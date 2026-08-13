This Just In: The Chicest Way to Style a T-Shirt for Autumn 2026

Instead of jeans, Londoners are wearing long-sleeve T-shirts with this far chicer pairing.

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Collage of influencers wearing long-sleeve t-shirts with knee-length and midi skirts.
(Image credit: @poppyalmond, @hoskelsa, @deborabrosa)
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All of a sudden, I've noticed that the chicest dressers across London and France are shelving their jeans in favour of an unlikely skirt pairing. Comfortable, easy and cool, the combination of a slouchy long-sleeve T-shirt and a midi skirt is breaking through as one of the chicest outfit formulas of the transitional months.

Catching my attention this week, I spotted Elsa Hosk in the tried-and-tested pairing. Wearing a slouchy white long-sleeve T-shirt with a white knee-covering skirt, Hosk, crucially, left her top untucked, creating a relaxed, throw-on look that felt inherently cool. And the more I've noticed it, the more I've realised just how often this pairing has been cropping up lately.

Model @hoskelsa wears a baggy long-sleeve t-shirt with a knee-length skirt and ballet pumps.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

From London to France, the chicest dressers are turning to knee-length skirts to wear with their slouchy tees. Relaxed and unfussy, but a little more considered than the usual denim or shorts pairing, the two-piece formula is perfect for the tricky period between summer and autumn. As temperatures eventually cool, the longer sleeves offer a little extra coverage, whilst the breezier skirt ensures there's no risk of overheating while the sun is still shining.

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Influencer @poppyalmond wears a baggy long-sleeve t-shirt with a knee-length skirt and heeled ballet pumps.

(Image credit: @poppyalmond)

Start with a simple black or white T-shirt and switch up your skirt depending on the season and your mood. Crisp white styles feel particularly fresh whilst temperatures remain high, but as we edge towards autumn, try introducing darker shades or a pattern to keep the formula feeling new. When summer finally gives way to autumn, swap flip-flops or ballet flats for knee-high boots—the result will be just as chic.

Influencer @deborabrosa wears a baggy long-sleeve t-shirt with a knee-length skirt and flip-flops.

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Intentional yet easy, this is the outfit formula I'll be relying on for the weeks ahead. Read on to shop the long-sleeve T-shirts and midi skirts I recommend below.

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Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.