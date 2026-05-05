I Noticed Nordstrom's Surprise May Sale, and Let All My Fashion Friends Know—These Are the Chicest Pieces Temporarily Cheaper

Linen pants! Chic sandals! Gorgeous skirts!

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The best Nordstrom sale items
(Image credit: The Style Stalker for Who What Wear)
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As a shopping director, I always get a little smile on my face whenever I uncover a surprise Nordstrom sale. Cue: My smile. Yes, I just noticed a sneaky May sale that I immediately texted my fashion friends about (those who also love a good Nordstrom sale).

The Nordstrom May Savings Event runs from May 5 through May 11, offering 25% off select styles from coveted brands, including Vince, Free People, and Adidas. You can also take 15% off select fragrance brands (hello, Baccarat Rouge), along with other beauty offers. I scrolled through the sale to curate an edit of the spring and summer items I find to be the chicest—selects I know my stylish friends will adore.

Keep scrolling to shop my fashion editor-approved list of standouts from the Nordstrom spring sale, including cool linen pants, versatile flats, and gorgeous dresses and skirts.

The Best Items From the Nordstrom May Savings Event