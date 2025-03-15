I Just Had My Long Hair Cut Into a Bob—These Are the 7 Things I Wish I’d Known Before

Yes, I am now the proud owner of a bob. But since cutting off my long hair and having now been sporting a flicked bob for just under two months, I have to admit something: caring for my new short hairstyle has been a bit of a learning curve.

This is not to take anything away from the bob itself, mind you—I’m still wholeheartedly obsessed with it. However, when it comes to styling and caring for a bob, there are a few things I hadn’t considered before I sat down in the hairdressing chair and pulled out my inspo pics. Some of these things are welcome changes, like how little time I now spend washing my hair and how much I’m set to save on shampoo . I can also say from firsthand experience that there’s nothing quite like cutting off seven inches of length for enabling a newfound sense of confidence.

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

On the other hand, however, there are some styling consideration I wish I’d taken into account before joining the bob squad, and it’s this advice that I’m here to pass onto you now. Whether you’re planning a chop and want to know how to care for your bob before committing, or you’re simply intrigued to know how the other (short-haired) half live, this is the insider knowledge I truly think you need to know. And, if you’re still not sure whether to go for a bob or not? Take this as your sign to do it—I haven’t looked back since.

The amount of time it takes to style a bob came as a bit of a shock to me, as I always believed less hair would naturally equal less styling time. Yet, while there are of course some great low-maintenance bob options out there, I opted for one that relied heavily on styling to achieve its signature sculpted shape.

Thankfully, I’ve discovered some great tools to speed up this process and which can easily work for a variety of bob cuts. First up, a blow-drying brush to dry and style in one. Then, on dry hair, ditch the curling tongs and instead use a hot brush to add volume and shape in one easy sweep.

Drybar The Half Shot Round Blow-Dryer Brush £125 SHOP NOW Drybar’s Half Shot has a small 1.5” barrel, perfect for shorter hair.

Amika Blowout Babe Thermal Hairbrush £95 SHOP NOW Amika's brush also features an ionic setting for a smooth finish.

2. Nourishment Is Key

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

Another way I’ve found to speed up styling time is to ensure your hair is in the best condition before you get started. For that reason, I like to switch my conditioner for a repairing hair mask once a week for serious nourishment. As a result, my bob looks sleeker and smoother, while also feeling soft to the touch.

Shop the Best Hair Masks for Bobs:

Sachajuan Hair Repair Treatment £36 SHOP NOW Sachajuan’s Repair Mask is a personal favourite of mine as it’s packed with sea algae to hydrate dry, damaged strands.

K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask £30 £25 SHOP NOW K18’s leave-in mask repairs hair bonds from within to strengthen and smooth.

3. Don't Overlook Mousse

Since getting it cut, I’ve styled my hair both with and without hair mousse , and I can categorically say that my styles last much longer when I choose to use it. Rather than heavy formulas, I’d suggest opting for lightweight mousses that won’t weigh down short lengths. Apply to damp hair before blow-drying or air drying to give your bob unrivalled definition and hold.

Shop the Best Hair Mousses for Bobs:

Davines This is a Volume Boosting Mousse £26 SHOP NOW My hairstylist uses Davines' mousse in the salon, so it comes complete with a pro recommendation.

Innersense I Create Definition £26 SHOP NOW This foaming mousse is incredibly lightweight.

4. Lean Into Your New Hair Texture

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

Less of a styling tip and more just advice to keep in mind: losing length from your hair may alter your hair texture. As someone with wavy hair, for me, this meant that, when left to dry naturally, my curls became more pronounced as there was less weight to pull them down. For others, however, you may find a cows lick you never knew you had or you may discover your hair is not as straight as you once thought. Think of this as a great opportunity to experiment and lean into your natural texture to discover a whole new look.

Shop Texturising Products for Bobs:

Ouai Wave Spray £26 SHOP NOW This is my favourite wave spray for adding movement and shape.

Color Wow Curl Wow Flo-Etry Vital Natural Supplement £27 £23 SHOP NOW When styling my hair naturally, I use this curl cream to embrace its natural texture.

5. Protect Your Ends

While this tip is especially targeted specifically at those of us with flicked bobs, it’s advice you can take on board no matter what bob style you opt for. The takeaway: don’t skip a heat protectant. As many bob haircuts rely on heat tools to achieve their desired finish, ensuring your hair is adequately protected is key to keeping your hair looking its best. For flicked bobs, that means taking your heat protectant right to the ends, as this is where you’ll spend most time styling, however for other styles, a liberal coating all over will do the job.

Shop the Best Heat Protectors for Bobs:

Oribe Gold Lust Dry Heat Protection Spray £42 £36 SHOP NOW Oribe's heat protectant can be applied to dry hair, making it perfect for use between washes.

Kérastase Elixir Ultime Hair Oil Refillable £28 SHOP NOW Layer a heat protecting oil for damage prevention and nourishment in one.

6. Look for Ponytail Alternatives

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

Call it poor planning on my part if you want, but I didn’t check my hair was long enough to put into a ponytail before committing to a bob length, and so, for a few weeks I had to discover new ways to pull my hair back from my face. If you find yourself in the same boat, a great collection of hair accessories can come in handy, so stock up on claw clips , barrettes and '90s-inspired headbands to create a variety of looks.

Shop the Best Hair Accessories for Bobs:

Minimalista The Grand Clip acetate hair clip £20 SHOP NOW A claw clip will also help cut down on friction-related damage.

H&M 2-Pack Jersey Headbands £6 SHOP NOW Feeling overstimulated? A headband will keep your hair away from your face.

7. Prioritise Movement

The final thing I've noticed on my bob journey is that all the best bobs have one thing in common. Rather than looking heavily set and old-fashioned, they embrace movement for a truly effortless finish.

To channel this, I’ve switched from my usual stronghold hairspray to a flexible hold to lock in styling without any unwanted crispness or crunch. These are hairsprays that are light enough to still run your fingers through your hair, while still delivering long-lasting hold. If you nail this, you’re bob looks just as good at the end of the day as when you first step out the door in the morning.

Shop the Best Hairsprays for Bobs:

Percy & Reed Session Styling Flexible Hold Hairspray £14 SHOP NOW Percy & Reed's hairspray allows hair to move.