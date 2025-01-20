This Dated Denim Trend Is on Its Way Back—Here's How French Women Are Already Wearing It

For years, skinny jeans have been the denim trend fashion insiders loved to shade. Oversize silhouettes and straight-leg styles stole the spotlight, leaving our once-beloved skinnies to collect dust in the back of the closet. Leave it to French fashion influencers—the masters of timeless, effortless style—to bring this dated trend back into the conversation. They're doing it in a way that feels refreshingly modern, of course.

@aidabadji_ wears black skinny jeans with a boucle jacket and ballet flats while sitting on a pavement

(Image credit: @aidabadji_)

From Paris to L.A., skinny jeans are staging a quiet but undeniable comeback. Instead of leaning into the super-tight styles of the 2010s, these influencers are styling their skinny jeans with an elevated, minimalistic approach that feels so… French.

How do you make skinny jeans feel 2025 ready? The key lies in the styling. Think on-trend jackets, timeless loafers, and subtly sexy tops for good measure. Scroll on to see how French fashion influencers are making skinny jeans cool again.

How French Women Are Wearing Skinny Jeans in 2025:

1. All-Black Outfit

Style Notes: When it comes to styling skinny jeans the Parisian way, an all-black outfit is your ultimate power move. Start with high-waisted black skinny jeans with a slightly cropped hem, and pair them with a fitted black T-shirt or a sleek cashmere sweater for an effortlessly polished base. Add a tailored black jacket or faux-fur outerwear to instantly elevate the look. Voilà—a monochromatic outfit that's anything but boring. It's sophisticated, stylish, and very French.

@saraloura wears black skinny jeans with a double-face fur coat and ankle boots while walking in the street

(Image credit: @saraloura)

Shop the Look:

Teddy-Lined Coated Jacket
H&M
Teddy-Lined Coated Jacket

I always recommend H&M's jackets..

Le High Skinny Jeans
Frame
Le High Skinny Jeans

I started invested in high-quality denim a few years ago and I haven't looked back.

Leather Mid-Heel Boots Black
Toteme
Leather Mid-Heel Boots

Toteme boots are a favourite amongst fashion people.

Cesia Metallic Accent Shoulder Bag
Charles & Keith
Cesia Metallic Accent Shoulder Bag

i almost thought this was designer.

Shop the Look:

Tweed Jacket With Jewel Buttons - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Tweed Jacket With Jewel Buttons

French-girl approved.

Skinny Jeans in Black
Reiss
Skinny Jeans

So sleek!

Vagabond Shoemakers, Delia Ballet Flats
Vagabond
Delia Ballet Flats

Slip on and wear with ease.

2. Showing Some Shoulder

Style Notes: If we had to play favourites, this outfit duo would win our vote. Skinny jeans with a side of shoulder is the French-woman secret. We especially love how Sabina Socol styled her tank-and-cardigan set slightly off the shoulder, revealing just a hint of skin. No notes.

@sabinasocol wearing light blue skinny jeans and red off-shoulder knit

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

Shop the Look:

Rib-Knit Off-The-Shoulder Top
H&M
Rib-Knit Off-The-Shoulder Top

Just look at this colour!

High-Rise Skinny Jeans
CHLOÉ
High-Rise Skinny Jeans

Just add a pair of sleek ankle boots. 

@saraloura wearing indigo skinny jeans and a khaki green off the shoulder top in a bathroom

(Image credit: @saraloura)

Shop the Look:

Elio Knit Top Es
Reformation
Elio Knit Top Es

I love this olive green shade.

Mother High-Waisted Pixie Rail Sneak Jeans
MOTHER
High-Waisted Pixie Rail Sneak Jeans

Perfect with ballet flats or knee-high boots.

3. Mocha Outerwear

Style Notes: From Mocha Mousse (Pantone's colour of 2025) to a toasted mocha, it's all about this shade when it comes to the outerwear you style with your skinny jeans. Whether you opt for a dark wash or classic true blue, the combo creates a cozy and chic look. Finish the outfit with a leather belt and silver hardware for the ultimate French vibe.

@emmanuellek_ wearing dark blue skinny jeans and brown leather cape

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Shop the Look:

Asymmetric Cashmere Cape
Massimo Dutti
Asymmetric Cashmere Cape

Add a touch of luxury to every outfit.

Dark Indigo Sculpting Skinny Jeans
Mint Velvet
Dark Indigo Sculpting Skinny Jeans

Dark-blue hues are taking over the jeans scene this year. 

Woman wearing skinny jeans with brown jacket.

(Image credit: @sabinasocol )

Shop the Look:

Short Double-Faced Jacket
ZARA
Short Double-Faced Jacket

The contrast leather and fur really elevates this jacket.

Margot Ultra-Skinny Jeans
PAIGE
Margot Ultra-Skinny Jeans

Set to be the foundation of so many great outfits.

4. Loafers Only

Style Notes: In France, women love their loafers, and they love styling the flat-shoe trend with denim. Start with slim black or medium-wash skinny jeans to create a streamlined base and pair them with classic black or colourful leather loafers—bonus points for subtle embellishments like gold hardware. Add a relaxed button-down shirt or an oversize blazer for that quintessential Parisian look.

@leasy_inparis wearing light blue skinny jeans, a wool blazer and red loafers while crossing the road

(Image credit: @leasy_inparis)

Shop the Look:

Wool Blazer
& Other Stories
Wool Blazer

The two tone checks are such a nice touch. 

Skinny High Jeans
H&M
Skinny High Jeans

This pair went straight into my basket.

Sam Edelman Loraine Loafers
Sam Edelman
Loraine Loafers

This cherry red also looks stunning with Breton stripes.

@saraloura wearing black skinny jeans, a suede blazer and black loafers

(Image credit: @saraloura)

Shop the Look:

Single-Breasted Blazer
H&M
Single-Breasted Blazer

A sleek blazer in a suede fabrication.

Nobody's Child, Black High Rise Skinny Jeans
Nobody's Child
Black High Rise Skinny Jeans

Your new everyday jeans.

Women's Gucci Jordaan Loafer
Gucci
Jordaan Loafer

A firm favourite of many editors.

5. Pretty Open-Front Top

Style Notes: The French always know how to exude just the right amount of sexiness when it comes to their outfits. Case in point: pairing the dated denim with flirty tops that show a hint of midriff. Think tie-front tops, zip-up cardigans, fitted button-down shirts, and more. This combination offers a perfect blend of polished and playful.

@tamaramory wearing blue skinny jeans and gold sparkly open-front tie top

(Image credit: @tamaramory)

Shop the Look:

Sheer Cardigan
Abercrombie & Fitch
Sheer Cardigan

The hint of gold is so fun.

Brut Sexy - Bleach - Organic Cotton - Sézane
Sezane
Brut Sexy Jeans

Sezane excel when it comes to denim.

@annelauremais wearing blue skinny jeans and sheer beige button-up top

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Shop the Look:

NA-KD, Sheer Quality Shirt
NA-KD
Sheer Quality Shirt

The colour makes this feel even more expensive.

River Island, Skinny Denim Sculpt Jeans
River Island
Skinny Denim Sculpt Jeans

The fit of this pair is perfect. 

Leather-Trimmed Checked Cotton-Twill Shoulder Bag
BURBERRY
Leather-Trimmed Checked Cotton-Twill Shoulder Bag

This has such a vintage feel.

