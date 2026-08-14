Elsa Hosk Just Wore the Under £40 Layer That Will Sell Out Before September

Mark my words: this high street shirt trend won't stay in stock for long.

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Model Elsa Hosk takes a mirror selfie wearing Mango&#039;s sheer blue checked shirt with a leather belt.
(Image credit: @hoskelsa)
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If you've been paying attention to the runways, you'll know that the check print trend is set to dominate come autumn and well beyond. So, when I spotted Elsa Hosk getting ahead of the trend, my attention was immediately piqued. Even more so when I realised that the shirt she was wearing wasn't a fresh-from-the-runway pick nor an archival find. Instead, her semi-transparent oversized shirt is from high-street hero Mango.

At an agreeable £36, Mango's Textured Checked Shirt comes in the season's favourite cornflower blue and features an oversized cut, textured finish and covetable checked print.

Model Elsa Hosk takes a mirror selfie wearing Mango&#039;s sheer blue checked shirt with a leather belt.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Worn with little else besides a leather belt slung low across her hips, Elsa proved that this oversized shirt could be the only piece you need in your autumn rotation. However, if you fancy layering it up even just a little, the shirt trend looks just as good styled over a white tee or tank with jeans, or layered over a slip dress while we wait out the last weeks of summer.

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Somehow, it's still available in a full run of sizes—but I don't expect that to last. Read on to shop the checked shirt trend that's set to disappear before September.

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Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.