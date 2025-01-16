The Coolest French Woman Says That Skinny Jeans With These Shoes Are In for 2025

Even if you just follow fashion casually, you've probably heard the recent chatter that skinny pants and jeans are making a comeback in 2025. We saw the runway proof of it during the spring/summer 2025 shows a few months ago, and now, we're getting kernels of further proof—one being from famous French fashion person Camille Charrière.

Charrière recently posted her annual list of ins and outs for 2025 for her 1.4 million Instagram followers, and among her lengthy list of things that are "in," in her opinion, was none other than skinny jeans. But she didn't just list skinny jeans. She named skinny jeans and Converse—see the list for yourself below. Given that this is an age-old combination, I suspect it's one that the popular influencer was wearing the last time skinny jeans were popular, and she's clearly ready to do so again.

I don't know about you, but my skinny jeans and Converse trainers could use some replacing. If you're in the same boat and want to take Charrière's advice, keep scrolling to shop fresh pairs for your 2025 wardrobe.

The London fashion set are also pairing their skinny jeans with Converse for 2025.

Shop Skinny Jeans:

Skinny High Jeans
H&M
Skinny High Jeans

These come in 9 different washes.

High-Rise Skinny Jeans
CHLOÉ
High-Rise Skinny Jeans

Investing in high-quality denim is never a bad idea.

Black Stretch Sculpted Skinny Jean
Whistles
Stretch Sculpted Skinny Jean

You can style black jeans in the exact same way you'd style your leggings.

Wrangler Bespoke High-Rise Skinny Jeans
Wrangler
Bespoke High-Rise Skinny Jeans

Doesn't double denim always look so cool?

Skinny Jeans in Mid Blue
Reiss
Skinny Jeans

These also come in petite.

Mint Velvet, Grey Wash Sculpting Skinny Jeans
Mint Velvet
Sculpting Skinny Jeans

This grey wash will add a point of difference.

Azalea High Slim Stretch Jeans
Arket
Azalea High Slim Stretch Jeans

These are perfect for tucking into high tops.

7 for All Mankind Roxanne Ankle Grazer Jeans, White
7 For All Mankind
Roxanne Ankle Grazer Jeans

White jeans are back in for 2025.

Shop Converse Trainers:

Chuck Taylor All Star Suede
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Suede

Suede trainers are having a moment.

Chuck Taylor All Star Retro Rubber
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Retro Rubber

The rubber sole gives these such a retro vibe.

Converse All Star Hi Trainers in Dark Green
Converse
Converse All Star Hi Trainers in Dark Green

Trainers are the easiest way to add colour to your outfit.

Converse, Custom Chuck Taylor All Star by You
Converse
Custom Chuck Taylor All Star

This burgundy pair is calling my name, and you can customise them!

Chuck 70
Converse
Chuck 70

Wear with lighter washes like light blue or ecru.

Converse All Star Cruise Ox Trainers in Black
Converse
Converse All Star Cruise Ox Trainers in Black

Minimalists will love this pair.

Converse All Star Hi Trainers in White
Converse
Converse All Star Hi Trainers

Iconic.

Chuck Taylor All Star 70 Canvas Sneakers
CONVERSE
Chuck Taylor All Star 70 Canvas Sneakers

This classic black pair will go with any wash of denim.

