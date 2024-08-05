7 Elegant Yet Fresh Basics I'm Buying Now and Wearing Through Autumn

They may not be the most fun thing to shop for, but basics are truly the backbone of a wardrobe. They're the pieces you'll wear the most, no matter the time of year or occasion. When a new season is approaching, the wardrobe-related activity I do first is take stock of my basics and make a list of what I want to replace and add to my collection. Despite how useful they are, the fact of the matter is that basics are inherently boring, so I'm here to talk about trendy basics.

Trendy basics are those items that work with lots of different outfits and that you'll still get tons of wear out of, but they look current and fresh. That said, they aren't items that'll go out of style after one season. They have longevity.

As we approach that transitional time of year, I'm shopping for a few trendy basics that I can wear now and throughout the fall season—think light jackets, denim, and dresses. This well-edited assortment of seven standout items is sure to see you through many upcoming occasions, so you can thank me later.

On that note, keep scrolling to shop seven trendy basics I'm buying this season and recommend you do too.

Shop the Trendy and Elegant Basics I'm Buying This Season:

1. Elevated Denim Skirts

Style Notes: Instead of denim miniskirts, I'm shopping for elevated styles like dark-wash pencil skirts and flared midi skirts.

Shop Elevated Denim Skirts:

ASOS Curve Denim Maxi Skirt With Split Hem £29 SHOP NOW Darker denim is so easy to take from day to night.

Reformation Delilah Denim Midi Skirt £188 SHOP NOW How pretty is this poplin style?

M&S Collection Denim Midi Skirt £30 SHOP NOW Dress this up with a chic leather blazer and boots.

2. Barn Jackets

Style Notes: Light jackets always perplex me, but this season, I'm putting a no-brainer barn jacket—the ultimate casual, lightweight jacket—on my wish list.

Shop Barn Jackets:

& Other Stories Loose Duffle Jacket £165 SHOP NOW This neutral shade will work hard in your transitional wardrobe.

BARBOUR Beadnell Corduroy-Trimmed Waxed-Cotton Jacket £229 SHOP NOW This darker green is perfect for autumn.

We The Free Cori Waxed Jacket £268 SHOP NOW Perfect for layering.

3. Leopard-Print Shoes

Style Notes: Leopard print is set to be huge this autumn. I'm getting a head start by shopping for a chic pair of leopard-print shoes, which are surprisingly versatile.

Shop Leopard-Print Shoes:

Reformation Wilda Kitten Mule £298 SHOP NOW This subtle mesh pair is the perfect introduction to the trend.

Mint Velvet Leopard Print Textured Ballet Pumps £109 SHOP NOW Wear with jeans, skirts and dresses alike.

Isabel Marant Fitza leopard-print calf hair loafers £590 SHOP NOW So cool!

4. Bubble Skirts

Style Notes: Bubble skirts are definitely one of the trendier items on this list, but I think this is one that's going to stick around for a while.

Shop Bubble Skirts:

COS Balloon-Hem Maxi Skirt £110 SHOP NOW The perfect black maxi.

& Other Stories Bubble-Hem Midi Skirt £115 SHOP NOW The styling possibilities with this white skirt are endless.

ASOS DESIGN Asos Design Bubble Mini Skirt in Black £22 SHOP NOW Imagine how stylish your blazer will look with this mini.

5. Boat Shoes

Style Notes: In case you haven't heard, boat shoes are here to dethrone loafers, initiated by the viral Miu Miu pair that's sold out everywhere. Luckily, there are plenty of other brands making chic boat shoes.

Shop Boat Shoes:

The Row Mabel suede loafers £1060 SHOP NOW These will never date.

Sebago Sebago Jackman Boater Shoes £118 SHOP NOW This blue pair has such a nautical feel to them.

Miu Miu Leather Penny Shoes £680 SHOP NOW You'll reach for this sleek pair all season.

6. Burgundy Bags

Style Notes: Not all basics fall under the category of clothing like tees, jeans, jackets, etc. Accessories such as handbags can also be classified as basics, and the bag trend I have my eye on for autumn is burgundy bags, which I'll be wearing instead of black ones.

Shop Burgundy Bags:

Bottega Veneta Maxi Lauren 1980 £5820 SHOP NOW The woven fabric is instantly recognisable.

SAINT LAURENT Mini LE 5 À 7 in patent leather £1350 SHOP NOW An investment you won't regret.

MANGO Shopper Bag With Buckle £50 SHOP NOW This looks way more expensive than its £50 price tag.

7. Polo Jumpers

Style Notes: Polo necklines have been everywhere this year, and you can expect the style to transition to autumn in the form of jumpers.

Shop Polo Jumpers:

UNIQLO Washable Knit Ribbed Polo Jumper £25 SHOP NOW Uniqlo has an amazing knit collection this autumn.

GANNI Egret Ribbed Merino Polo £235 SHOP NOW Layer a roll neck underneath when the temperature drops.