Just When I Thought I Had Enough Activewear, I Discovered the Softest Leggings I've Ever Worn
Imagine this: You're doing yoga in 100-degree heat—the sun bearing down, sweat mixing with sand on your face, and soreness setting in from yesterday's workout. Sounds like a nightmare, right? Thanks to what I was wearing, however, this experience has become one of my fondest memories from a recent trip I took to Riviera Maya with Left on Friday.
Despite the challenging workout, the women in my group and I—outfitted in Left on Friday's Super Moves collection—couldn't resist a post-yoga dive into the ocean. We finished the session in the water, which somehow made the workout even more special.
What surprised me the most after that ocean plunge was how sweat-wicking the material was; it felt like I was wearing a swimsuit. From the moment I first put it on, the fabric stood out as the softest activewear I'd ever worn, offering incredible support. It held up impressively well through a tough workout and an ocean swim. I'm a fitness lover, and my friends are always asking me what to buy for their workouts. Lately, this is the brand I've been telling them about, so shop my favorite pieces below.
You won't know how flattering this is until you try it for yourself.
This is my most worn item from the brand so far. It goes with everything in my activewear drawer, and I love the support it offers.
Flared leggings had a comeback, and I'm still excited about it.
This off-the-shoulder top is a fun way to show some skin, and I love that it hits at the midriff.
This is something I regret not picking out from the collection.
These shorts come in two lengths, and you know how much I love options.
This is the exact playsuit I jumped into the ocean while wearing, and everything about it is incredible.
I usually stray away from square-neck silhouettes, but I tried this on, and it was wild how flattering it was.
Olympic athletes are wearing this activewear as we speak, and I'm obsessed with that.
Sierra Mayhew was always destined to work in fashion, but she didn't know it at first. Growing up with no choice but to wear a rotation of school uniforms and activewear, her love for fashion really blossomed when she moved away for college and was able to finally define her very own personal style. Shortly thereafter, she interned at Elle magazine and instantly knew that editorial was for her. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, she worked for ShopBazaar, contributing regularly to Bazaar.com, and finally made her way to Who What Wear, where she is an associate editor. When she’s not working, you can catch her always trying to catch a flight, trying the latest fitness craze in New York City, or exploring luxury vintage boutiques.