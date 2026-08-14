While the trend cycle is ever-evolving and moving at what feels like lightning speed, there are timeless, classic trends that are fail-proof. These trends may not get all the love on TikTok or Instagram all the time, but they'll always be included as the foundation of many outfits. Parisian dressers know this. That's why their style is always copy-worthy, and not to mention easy to copy.
Fashion people in Paris embrace the less-is-more approach. Which is why they look so chic year-round, but particularly during autumn. They are always wearing seven specific trends that are deemed classic. They're all minimal, easy to style, and effortlessly elegant. Think sleek shoes and accessories, simple silhouettes, clean lines. I compiled these seven trends to share with you, reader, because dressing like you're a Parisian doesn't have to be hard.
Keep scrolling to learn more about the seven classic trends Parisians will be wearing this season, and shop each trend.
7 Classic Trends Every Chic Parisian Will Wear This Autumn
1. Sleek Loafers
Style notes: My pair of loafers gets dusted off as soon as the temperature drops. Slipping them on with any outfit makes you look ten times more put together for fall. You can style them with a pair of jeans and the perfect boxy T-shirt, or if it's chillier out, a fitted sweater and chic trousers will do the trick. Loafers are much more versatile than we give them credit for.
Shop Loafers:
Gucci
Jordaan Loafer
Iconic.
H&M
Loafers
This chocolate brown hue makes a nice point of difference from black.
COS
Classic Leather Loafers
Minimalists will love these.
YSL
Le Loafer Supple
We're big fans of YSL loafers at Who What Wear.
ZARA
Soft Gathered Loafers
Zara has some of the best loafers on the high street.
2. Satin Slip Skirts
Style notes: A satin slip skirt will not be a classic trend. It's elegant, delicate, and layers beautifully for fall. Whether you like a form-fitting bias-cut or an A-line fit like the outfit below, a satin slip skirt will never steer you in the wrong direction. Style one with a lightweight sweater, T-shirt, or button-down of your liking and slip on a pair of shoes that make you feel like taking on the day.
Shop Satin Slip Skirts:
RIXO ⋆
Stassie Satin Midi Skirt
This will go with everything.
ST.AGNI
Lace-Hem Drawstring-Waist Silk Mini Skirt
I want the entire outfit.
Free People
Something Satin Mini Slip Skirt
Such a pretty shade of blue.
Reformation
Carolina Silk Skirt
I'd style mine exactly like this.
H&M
Lace-Trimmed Skirt
Yes, polka dots are still in for autumn 2026.
3. Plaid Button-Downs
Style notes: Not all trends are created equal. Plaid button-downs don't get enough love, but they are the perfect classic trend to wear when you need a neutral top that isn't too boring. Some patterns can be too busy for the fall season, but plaid is a timeless one. They're a great item to wear while in this in-between weather we're experiencing. Wear yours with a pair of shorts if it's not too chilly, or a pair of baggy jeans and sandals.
Shop Plaid Button-Downs:
Burberry
Classic Fit Check Cotton Shirt
Effortlessly cool.
Toteme
Classic Check Shirt
Just the right amount of slouch.
Barbour
Hollington Check Short-Sleeved Shirt
This short-sleeve iteration is perfect for early autumn.
FAITHFULL
En Vau Checked Cotton Shirt
Lumberjack-core at its finest.
Boden
Sienna Cropped Cotton Shirt
Wear with high-rise jeans or a midi poplin skirt.
4. Silk Pants
Style notes: Silk pants were quite popular among the fashion-forward this past spring, and now the pendulum is coming back for more this fall. They make an outfit look delicate and intentional with minimal effort involved. You can style them with a top in matching flowy, sheen material or contrast your elegant pants with a casual T-shirt.
Shop Silk Pants:
Reformation
Celine Low Rise Silk Wide Leg Pant
A satin pant that's smart enough for the office.
COMME SI
Silk-Bias Straight-Leg Pants
Just so elegant.
COS
Satin Wide-Leg Trousers
Navy will pair well with neutrals and bold hues alike.
MANGO
Straight-Leg Silk Trousers
This silver pair is calling to me.
& Other Stories
Drawstring Satin Trousers
The styling possibilities are endless.
5. Knee-High Boots
Style notes: Knee-high boots are a no-brainer, classic shoe trend. They instantly elevate an outfit. Every fall they return without fail. You can style them in various ways, whether with a slip dress and coat like the outfit below, or with a pair of jeans and a lightweight knit; it's safe to say knee-high boots are foolproof. That's why they live in my personal hall of fame of classic trends.
Shop Knee-High Boots:
Paris Texas
60 Suede Knee-High Boots
No notes.
pull & bear
High-Heel Boots
I cannot believe these are a high-street find.
Sézane
Theodora Boots
French-girl approved.
All Saints
Maeve Leather Knee High Boots
For my flat-shoe lovers.
ME+EM
Stretch Knee-High Boot
I'll never say no to a sock boot.
6. East-West Bags
Style notes: An East West bag will never get old, in my honest opinion. It's not too basic, but understated enough to go with everything. I'm not surprised French women are loving the bag trend. We saw the East West bag many times last year around this time, and the trend returning just proves that it's a classic trend, indeed.
Shop East-West Bags:
Coach
Empire Carryall Bag 34
So simple, but so very chic.
Reformation
Sofia East West Shoulder Bag
I'm obsessed.
Alaïa
Alaïa Medium Leather Le Teckel Shoulder Bag
An icon in the making.
Miu Miu
Beau Leather Bag
This is high up on my luxury wishlist.
Prada
Medium Leather Top-Handle Bag
Imagine this with an all-cream outfit.
7. Contrast-Collar Jackets
Style notes: Contrast collars have been steadily gaining popularity. Actress Joey King was spotted in one, and now I can't seem to stop noticing them. It seems the Parisians have caught on, or maybe even started wearing the trend first. Either way, it's utterly chic and the perfect micro-detail to a fall outfit. You can style yours with simple white, tan, or black jeans, as in the look above.
Shop Contrast-Collar Jackets:
Levi's
Loose Workwear Jacket
DOEN
Pascual Jacket
Just look at the colour!
Nobodys Child
Cord Detail Barn Jacket
I'd style this with a cream jumper, ecru jeans and brown suede loafers.
M&S
Cotton Rich Collared Barn Jacket
The looks way more expensive than its high-street price tag.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.