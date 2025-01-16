The Coolest French Woman Says That Skinny Jeans With These Shoes Are In for 2025
Even if you just follow fashion casually, you've probably heard the recent chatter that skinny pants and jeans are making a comeback in 2025. We saw the runway proof of it during the spring/summer 2025 shows a few months ago, and now, we're getting kernels of further proof—one being from famous French fashion person Camille Charrière.
Charrière recently posted her annual list of ins and outs for 2025 for her 1.4 million Instagram followers, and among her lengthy list of things that are "in," in her opinion, was none other than skinny jeans. But she didn't just list skinny jeans. She named skinny jeans and Converse—see the list for yourself below. Given that this is an age-old combination, I suspect it's one that the popular influencer was wearing the last time skinny jeans were popular, and she's clearly ready to do so again.
I don't know about you, but my skinny jeans and Converse trainers could use some replacing. If you're in the same boat and want to take Charrière's advice, keep scrolling to shop fresh pairs for your 2025 wardrobe.
Camille Charriere's 2025 "Ins and Outs" List.
The London fashion set are also pairing their skinny jeans with Converse for 2025.
Shop Skinny Jeans:
You can style black jeans in the exact same way you'd style your leggings.
White jeans are back in for 2025.
Shop Converse Trainers:
Trainers are the easiest way to add colour to your outfit.
This burgundy pair is calling my name, and you can customise them!
This classic black pair will go with any wash of denim.
