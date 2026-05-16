If You Want to Dress Like a Stylish It Girl, Wear These 5 Trend-Forward Basics

These are the five fashionable basics It girls will wear in summer 2026.

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(Image credit: @deborabrosa; @sylviemus_; @annelauremais: @monikh; @modemaour)
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Fashion people view basics as the unsung heroes of the closet. Even the most directional looks depend on these foundational essentials. While fashionable It girls certainly have an assortment of no-fail basics in their capsule wardrobes (e.g., white t-shirts and blue jeans), there are specific trendy basics and elevated styles with a forward twist that they're also incorporating into their modern ensembles.

Below are five of the trend-forward spring and summer basics the fashion crowd is wearing. You'll notice everything from a retro-style t-shirt that is back and cooler than ever to the elegant trousers that almost every polished dresser I know owns.

Keep scrolling to discover the five fashionable basics every It girls will be wearing in summer 2026.

The Trendy Basics It Girls Wear

1. Satin Pants

A fashion person wearing silk pants.

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Style notes: Satin or silk pants are a wardrobe staple among the well-dressed crowd. You can dress them up, as shown here, or down with a white tee.

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2. Raglan T-Shirt

A fashion person wearing a baseball tee.

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style notes: Raglan tees will continue to rise in popularly as an easy choice to bring a cool and relevant spin to a casual look.

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3. Lace-Trim Shorts

A fashion person wearing lace shorts.

(Image credit: @sylivemus_)

Style notes: Similarly to satin pants, lace-trim shorts are a pretty basic that instantly elevates any look.

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