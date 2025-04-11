4 Trends All the Tennis Girlies Will Be Wearing in 2025
If you're familiar with my byline or follow me on Instagram, you know that I'm obsessed with tennis. Thankfully, my hobby intersects nicely with my job as a fashion editor. Tennis is an all-around chic sport with well-dressed players (hello, Roger Federer) and attendees (remember when Taylor Swift went to the U.S. Open last year?). Plus, tennis-inspired attire has been steadily growing in popularity among women who haven't even stepped foot on a court.
Whether you have wicked topspin or don't know a lob from a let, I guarantee you'll look cute in tennis clothes. To get the scoop on what will be popular this spring and summer, I tapped a bonafide expert: Joelle Michaeloff, VP of Design at Wilson Sportswear. Read on to find out which four trends she's predicting will surge in 2025.
1. UPF Fabrics
"Being covered up has never looked so cool," Michaeloff told Who What Wear. "Ultra lightweight, breathable fabrics with UPF [Ultraviolet Protection Factor] technology will change the game for tech tops and seasonal layering. Wilson’s All Day collection will continue to evolve, blurring the lines between fashion and function."
2. Mixed-Material Dresses
"Dresses will continue to be extremely important both on the court and for everyday styling," Michaeloff told Who What Wear. "The ease of the one-and-done mentality makes this staple item a must-have. Dresses will continue to get more complex with mixed materials, new cut-outs, and updated proportions."
3. Skorts 2.0
"We are most excited about the category of our 'skirty shorts,' which we started developing back in 2023. Blurring the lines between shorts and skirts with liners that help keep things in place, shorts will make a comeback and will have a long life ahead."
4. Irregular Pleats
"Skirts will continue to be a mainstay for Wilson. We are loving mixed materials and irregular pleats. The goal is to get the skirt to move and to look amazing when a tennis player is in action. We are having fun pushing the boundaries of technology while disguising tech with gorgeous fabrics and interesting shapes."
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.
-
5 Trends You're About to See Everyone Wearing at Coachella This Year
The desert is calling.
By Bailey Burke
-
What Happens When College Basketball Embraces the Tunnel 'Fit?
I asked Notre Dame's Maddy Westbeld and Coach Niele Ivey.
By Eliza Huber
-
The Power of Styling in Sports
In conversation with Skylar Diggins-Smith and her stylist, Manny Jay.
By Eliza Huber
-
Meet Lexie Hull, TikTok's Favorite Shooting Guard Turned Influencer
I spoke with Athleta's newest Power of She Collective member.
By Eliza Huber
-
All the Happenings in the World of Fashion and Sports Right Now
All in one place.
By Eliza Huber
-
Two Worlds Collide: Louis Vuitton Becomes an Official Partner of Formula 1
"Victory travels in Louis Vuitton."
By Eliza Huber
-
Rhode Phone Cases, Pigeon Bags, and More—10 Trends I Spotted in the F1 Paddock This Season
Sports and fashion met at the track.
By Eliza Huber
-
The Forecast: This Is What 2025 Fashion Will Look Like
What to expect next year.
By Eliza Huber