This Just In: The Chicest Way to Style a T-Shirt for Autumn 2026

All of a sudden, I've noticed that the chicest dressers across London and France are shelving their jeans in favour of an unlikely skirt pairing. Comfortable, easy and cool, the combination of a slouchy long-sleeve T-shirt and a midi skirt is breaking through as one of the chicest outfit formulas of the transitional months.
Catching my attention this week, I spotted Elsa Hosk in the tried-and-tested pairing. Wearing a slouchy white long-sleeve T-shirt with a white knee-covering skirt, Hosk, crucially, left her top untucked, creating a relaxed, throw-on look that felt inherently cool. And the more I've noticed it, the more I've realised just how often this pairing has been cropping up lately.
From London to France, the chicest dressers are turning to knee-length skirts to wear with their slouchy tees. Relaxed and unfussy, but a little more considered than the usual denim or shorts pairing, the two-piece formula is perfect for the tricky period between summer and autumn. As temperatures eventually cool, the longer sleeves offer a little extra coverage, whilst the breezier skirt ensures there's no risk of overheating while the sun is still shining.
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Start with a simple black or white T-shirt and switch up your skirt depending on the season and your mood. Crisp white styles feel particularly fresh whilst temperatures remain high, but as we edge towards autumn, try introducing darker shades or a pattern to keep the formula feeling new. When summer finally gives way to autumn, swap flip-flops or ballet flats for knee-high boots—the result will be just as chic.
Intentional yet easy, this is the outfit formula I'll be relying on for the weeks ahead. Read on to shop the long-sleeve T-shirts and midi skirts I recommend below.
Shop Long-Sleeved T-Shirts and Midi-Skirts:
H&M
Interlock Top
Trust me—you'll end up reaching for this t-shirt multiple times a week.
Weekday
Long-Sleeved Boxy T-Shirt
Whilst I love this in the white, it also comes in eight other shades.
Reformation
Asher Oversized Long Sleeve Tee
Style this with a midi skirt or pair it with long-line shorts.
Flore Flore
Sophie Organic Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
Flore Flore's t-shirts are a fashion person's favourites.
Uniqlo
100% Supima® Cotton T-Shirt (long Sleeve)
I always come back to Uniqlo for their 100 per cent cotton tees.
H&M
Pleated Drawstring Skirt
Honestly, I think this looks much more expensive than it actually is.
Susamusa
Agni Skirt
Style this with flip-flops now, then pair this with knee-high boots all autumn long.
Free People
My Little Midi Skirt
This also comes in five other shades.
Reformation
Layla Knee Length Skirt
The knee-length skirt trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
ALIGNE
Yvonne Midi Semi Sheer Skirt
I've spotted so many fashion people in this chic checked skirt.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.