The Coolest French Woman Says That Skinny Jeans With These Shoes Are In for 2025

Even if you just follow fashion casually, you've probably heard the recent chatter that skinny pants and jeans are making a comeback in 2025. We saw the runway proof of it during the spring/summer 2025 shows a few months ago, and now, we're getting kernels of further proof—one being from famous French fashion person Camille Charrière.

Charrière recently posted her annual list of ins and outs for 2025 for her 1.4 million Instagram followers, and among her lengthy list of things that are "in," in her opinion, was none other than skinny jeans. But she didn't just list skinny jeans. She named skinny jeans and Converse—see the list for yourself below. Given that this is an age-old combination, I suspect it's one that the popular influencer was wearing the last time skinny jeans were popular, and she's clearly ready to do so again.

I don't know about you, but my skinny jeans and Converse trainers could use some replacing. If you're in the same boat and want to take Charrière's advice, keep scrolling to shop fresh pairs for your 2025 wardrobe.

Camille Charriere's 2025 "Ins and Outs" List.

The London fashion set are also pairing their skinny jeans with Converse for 2025.

Shop Skinny Jeans:

H&M Skinny High Jeans £20 SHOP NOW These come in 9 different washes.

CHLOÉ High-Rise Skinny Jeans £660 SHOP NOW Investing in high-quality denim is never a bad idea.

Whistles Stretch Sculpted Skinny Jean £85 SHOP NOW You can style black jeans in the exact same way you'd style your leggings.

Wrangler Bespoke High-Rise Skinny Jeans £78 SHOP NOW Doesn't double denim always look so cool?

Reiss Skinny Jeans £98 SHOP NOW These also come in petite.

Mint Velvet Sculpting Skinny Jeans £89 SHOP NOW This grey wash will add a point of difference.

Arket Azalea High Slim Stretch Jeans £87 SHOP NOW These are perfect for tucking into high tops.

7 For All Mankind Roxanne Ankle Grazer Jeans £220 SHOP NOW White jeans are back in for 2025.

Shop Converse Trainers:

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Suede £65 SHOP NOW Suede trainers are having a moment.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Retro Rubber £70 SHOP NOW The rubber sole gives these such a retro vibe.

Converse Converse All Star Hi Trainers in Dark Green £65 SHOP NOW Trainers are the easiest way to add colour to your outfit.

Converse Custom Chuck Taylor All Star £75 SHOP NOW This burgundy pair is calling my name, and you can customise them!

Converse Chuck 70 £80 SHOP NOW Wear with lighter washes like light blue or ecru.

Converse Converse All Star Cruise Ox Trainers in Black £80 SHOP NOW Minimalists will love this pair.

Converse Converse All Star Hi Trainers £65 £45 SHOP NOW Iconic.