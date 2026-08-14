If you've been paying attention to the runways, you'll know that the check print trend is set to dominate come autumn and well beyond. So, when I spotted Elsa Hosk getting ahead of the trend, my attention was immediately piqued. Even more so when I realised that the shirt she was wearing wasn't a fresh-from-the-runway pick nor an archival find. Instead, her semi-transparent oversized shirt is from high-street hero Mango.
At an agreeable £36, Mango's Textured Checked Shirt comes in the season's favourite cornflower blue and features an oversized cut, textured finish and covetable checked print.
Worn with little else besides a leather belt slung low across her hips, Elsa proved that this oversized shirt could be the only piece you need in your autumn rotation. However, if you fancy layering it up even just a little, the shirt trend looks just as good styled over a white tee or tank with jeans, or layered over a slip dress while we wait out the last weeks of summer.
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Somehow, it's still available in a full run of sizes—but I don't expect that to last. Read on to shop the checked shirt trend that's set to disappear before September.
Shop Mango's Checked Shirt:
Mango
Textured Checked Lyocell Shirt
This is currently in full stock, but I can't see this staying the case for long.
Shop Checked Shirts:
MATTEAU
Checked Cotton-Flannel Shirt
Whilst I love this in the light blue, it also comes in a darker wash of navy.
RRL
Farrell Gingham Cotton and Linen-Blend Shirt
Mark my words: checks will be one of the biggest print trends of the autumn.
With Nothing Underneath
The Classic Shirt
With Nothing Underneath's shirts are a fashion person's favourites.
Free People
We the Free Summer Daydream Plaid Tunic
This also comes in red.
A Day's March
Savona Checked Shirt
Style these with jeans for a chic day-to-day autumn look.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.