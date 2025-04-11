4 Trends All the Tennis Girlies Will Be Wearing in 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're familiar with my byline or follow me on Instagram, you know that I'm obsessed with tennis. Thankfully, my hobby intersects nicely with my job as a fashion editor. Tennis is an all-around chic sport with well-dressed players (hello, Roger Federer) and attendees (remember when Taylor Swift went to the U.S. Open last year?). Plus, tennis-inspired attire has been steadily growing in popularity among women who haven't even stepped foot on a court.

Whether you have wicked topspin or don't know a lob from a let, I guarantee you'll look cute in tennis clothes. To get the scoop on what will be popular this spring and summer, I tapped a bonafide expert: Joelle Michaeloff, VP of Design at Wilson Sportswear. Read on to find out which four trends she's predicting will surge in 2025.

1. UPF Fabrics

"Being covered up has never looked so cool," Michaeloff told Who What Wear. "Ultra lightweight, breathable fabrics with UPF [Ultraviolet Protection Factor] technology will change the game for tech tops and seasonal layering. Wilson’s All Day collection will continue to evolve, blurring the lines between fashion and function."

Wilson All Day Half Zip $68 SHOP NOW

Wilson All Day Shrug $48 SHOP NOW

2. Mixed-Material Dresses

"Dresses will continue to be extremely important both on the court and for everyday styling," Michaeloff told Who What Wear. "The ease of the one-and-done mentality makes this staple item a must-have. Dresses will continue to get more complex with mixed materials, new cut-outs, and updated proportions."

Wilson Headliner Tennis Dress $138 SHOP NOW

FP Movement Swing of Things Colorblock Skortsie $128 SHOP NOW

3. Skorts 2.0

"We are most excited about the category of our 'skirty shorts,' which we started developing back in 2023. Blurring the lines between shorts and skirts with liners that help keep things in place, shorts will make a comeback and will have a long life ahead."

Wilson Skirty Romper $118 SHOP NOW

ALO YOGA Down the Line Airlift Skort $88 SHOP NOW

4. Irregular Pleats

"Skirts will continue to be a mainstay for Wilson. We are loving mixed materials and irregular pleats. The goal is to get the skirt to move and to look amazing when a tennis player is in action. We are having fun pushing the boundaries of technology while disguising tech with gorgeous fabrics and interesting shapes."

Wilson Wrap It Up Tennis Skirt $78 SHOP NOW