This Dated Denim Trend Is on Its Way Back—Here's How French Women Are Already Wearing It

For years, skinny jeans have been the denim trend fashion insiders loved to shade. Oversize silhouettes and straight-leg styles stole the spotlight, leaving our once-beloved skinnies to collect dust in the back of the closet. Leave it to French fashion influencers—the masters of timeless, effortless style—to bring this dated trend back into the conversation. They're doing it in a way that feels refreshingly modern, of course.

From Paris to L.A., skinny jeans are staging a quiet but undeniable comeback. Instead of leaning into the super-tight styles of the 2010s, these influencers are styling their skinny jeans with an elevated, minimalistic approach that feels so… French.

How do you make skinny jeans feel 2025 ready? The key lies in the styling. Think on-trend jackets, timeless loafers, and subtly sexy tops for good measure. Scroll on to see how French fashion influencers are making skinny jeans cool again.

How French Women Are Wearing Skinny Jeans in 2025:

1. All-Black Outfit

Style Notes: When it comes to styling skinny jeans the Parisian way, an all-black outfit is your ultimate power move. Start with high-waisted black skinny jeans with a slightly cropped hem, and pair them with a fitted black T-shirt or a sleek cashmere sweater for an effortlessly polished base. Add a tailored black jacket or faux-fur outerwear to instantly elevate the look. Voilà—a monochromatic outfit that's anything but boring. It's sophisticated, stylish, and very French.

Shop the Look:

H&M Teddy-Lined Coated Jacket £60 SHOP NOW I always recommend H&M's jackets..

Frame Le High Skinny Jeans £245 SHOP NOW I started invested in high-quality denim a few years ago and I haven't looked back.

Toteme Leather Mid-Heel Boots £590 SHOP NOW Toteme boots are a favourite amongst fashion people.

Charles & Keith Cesia Metallic Accent Shoulder Bag £79 SHOP NOW i almost thought this was designer.

Shop the Look:

MANGO Tweed Jacket With Jewel Buttons £80 SHOP NOW French-girl approved.

Reiss Skinny Jeans £98 SHOP NOW So sleek!

Vagabond Delia Ballet Flats £90 SHOP NOW Slip on and wear with ease.

2. Showing Some Shoulder

Style Notes: If we had to play favourites, this outfit duo would win our vote. Skinny jeans with a side of shoulder is the French-woman secret. We especially love how Sabina Socol styled her tank-and-cardigan set slightly off the shoulder, revealing just a hint of skin. No notes.

Shop the Look:

H&M Rib-Knit Off-The-Shoulder Top £20 SHOP NOW Just look at this colour!

CHLOÉ High-Rise Skinny Jeans £660 SHOP NOW Just add a pair of sleek ankle boots.

Shop the Look:

Reformation Elio Knit Top Es £98 SHOP NOW I love this olive green shade.

MOTHER High-Waisted Pixie Rail Sneak Jeans £228 SHOP NOW Perfect with ballet flats or knee-high boots.

3. Mocha Outerwear

Style Notes: From Mocha Mousse (Pantone's colour of 2025) to a toasted mocha, it's all about this shade when it comes to the outerwear you style with your skinny jeans. Whether you opt for a dark wash or classic true blue, the combo creates a cozy and chic look. Finish the outfit with a leather belt and silver hardware for the ultimate French vibe.

Shop the Look:

Massimo Dutti Asymmetric Cashmere Cape £149 SHOP NOW Add a touch of luxury to every outfit.

Mint Velvet Dark Indigo Sculpting Skinny Jeans £89 SHOP NOW Dark-blue hues are taking over the jeans scene this year.

Shop the Look:

ZARA Short Double-Faced Jacket £70 SHOP NOW The contrast leather and fur really elevates this jacket.

PAIGE Margot Ultra-Skinny Jeans £230 SHOP NOW Set to be the foundation of so many great outfits.

4. Loafers Only

Style Notes: In France, women love their loafers, and they love styling the flat-shoe trend with denim. Start with slim black or medium-wash skinny jeans to create a streamlined base and pair them with classic black or colourful leather loafers—bonus points for subtle embellishments like gold hardware. Add a relaxed button-down shirt or an oversize blazer for that quintessential Parisian look.

Shop the Look:

& Other Stories Wool Blazer £175 SHOP NOW The two tone checks are such a nice touch.

H&M Skinny High Jeans £20 SHOP NOW This pair went straight into my basket.

Sam Edelman Loraine Loafers £155 SHOP NOW This cherry red also looks stunning with Breton stripes.

Shop the Look:

H&M Single-Breasted Blazer £50 SHOP NOW A sleek blazer in a suede fabrication.

Nobody's Child Black High Rise Skinny Jeans £59 SHOP NOW Your new everyday jeans.

Gucci Jordaan Loafer £810 SHOP NOW A firm favourite of many editors.

5. Pretty Open-Front Top

Style Notes: The French always know how to exude just the right amount of sexiness when it comes to their outfits. Case in point: pairing the dated denim with flirty tops that show a hint of midriff. Think tie-front tops, zip-up cardigans, fitted button-down shirts, and more. This combination offers a perfect blend of polished and playful.

Shop the Look:

Abercrombie & Fitch Sheer Cardigan £45 £27 SHOP NOW The hint of gold is so fun.

Sezane Brut Sexy Jeans £95 SHOP NOW Sezane excel when it comes to denim.

Shop the Look:

NA-KD Sheer Quality Shirt £36 SHOP NOW The colour makes this feel even more expensive.

River Island Skinny Denim Sculpt Jeans £48 SHOP NOW The fit of this pair is perfect.