4 Trends All the Tennis Girlies Will Be Wearing in 2025

By
published
in News

Marta Kostyuk wears a Wilson tennis dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're familiar with my byline or follow me on Instagram, you know that I'm obsessed with tennis. Thankfully, my hobby intersects nicely with my job as a fashion editor. Tennis is an all-around chic sport with well-dressed players (hello, Roger Federer) and attendees (remember when Taylor Swift went to the U.S. Open last year?). Plus, tennis-inspired attire has been steadily growing in popularity among women who haven't even stepped foot on a court.

Whether you have wicked topspin or don't know a lob from a let, I guarantee you'll look cute in tennis clothes. To get the scoop on what will be popular this spring and summer, I tapped a bonafide expert: Joelle Michaeloff, VP of Design at Wilson Sportswear. Read on to find out which four trends she's predicting will surge in 2025.

1. UPF Fabrics

"Being covered up has never looked so cool," Michaeloff told Who What Wear. "Ultra lightweight, breathable fabrics with UPF [Ultraviolet Protection Factor] technology will change the game for tech tops and seasonal layering. Wilson’s All Day collection will continue to evolve, blurring the lines between fashion and function."

All Day Half Zip
Wilson
All Day Half Zip

All Day Shrug
Wilson
All Day Shrug

2. Mixed-Material Dresses

"Dresses will continue to be extremely important both on the court and for everyday styling," Michaeloff told Who What Wear. "The ease of the one-and-done mentality makes this staple item a must-have. Dresses will continue to get more complex with mixed materials, new cut-outs, and updated proportions."

Wilson Headliner Tennis Dress
Wilson
Headliner Tennis Dress

Swing of Things Colorblock Skortsie
FP Movement
Swing of Things Colorblock Skortsie

3. Skorts 2.0

"We are most excited about the category of our 'skirty shorts,' which we started developing back in 2023. Blurring the lines between shorts and skirts with liners that help keep things in place, shorts will make a comeback and will have a long life ahead."

Skirty Romper
Wilson
Skirty Romper

Down the Line Airlift Skort
ALO YOGA
Down the Line Airlift Skort

4. Irregular Pleats

"Skirts will continue to be a mainstay for Wilson. We are loving mixed materials and irregular pleats. The goal is to get the skirt to move and to look amazing when a tennis player is in action. We are having fun pushing the boundaries of technology while disguising tech with gorgeous fabrics and interesting shapes."

Wilson Wrap It Up Tennis Skirt
Wilson
Wrap It Up Tennis Skirt

Multi Panel Skort 13"
LIJA
Multi Panel Skort 13"

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