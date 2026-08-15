Hold the Black Shoes—This Elegant Sandal Colour Trend Makes Summer Dresses Look Chicest

Despite their prevalence, I’ve always found black sandals a little jarring when worn with light summer dresses. Against the fresh whites, pale peaches and soft hues that dominate our summer wardrobes, they can feel a little stark, and I’ve never quite understood why they’ve become the go-to pairing for the season. Instead, I’ve always found their softer brown counterparts to be a far more natural match. Case in point: Victoria Beckham, who this week stepped out on holiday styling a boho-inspired maxi dress with the chicest sandal colour trend.
Choosing a long-line style that cascaded down to her ankles, Victoria’s dress was rendered in a pretty pale beige, peppered with floral embellishments that added a feminine, bohemian feel. With its slightly sheer finish, there was a natural lightness to the dress that, had she paired it with black sandals, could have felt a little mismatched. Instead, her warm brown sandals complemented the softer tones beautifully, grounding the look without making it feel too matchy-matchy.
Before summer draws to a close, I’ll be giving my summer dresses one more whirl with this chic sandal colour trend. If you’re thinking the same, read on to shop my edit of the best brown sandals below.
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Shop Brown Sandals:
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Sandals
Style with a sheer maxi to get Victoria's look.
H&M
Suede Sandals
The suede composition lends these such an elevated edge.
ZARA
Flat Leather Sandals
Less harsh than black, the brown finish works so well with lighter summer shades.
& Other Stories
Leather Slingback Sandals
Be quick! I can't see these staying in stock for long.
Sezane
Iris Low Sandals
Style these with jeans once autumn rolls around.
Hush
Zenya Suede Toe Post Sandal
Whilst I love these in the brown, they also come in red.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.