Just When I Thought I Had Enough Activewear, I Discovered the Softest Leggings I've Ever Worn

Imagine this: You're doing yoga in 100-degree heat—the sun bearing down, sweat mixing with sand on your face, and soreness setting in from yesterday's workout. Sounds like a nightmare, right? Thanks to what I was wearing, however, this experience has become one of my fondest memories from a recent trip I took to Riviera Maya with Left on Friday.

Despite the challenging workout, the women in my group and I—outfitted in Left on Friday's Super Moves collection—couldn't resist a post-yoga dive into the ocean. We finished the session in the water, which somehow made the workout even more special.

Woman wearing activewear.

(Image credit: @_sierramayhew)

What surprised me the most after that ocean plunge was how sweat-wicking the material was; it felt like I was wearing a swimsuit. From the moment I first put it on, the fabric stood out as the softest activewear I'd ever worn, offering incredible support. It held up impressively well through a tough workout and an ocean swim. I'm a fitness lover, and my friends are always asking me what to buy for their workouts. Lately, this is the brand I've been telling them about, so shop my favorite pieces below.

Weekender Playsuit 27
Left on Friday
Super Moves Weekender Playsuit

Playsuits are very fun to work out in.

Plunge Playsuit 27
Left on Friday
Super Moves Plunge Playsuit

You won't know how flattering this is until you try it for yourself.

Barre Tank - Mauve It Mauve It
Left on Friday
Super Moves Barre Tank

This is my most worn item from the brand so far. It goes with everything in my activewear drawer, and I love the support it offers.

Kick It Pant - Cold Brew
Left on Friday
Super Moves Kick It Pant

Flared leggings had a comeback, and I'm still excited about it.

Double Scoop Playsuit 27
Left on Friday
Super Moves Double Scoop Playsuit

Blow them away with a fun pop of color.

Super Moves Short 5
Left on Friday
Super Moves Short

This off-the-shoulder top is a fun way to show some skin, and I love that it hits at the midriff.

Peak Playsuit - Sprint
Left on Friday
Super Moves Peak Playsuit

The cutout makes a playsuit so much fun.

Tone Tank - Sprint
Left on Friday
Super Moves Tone Tank

Another top to show off that upper-body strength.

Shoreline Playsuit - Beach
Left on Friday
Super Moves Shoreline Playsuit

This is something I regret not picking out from the collection.

Super Moves Short 9
Left on Friday
Super Moves Short

These shorts come in two lengths, and you know how much I love options.

Weekender Playsuit 5” - Legend
Left on Friday
Super Moves Weekender Playsuit

This is the exact playsuit I jumped into the ocean while wearing, and everything about it is incredible.

Frame Top - Legend
Left on Friday
Super Moves Frame Top

I usually stray away from square-neck silhouettes, but I tried this on, and it was wild how flattering it was.

Super Moves Tight - Deep End
Left on Friday
Super Moves Tight

The leggings that you're going to want in every color.

Weekender Playsuit 27
Left on Friday
Super Moves Weekender Playsuit

This taupe looks good on everyone.

Plunge Playsuit 27
Left on Friday
Super Moves Plunge Playsuit

You can make it fun by adding a colorful bra underneath.

Super Moves Tight - Desert Plum
Left on Friday
Super Moves Tight

Leggings in fun colors will never bore me.

Frame Top - Desert Plum
Left on Friday
Super Moves Frame Top

Matching sets will always be my vibe.

Super Moves Tight - First Place
Left on Friday
Super Moves Tight

Color-blocking is next-level chic.

Shoreline Playsuit - Sweet Chili Heat
Left on Friday
Super Moves Shoreline Playsuit

Olympic athletes are wearing this activewear as we speak, and I'm obsessed with that.

Shop more of my favorite activewear brands:

Year of Ours Year Football Sweatshirt
Year of Ours
Year Football Sweatshirt

I've been living in this hoodie.

Fp Movement Never Better Crop Cami
Fp Movement
Never Better Crop Cami

I worked out in this top this morning.

High-Waist Airlift Legging - Black
Alo
High-Waist Airlift Legging

These leggings are famous.

Splits59 Raquel High Waist Supplex Flare Leggings 30
Splits59
Raquel High Waist Supplex Flare Leggings

Flared pants are so chic.

Yosemite Bra - Marsh - Xxs
Vuori
Yosemite Bra in Marsh

Another activewear line I just discovered.

Make Waves Sweatpant - Espresso Tonal
Alo
Make Waves Sweatpant in Espresso Tonal

Wearing ALO sweats will always make me feel fancy.

Sports Leggings in Drymove™
H&M
Sports Leggings in Drymove

I need to try H&M activewear next.

Sierra Mayhew
Associate Editor

Sierra Mayhew was always destined to work in fashion, but she didn't know it at first. Growing up with no choice but to wear a rotation of school uniforms and activewear, her love for fashion really blossomed when she moved away for college and was able to finally define her very own personal style. Shortly thereafter, she interned at Elle magazine and instantly knew that editorial was for her. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, she worked for ShopBazaar, contributing regularly to Bazaar.com, and finally made her way to Who What Wear, where she is an associate editor. When she’s not working, you can catch her always trying to catch a flight, trying the latest fitness craze in New York City, or exploring luxury vintage boutiques.

