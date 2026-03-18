Goodbye, Matching Sets—Gen Z Is Making Workout Style Personal (and Chaotic) Again

Over the past few years, the perfectly fitted, color-coordinated workout set has evolved into a kind of status symbol. Since the pandemic, brands have generated enormous revenue by appealing to consumers who want their activewear to look just as polished as their designer wardrobes. Labels like Alo, Set Active, Adanola, and Outdoor Voices have grown into major players in the space. But alongside their rise, a quieter shift has been taking shape—one that challenges the idea of the perfectly curated workout look altogether.
Gen Z, in particular, has been subtly reshaping fitness fashion. Instead of sleek, matching sets, they’re embracing a more eclectic, personality-driven approach to dressing for movement. The result is a deliberately mismatched, expressive 2000s activewear style that prioritizes individuality over coordination—pushing back against the polished, brightly colored sets that, at times, can feel more performative than practical.
That shift isn’t happening in a vacuum—it’s being built piece by piece in secondhand shops, on running paths, and inside boutique fitness studios. For Isabella Oday, founder of vintage and archival activewear brand Rummage Stretch, it started with a personal disconnect. “I realized I didn’t like the style of any yoga clothes,” Oday explains, recalling a post-breakup retreat that unexpectedly sparked the idea for the brand. What followed was a return to something more intuitive: old track shorts, vintage Nike tanks, pieces that felt lived-in and personal. “Feeling like an individual with personal style has been sort of missing from this space,” Oday notes.
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Rummage Stretch leans into that absence, embracing what one early write-up described as a “cornucopia of maximalist workout clothing from the late ‘90s and ‘00s”—an era when getting dressed for a fitness cclass was less about optimization and more about just showing up.
That sense of individuality is precisely what feels new again. Instead of buying into a single aesthetic, Gen Z is pulling references from everywhere—nostalgia, thrift culture, even humor. “Nostalgia is a huge part of this trend,” the founder adds, “but it’s also the expressiveness and fun that brings a whole new energy to a previously exhausted workout space.” Rummage Stretch customers, Oday adds, aren’t just dressing for performance; they’re dressing for themselves. “Ultimately, people want to feel good about themselves and feel like themselves.”
The same ethos plays out online, where creators like running influencer Jenna Litner have built a following around deliberately eclectic, personality-first workout looks. For Litner, the shift away from matching sets is less about rejecting style and more about reclaiming it. “I started showcasing [my outfits] more intentionally when I felt fatigued by how homogenous fashion was becoming because of social media,” she says. “It never made sense to put effort into how I dressed in one core part of my life and not the other.”
While you'd think this retro and personality-forward activewear moment is just a pan in the flash, Litner believes it speaks to the broader fatigue everyone is feeling right now. “Gen Z grew up in peak trend culture,” she explains. “With constant access to social media, it became easy to dress in whatever set was trending… instead of what actually felt personal.” The result is an audience that's hungry for her outfits—colorful workout shorts, vintage jerseys layered over running turtlenecks, neon shorts and Y2K-style sunglasses.
Importantly, this evolution in style isn’t just aesthetic—it’s psychological. Litner is candid about the role expression plays in her performance: “I have no shame admitting expression is my number one priority because I perform best when I feel confident.” That confidence can look wildly different from day to day. “Some days I want retro/vintage, some days futuristic, and some days I want to be a fitness Barbie,” she jokes. The point, she emphasizes, is freedom: “Wear whatever helps you get out the door and move your body.”
In fitness spaces, that mindset is becoming increasingly visible. Pilates instructor Taylor Isabelle sees it firsthand in her classes, where the once-dominant matching set is no longer the default. “People want different cuts… halter tops, capris, wide leg leggings,” she says. “When New Yorkers start wearing color, you know fashion is shifting.” Beyond silhouettes, there’s a noticeable change in attitude. Clients aren’t just dressing for the workout—they’re dressing for the experience. “Some have even told me wearing a cute outfit… has improved their performance,” she notes, pointing to the familiar idea that “look good, feel good” still holds weight.
There are also practical reasons behind the shift. As Isabelle points out, changing spending habits are playing a role: “People would rather spend their money on supplements, treatments and experiences. Therefore, this forces them to use what they already own… and start to mix and match.” In other words, the chaotic gym outfit isn’t just expressive for Gen Z—it’s also resourceful.
What emerges from all of this is a redefinition of what gym style is supposed to do. Gen Z's activewear in 2026 something messier, more personal, and ultimately more human. A vintage tennis dress paired with worn-in sneakers. A neon sports bra under an oversized graphic tee. An outfit that doesn’t quite “match,” but somehow makes more sense.
In the end, Gen Z isn’t just abandoning the perfectly curated workout set—they’re rejecting the idea that there’s only one way to look put-together. The new gen is turning the gym into something it’s never quite been before: a space not just for movement, but for self-expression. And, of course, wired headphones with a neon polka-dot sports bra in tow.
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Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor known for her sharp takes on fashion and culture. She’s covered everything from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Roe v. Wade protests as the Editorial Assistant at Glamour after earning her journalism degree at the University of Florida in 2021. At Who What Wear, Ana mixes wit with unapologetic commentary in long-form fashion and beauty content, creating pieces that resonate with a digital-first generation. If it’s smart, snarky, and unexpected, chances are her name’s on it.