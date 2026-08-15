Hold The Dainty Necklaces—According to the Runways, This Is the Chicest Way to Wear Bling This Autumn

I've always found that a new season is the prime time to reflect on the past few months, pondering how, as the weather changed, so too have our tastes. And as summer prepares to submit to autumn, now has never been a better time to take stock. Be it dresses or shoes, irrespective of whether you’re a perennial minimalist or a magpie exuberance, a brief glimpse through 2026's most prominent runway trends (and captivating street style) is enough to decipher that fashion is continuing to embrace might maximalist mood. But what about jewellery?
Typically moving at a far slower pace than the rest of the zeitgeist, this season, one thing is abundantly clear: maximalism is in. Be it brazenly avant-garde shoulder dusters, classic shapes distorted into sculptural works of art or timeless tropes distilled into pieces that feel like a breath of fresh air. If there’s one thing that's crystal clear, it's that this season's major jewellery trends are anything but restrained.
Dominated for decades by the dainty and elusive, the tied has finally turned. As Laura Vann, Founder of Laura Vann, so succinctly put it, there's “real appetite for glamour again”— but not in an overly polished or formal way. Instead, it's about “finding those little moments of drama in what you wear.” And if fortune favours the bold, these trends suggest jewellery does too.
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At Givenchy, bombé candelabras dusted the décolletage, sashaying in the breeze as the model walked, leaving trails of burnt orange in their wake. Whilst Matthieu Blazy's Chanel embraced beadery, conjuring autumnal tropes like muted florals, acorns, and curious knick-knacks that feel far too grown-up to belong on a preschool princess necklace. Meanwhile, Jonathan Anderson'sDior was also on board with the bounty of beads, albeit in a far more minimalist guise. Here it was brooches that left a lasting impression: scarecrow-like tufts fastened plush cardigans, punctuated distressed coats and lent a fantastical finish to otherwise muted looks.
All felt slightly fantastical, almost nonsensical, yet theirin lines their appeal. In a season where jewellery is embracing the unexpected, these curious, characterful pieces feel like an inherent breath of fresh air. Jewellery is supposed to be an extension of yourself, speaking volumes in rooms where you haven't said a word. So if you're ready to dive in, scroll to uncover the five biggest jewellery trends of autumn 2026.
The 5 Biggest Jewellery Trends of Autumn 2026:
1. Brooch Behaviour
Style Notes: If, by happenstance, we’re the first to tell you that brooches are back, here’s your sign. Yet, these are far removed from the dilapidated florals languishing in your grandmother's jewellery box. Whether a scarowlike tassel at Dior or regal florals at Etro, each itertaion lands an air of graceful poise and subverted elegance to even the most quintessential of looks.
But here's the real news: brooches don’t simply need to be confined to the lapel of your jacket. Dior used theirs to create a twisted drapery across millinery, whilst fashion’s most discerning dressers are using their sculptural presence to inject an unexpected sense of dimension and intrigue into their jumpers and dresses already.
Shop the Trend:
JENNIFER BEHR
Gladiolus Gold-Plated Brooch
Miu Miu
Floral Crystal-Embellished Brooch
JENNY BIRD
Mixed Metal Medium Woven Square Brooch
2. The Single Stack
Style Notes: Jewellery stacking is by no means a new idea. I mean, this summer “shell-maxxing” (adding lots of necklaces in abundance) reached an all-time high. But as autumn trickles in, the tides have turned and one strong statement is in. From beautifully sculptural lines to grounding geometry, every iteration is in during autumn 2026.
It's a sentiment echoed by Vann in her new collection. As she put it, “sense of old-world glamour, but the mixed metals and cleaner silhouettes make it feel very contemporary, and I think that combination of nostalgia and modernity is going to feel particularly relevant this autumn”.
So whether you embrace the sculptural grandeur of Roberto Cavalli or the maximalist stones of Mugler, the message rings true: one is the way.
Shop the Look:
Jimmy Choo
Faceted Bangle
Tiffany
Elsa Peretti® Large Bone Cuff
Julietta
Rhodium-Plated Nera Cuff With Black Onyx
3. Bulky Bombé
Style Notes: There's hardly a well-edited jewellery collection that doesn’t contain a pair of stud earrings. Whether a simple sphere, sculptural form or understated geometric shape. Yet this season, the humble stud is supersizing—and quite dramatically so.
As designers embrace dramatic proportions, cushioned styles ones which engulf the ear almost in its entirety are all the rage. At Suituationist went gloriously oversized and sculptural, whilst Joseph offset its bombé earrings with an exuberant gold necklace strung on a chain. Yet what makes this trend truly stick is that its user’s choice. With a distressed, almost tarnished effect, these earrings leave a lasting impact regardless of the size.
Shop the Trend:
JULIETTA
Bombé Rhodium-Plated Moonstone Earrings
By Pariah
Large Sculptural Earrings Silver
MANGO
Round Volume Earrings - Women | Mango United Kingdom
4. Floral Drop Earrings
Style Notes: Lobe-lengthening, shoulder-grazing, jumbo-gemmed and sculptural earrings have taken centre stage this season. But none are quite as pretty as the floral chandelier. With blown-up proportions and embedded in maximalism, these elegant, elongating styles dust the face in an almost ethereal fashion adding a subtle decadence that can’t be ignored.
Shop The Trend:
CAROLINA HERRERA
Gold-Tone Crystal Earrings
Jennifer Behr
Mariam Floral Drop Earrings
Self-Portrait
Faux Pearl Petal Drop Earrings
5. Bountiful Beads
Style Notes: For decades, beaded necklaces have been synonymous with the carefree positivity of Bohemia. Imbued with that perennial sense of holiday, the style made for warm sun-kissed skin. But their wear isn’t restricted to sunny settings. And the autumn 2026 runways proved just that. At Act N1, flesh-like beads offset nearly-nude-neutral ensembles ( and love bite to match), putting a touge-and-cheek indie-sleaze in the enduring style. At Masha Popova, supersized was the sentiment. Extra-large, neck-engulfing iterations paraded the runway with might, sending a message that couldn't be clearer. Beaded necklaces are shedding their beachside associates for something altogether more extravagant this autumn.
Shop the Trend:
MOSQUITO
Paloma Cow-Bone Beaded Necklace
JULIETTA
Donna Gold-Tone Tiger's Eye and Crystal Necklace
LE SUNDIAL
Boule Sterling Silver, Onyx and Bronzite Beaded Necklace
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.