggest hair trends of the season. Whether you're going for a blunt bob, a beachy bob, a lob or even a micro bob hairstyle, there are so many chic iterations of this trending cut, so it's no wonder that it's been spotted on some of the most fashionable people as of late.
However, as a beauty editor who studies hair trends for a living, I've suddenly noticed a simple yet elevated way that the fashion set is styling their bobs this season. It seems to me that right now we are seeing the return of the humble hair accessory.
I know statement clips and 90s-style headbands might seem dated to some, but I've spotted these accessories making a huge comeback, and I have to say, I'm not mad about it. In my opinion, these looks take the bob haircut to a whole other level and make your short hairstyle appear even more fashionable. Below, I've rounded up some of the best bob hair accessory looks I've seen of late, so keep on scrolling for all the inspo.
6 Bob Hair Accessories to Try This Season
1. Silk Scarves
First up, I've spotted so many stylish people sporting silk scarves this summer. The great thing about this accessory is that it's super versatile, and you can wear it in so many different ways to help elevate your bob hairstyle.
I especially love when this accessory is paired with a fringe or curtain bangs.
2. Ralph Lauren Caps
A cap is the ultimate cool-girl accessory, but there's something about the combination of this hat and a bob hairstyle that looks so chic. The fashion set's summer cap of choice? Ralph Lauren, of course.
Pair a sleek bob with a Ralph Lauren hat and a pair of sunglasses for an Insta-worthy look.
3. Statement Clips
The quickest way to elevate your bob hairstyle? A stylish hair clip. Whether you want to create a half-up, half-down style or style your bob into a trending updo, a statement clip is the way to go.
Mark my words, we are going to be seeing these hair pins everywhere this autumn.
4. Crochet Scarves
A more summery version of the silk scarf trend, crochet scarves are proving very popular, and I have my eye on this stunning Prada number.
A bob hairstyle + a bikini + a crochet scarf = a winning combination.
5. Headbands
As mentioned above, headbands are also making a comeback this season, and I don't know about you, but I think they make a bob hairstyle look so elegant.
If you want your hair out of your face, style your bob into a low bun and add a 90s-style headband for a seriously cool, off-duty look.
6. Straw Hats
Last but by no means least, it seems that an oversized straw hat is the perfect holiday accessory for a bob hairstyle. Sophisticated yet simple, I guarantee this look will earn you so many compliments.
