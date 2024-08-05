7 Elegant Yet Fresh Basics I'm Buying Now and Wearing Through Autumn

Three women wearing basics
(Image credit: @lucywilliams02; @livvperez; @sylviemus_)
They may not be the most fun thing to shop for, but basics are truly the backbone of a wardrobe. They're the pieces you'll wear the most, no matter the time of year or occasion. When a new season is approaching, the wardrobe-related activity I do first is take stock of my basics and make a list of what I want to replace and add to my collection. Despite how useful they are, the fact of the matter is that basics are inherently boring, so I'm here to talk about trendy basics.

Trendy basics are those items that work with lots of different outfits and that you'll still get tons of wear out of, but they look current and fresh. That said, they aren't items that'll go out of style after one season. They have longevity.

As we approach that transitional time of year, I'm shopping for a few trendy basics that I can wear now and throughout the fall season—think light jackets, denim, and dresses. This well-edited assortment of seven standout items is sure to see you through many upcoming occasions, so you can thank me later.

On that note, keep scrolling to shop seven trendy basics I'm buying this season and recommend you do too.

Shop the Trendy and Elegant Basics I'm Buying This Season:

1. Elevated Denim Skirts

Woman wearing a denim pencil skirt.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: Instead of denim miniskirts, I'm shopping for elevated styles like dark-wash pencil skirts and flared midi skirts.

Shop Elevated Denim Skirts:

Asos Design Curve Denim Maxi Skirt With Split Hem in Washed Black
ASOS Curve
Denim Maxi Skirt With Split Hem

Darker denim is so easy to take from day to night.

Delilah Denim Midi Skirt
Reformation
Delilah Denim Midi Skirt

How pretty is this poplin style?

M&S Collection, Denim Midi Skirt
M&S Collection
Denim Midi Skirt

Dress this up with a chic leather blazer and boots.

2. Barn Jackets

Woman wearing a barn jacket and jeans in NYC.

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Style Notes: Light jackets always perplex me, but this season, I'm putting a no-brainer barn jacket—the ultimate casual, lightweight jacket—on my wish list.

Shop Barn Jackets:

Loose Duffle Jacket
& Other Stories
Loose Duffle Jacket

This neutral shade will work hard in your transitional wardrobe.

Beadnell Corduroy-Trimmed Waxed-Cotton Jacket
BARBOUR
Beadnell Corduroy-Trimmed Waxed-Cotton Jacket

This darker green is perfect for autumn.

We the Free Cori Waxed Jacket
We The Free
Cori Waxed Jacket

Perfect for layering.

3. Leopard-Print Shoes

Woman wearing jeans and leopard-print heels.

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: Leopard print is set to be huge this autumn. I'm getting a head start by shopping for a chic pair of leopard-print shoes, which are surprisingly versatile.

Shop Leopard-Print Shoes:

Wilda Kitten Mule
Reformation
Wilda Kitten Mule

This subtle mesh pair is the perfect introduction to the trend.

Leopard Print Textured Ballet Pumps
Mint Velvet
Leopard Print Textured Ballet Pumps

Wear with jeans, skirts and dresses alike.

Isabel Marant, Fitza leopard-print calf hair loafers
Isabel Marant
Fitza leopard-print calf hair loafers

So cool!

4. Bubble Skirts

Woman wearing a white bubble miniskirt.

(Image credit: @claire_most)

Style Notes: Bubble skirts are definitely one of the trendier items on this list, but I think this is one that's going to stick around for a while.

Shop Bubble Skirts:

Balloon-Hem Maxi Skirt
COS
Balloon-Hem Maxi Skirt

The perfect black maxi.

Bubble-Hem Midi Skirt
& Other Stories
Bubble-Hem Midi Skirt

The styling possibilities with this white skirt are endless.

Asos Design Bubble Mini Skirt in Black
ASOS DESIGN
Asos Design Bubble Mini Skirt in Black

Imagine how stylish your blazer will look with this mini.

5. Boat Shoes

Woman wearing a striped sweater and Miu Miu boat shoes.

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Style Notes: In case you haven't heard, boat shoes are here to dethrone loafers, initiated by the viral Miu Miu pair that's sold out everywhere. Luckily, there are plenty of other brands making chic boat shoes.

Shop Boat Shoes:

The Row, Mabel suede loafers
The Row
Mabel suede loafers

These will never date.

Sebago Jackman Boater Shoes
Sebago
Sebago Jackman Boater Shoes

This blue pair has such a nautical feel to them.

Miu Miu, Leather Penny Shoes
Miu Miu
Leather Penny Shoes

You'll reach for this sleek pair all season.

6. Burgundy Bags

Woman wearing a trench coat and jeans in Paris.

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

Style Notes: Not all basics fall under the category of clothing like tees, jeans, jackets, etc. Accessories such as handbags can also be classified as basics, and the bag trend I have my eye on for autumn is burgundy bags, which I'll be wearing instead of black ones.

Shop Burgundy Bags:

Maxi Lauren 1980
Bottega Veneta
Maxi Lauren 1980

The woven fabric is instantly recognisable.

SAINT LAURENT, Mini LE 5 À 7 in patent leather
SAINT LAURENT
Mini LE 5 À 7 in patent leather

An investment you won't regret.

Shopper Bag With Buckle
MANGO
Shopper Bag With Buckle

This looks way more expensive than its £50 price tag.

7. Polo Jumpers

Olivia Perez wearing a camel sweater and cream skirt.

(Image credit: @livvperez)

Style Notes: Polo necklines have been everywhere this year, and you can expect the style to transition to autumn in the form of jumpers.

Shop Polo Jumpers:

Washable Knit Ribbed Polo Jumper
UNIQLO
Washable Knit Ribbed Polo Jumper

Uniqlo has an amazing knit collection this autumn.

Egret Ribbed Merino Polo
GANNI
Egret Ribbed Merino Polo

Layer a roll neck underneath when the temperature drops.

Wonder Knit the Upside Oversized Cotton Polo Jumper
Reiss
Wonder Knit the Upside Oversized Cotton Polo Jumper

Between the stripes and the contrast neckline, this version is seriously elevated.

