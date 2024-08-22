My Skin Leveled Up After I Started Taking These 5 Supplements—Here's Proof

For the longest time, I didn't buy into skincare supplements. I never had anything against them, but I figured I could get all the necessary nutrients from my diet. I eat fish for omegas. I drink matcha for antioxidants. I try to pack my plate with fruits and veggies. What could a supplement provide that I wasn't already getting?

I only started dabbling after hearing a glowing review of a certain skincare supplement from fellow beauty editor Shawna Hudson. She said it had made a real, visible improvement in the state of her skin. (More on that in a minute.) Since I'm not one to turn my back on skin improvement, I decided to dive in and test it out. Along the way, I tested many other skin-boosting supplements. Much to my surprise, they did positively affect the moisture, smoothness, firmness, and overall health of my skin. Keep scrolling to see the five supplements I'm excited about.

Make no mistake. Despite my skin's success with the following supplements, I still don't think they're super necessary. Unless you're deficient in something or your doctor recommends it, I believe those often-expensive skincare supplements are more of an extra than an essential. It's just something to keep in mind as you read about my experience. Okay, now that that's out of the way, let's get into it.

My skin is prone to redness, dullness, and dehydration, so I'm constantly looking for products that can soothe and hydrate it. Since I'm about to turn 30, I'm also interested in anti-aging skincare, but I have to be careful that it won't exacerbate my redness or increase my sensitivity. It's a fine line to walk, but skin supplements have helped.

After a few weeks of taking multiple supplements, my skin has a noticeable glow. It looks brighter, plumper, and smoother. This is significant, seeing as I haven't switched up my skincare routine. I still use my trusty Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser ($25) and Ultra Facial Cream ($39). It's also way less red and irritated, which is a major win for me.

1. Ritual HyaCera Skin Supplement

Ritual HyaCera Skin Supplement $58 SHOP NOW Here's the skin supplement Hudson recommended. Each daily capsule contains hyaluronic acid, glycolipids, and ceramides to boost the skin's moisture from the inside out and smooth lines and wrinkles. "HyaCera is such a great supplement for overall skin health," she says. "Even though I don't necessarily have dry skin, it's so great at keeping your skin soft, supple, and glowing throughout the day. It does take a bit of time to start seeing those results, but once you do, your skin will take on such a healthy quality!" Talk about a glowing review. I've only been taking it for a little bit, but I can already see a slight difference in the fine lines that I get from dehydration around my eyes and mouth. I can't wait to see what it can do in the long-term.

Another Ritual Supplement to Try

Ritual Omega-3 Supplement $37 SHOP NOW I also like taking omega-3 supplements for brain and heart health. As a bonus, studies show that omega-3 can strengthen the skin's moisture barrier, preventing dryness, dehydration, and inflammation. It's even thought to regulate oil production, which can be helpful for people who have acne-prone skin. Personally, I like that Ritual's Omega-3 Supplement comes from sustainably sourced microalgae.

2. Mosaic Skin Aging + Collagen Support Supplement

ELYSIUM Mosaic Skin Aging + Collagen Support Supplement $90 SHOP NOW Another moisture-supporting skin supplement I like is Elysium's Mosaic Skin Aging + Collagen Support Supplement. It combines hyaluronic acid with a clinically proven Phytonutrient Carotenoid Complex to boost moisture, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and improve skin texture. It's an inside-out defense from premature skin aging. I've only been taking it for a couple of weeks, but I feel like my skin is more plump and elastic. I'll keep it up to see long-term results. I can rest assured that it was developed under the expertise of Richard Granstein, MD, the chair of the department of dermatology at Weill Cornell Medicine for nearly 30 years.

Another Elysium Supplement to Try

ELYSIUM Basis Cellular Health & Optimization Supplement $60 SHOP NOW I'm excited to test this Elysium supplement. It supports NAD+ levels in the body. (NAD+ plays a critical role in cellular metabolism.) In fact, it's been clinically proven to boost NAD+ by 40%. The brand promises it will supercharge cellular energy, fortifying cells against stress and premature aging.

3. ALO Glow Shot + Advanced Collagen Shot

Alo Vitamin C Glow Shot $25 SHOP NOW I take vitamin C supplements constantly to boost my immune system, but according to Brendan Camp, MD, FAAD, a dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology, they can also benefit the skin. "Vitamin C helps protect the skin from free oxygen radicals that develop as a result of normal skin metabolism and exposure to ultraviolet radiation," he says. "Vitamin C in supplements is often in the form of ascorbic acid because of its ability to be absorbed into the body and its bioavailability. Common supplements often range from 500 to 1000 milligrams daily." This one contains 726 milligrams of vitamin C in the form of ascorbic acid. It also contains vitamins A, B6, B12, D, E, and K. Don't forget the amla berries, an antioxidant-rich superfood, and zinc. Camp says the latter is a beneficial skin supplement in its own right. "Zinc is a trace element, meaning that it is present in small amounts in the body," he says. "In skincare, it is used as a physical agent in sunscreens and as an important ingredient in barrier creams. Zinc is thought to possess anti-inflammatory properties, so it may help address inflammatory acne—namely pimples, pustules, and cystic lesions."

