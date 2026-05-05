As a shopping director, I always get a little smile on my face whenever I uncover a surprise Nordstrom sale. Cue: My smile. Yes, I just noticed a sneaky May sale that I immediately texted my fashion friends about (those who also love a good Nordstrom sale).
The Nordstrom May Savings Event runs from May 5 through May 11, offering 25% off select styles from coveted brands, including Vince, Free People, and Adidas. You can also take 15% off select fragrance brands (hello, Baccarat Rouge), along with other beauty offers. I scrolled through the sale to curate an edit of the spring and summer items I find to be the chicest—selects I know my stylish friends will adore.
Keep scrolling to shop my fashion editor-approved list of standouts from the Nordstrom spring sale, including cool linen pants, versatile flats, and gorgeous dresses and skirts.
The Best Items From the Nordstrom May Savings Event
Caslon
Easy Wide Leg Linen Pants
You will wear these linen pants all the time.
Caslon
Casual Gauze Button-Up Shirt
Consider styling this shirt with the pants above.
Nordstrom
Brynn Slide Sandals
These sandals look far more expensive than they are.
MANGO
Kristen Draped Lace Detail Cotton Halter Top
adidas
Japan Low Top Sneakers
Wow, these sneakers are on sale.
Treasure & Bond
High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Great jeans, and now $75!
MANGO
Lace Trim Satin Skirt
Style this skirt with your favorite white tee.
Vince
Barcelona Jelly Cage Mules
MANGO
Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Vince
Niki Mid Rise Crop Flare Pants
These cropped flares come in a range of colors.
MANGO
Stripe Scallop Collar Polo
The scallop detail, though.
adidas
Gazelle Lo Pro Sneakers
Nordstrom
Maren Woven Mary Jane Flats
MANGO
Mixed Stripe Crewneck Sweater
Wear this sweater as is or over your shoulders.