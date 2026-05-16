Fashion people view basics as the unsung heroes of the closet. Even the most directional looks depend on these foundational essentials. While fashionable It girls certainly have an assortment of no-fail basics in their capsule wardrobes (e.g., white t-shirts and blue jeans), there are specific trendy basics and elevated styles with a forward twist that they're also incorporating into their modern ensembles.
Below are five of the trend-forward spring and summer basics the fashion crowd is wearing. You'll notice everything from a retro-style t-shirt that is back and cooler than ever to the elegant trousers that almost every polished dresser I know owns.
Keep scrolling to discover the five fashionable basics every It girls will be wearing in summer 2026.
The Trendy Basics It Girls Wear
1. Satin Pants
Style notes: Satin or silk pants are a wardrobe staple among the well-dressed crowd. You can dress them up, as shown here, or down with a white tee.
Shop Satin Pants:
Reformation
Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant
So sleek.
ZARA
Satin Trousers With Drawstrings
Simple, chic and easy to style.
COMME SI
Appliquéd Silk-Charmeuse Straight-Leg Pants
A neutral hue that will go with everything.
MANGO
Satin Straight-Fit Trousers
This navy shade is so elegant.
Vince
High-Rise Satin Wide-Leg Pants
Wear with sandals, ballet flats or heels.
2. Raglan T-Shirt
Style notes: Raglan tees will continue to rise in popularly as an easy choice to bring a cool and relevant spin to a casual look.
Shop Raglan T-Shirts:
COS
Contrast-Sleeve T-Shirt
So many of my fellow editors own a t-shirt from COS.
Reformation
Noelle Tee
Wear with jeans, skirts and linen trousers alike.
Weekday
Short-Sleeved Raglan T-Shirt
This short-sleeved take on the trend will serve you well when the temperature rises.
ZARA
Long Sleeve Raglan T-Shirt
This immediately went in my basket.
GUEST IN RESIDENCE
Baseball Tee Two-Tone Cashmere Sweater
I love the retro feel this has.
3. Lace-Trim Shorts
Style notes: Similarly to satin pants, lace-trim shorts are a pretty basic that instantly elevates any look.
Shop Lace-Trim Shorts:
DOEN
Iona Short
Such a pretty colour.
Free People
Meet Me in the Middle Tap Shorts
The perfect holiday shorts.
STELLA MCCARTNEY
Lace-Trimmed Embroidered Satin Shorts
The contrast lace hem is so sweet!
M&S
Satin Lace Trim Shorts
No one will believe these are from the high street.