Alo Advanced Collagen Shot $30 SHOP NOW Another collagen-boosting supplement, ALO's Advanced Collagen Shots combine vegan collagen peptides with vitamin C, biotin, hyaluronic acid, and resveratrol. Together, these anti-aging ingredients can firm and smooth the skin. "Collagen and elastin are two major structural proteins located within the dermis that help maintain a youthful appearance of the skin," Camp says. "Eating a well-balanced diet is often sufficient for maintaining healthy levels of proteins, and there has recently been increased interest in taking oral forms of collagen to promote and maintain skin and hair health. Collagen is a supplement thought to help improve skin health by providing the building blocks for collagen production. Improved collagen production may help skin stay firm and tight."

Another ALO Supplement to Try

Alo Immunity Rescue Shot $30 SHOP NOW I usually only take this ALO supplement when I'm traveling to avoid catching a cold. It's designed to boost the immune system with vitamins C, D, and K and superfoods like elderberry, reishi, and camu camu. There are even immune-boosting probiotics. I like that they come individually packaged, so I can slip a couple of sachets into my carry-on.

4. Moon Juice Mini Dew Hydrating Electrolyte Supplement

Moon Juice Mini Dew Hydrating Electrolyte Supplement $44 SHOP NOW Okay, I'll admit it. I'm terrible at drinking water. I love coffee and matcha too much, and I tend to sip on one of those instead of sipping on water. Luckily, I've been working on it, and my daily hydration habits are better. Still, I can use some help sometimes. If it's hot outside or I just got through a sweaty workout, I'll rehydrate with this electrolyte supplement. I just mix it into a tall glass of water and drink it down. The watermelon flavor is delicious, so it keeps me coming back. According to Camp, electrolytes are beneficial for the skin. "Electrolytes are charged minerals—such as sodium, chloride, potassium, magnesium, and calcium—that serve multiple functions in the body," he says. "They are important for signal conduction along nerves, muscle contraction, maintaining internal pH levels, and hydration. Their role in hydration is most relevant to skincare. Electrolytes help the cells of our body hold onto water, which is why they are so popular as ingredients in sports drinks for athletes who sweat a lot and are at risk of dehydration."

Another Moon Juice Supplement to Try

Moon Juice Magnesi-Om With Magnesium and L-Theanine $35 SHOP NOW I admittedly haven't tried this one yet, but I'm planning to ASAP. It's formulated with a magnesium blend and L-theanine to encourage relaxation and deeper sleep. Since magnesium is such a big topic on social media right now, I asked Camp to teach me about the different forms and their benefits. "Epsom salt is really magnesium sulfate, which is important in many cellular processes and has anti-inflammatory properties," Camp says. "Magnesium glycinate has the amino acid glycine attached to magnesium, and it is thought to potentially enhance sleep quality. Magnesium citrate is a form of magnesium that's bound with citric acid. It is a common magnesium supplement because of its ability to be absorbed by the body and its bioavailability."

5. Live Conscious Beyond Hormone Holistic Hormone Balance Supplement

Live Conscious Beyond Hormone Holistic Hormone Balance Supplement $62 SHOP NOW This one isn't technically a skin supplement, but I'm sharing it regardless. I have PCOS, and this has helped regulate my mood and cycle over the 1.5 months I've been taking it. I swear it's even lessened the amount of clogged pores/minor breakouts I get around my period. It's all thanks to regulating ingredients like berberine, chaste tree berry, maca root, myoinositol, and D-chiro-inositol. According to Mason Garland—research and product development lead for Live Conscious —I'm not wrong in assuming it's played a role in my skin glow-up. "Hormones are the messengers of your body that enable different organs and systems to communicate with each other. Hormones control mood, sleep, hunger, satiety, and basically anything else you can think of. Specifically, Beyond Hormone supports and maintains a healthy hormone balance, supports metabolic health, may help support a positive mood, and helps maintain a consistent monthly cycle," he says. "There are skin benefits associated with promoting healthy hormone levels. These benefits include improving acne and reducing mild facial hair associated with menstrual cycles and menopause."

Another Live Conscious Supplement to Try

Live Conscious Hydrolyzed Collagen Peptides Type I & III $25 SHOP NOW These collagen peptides are formulated to benefit hair, skin, nails, and joints. I mix them into my post-workout smoothies like I would with any other protein powder.

