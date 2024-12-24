I'm Fussy About Shopping for Coats, But These 6 Trends Get My Approval for 2025

Come winter, having a great coat in your wardrobe is nothing short of a lifesaver. Not only are they crucial for facing the bitterly cold temperatures (sigh, is it summer yet?), but they often become the foundation for most of our outfits for the following months. No pressure then, you only need to find a coat that does it all. So, knowing how vitally important it is to find a coat that is "the one", this fashion editor set about about finding styles that are worth their weight in gold.

You needn't buy a brand new winter coat every year—the very best coats will last you for years to come—but if you're heading the new year with a less than perfect coat still hanging in your wardrobe, now might be time to review your options. And, with so many styles on the market right now, you won't be short on choice when it comes to finding a coat to see you through winter, spring, and next autumn/winter too.

While looking for something new for my own coat collection, I looked through social media and the runways to find out which new coat trends designers are championing, and the streets are adopting. Should you be worried that the answer is mesh, bright colours, and impractical embellishment, you'll be happy to know that the results actually brought up some wearable and timeless styles, guaranteed to stay around longer than just one season. So, in the spirit of wrapping up and hunkering down, keep scrolling to see the six best coat trends for 2025. They come fussy fashion editor approved.

1. FAUX FUR

Style Notes: From leopard print to statement cuffs and collars, faux fur coats have been the dose of fun our wardrobes so desperately needed towards the end of 2024. Not only are they cute, they're unbeatably cosy too, and with designers like Alaïa and Dolce and Gabbana backing fluffy coats and stoles into spring 2025 too, any coat you buy now will still be fashion forward at the beginning of next year too.

2. THE LUXE PUFFER

Style Notes: We're happy to back any trend that is as practical as it is polished, and it doesn't come more sensibly stylish than an elevated puffer jacket. There's no chance of perishing in the cold in these heavy duty coats, but the 2025 update includes luxe features like built-in scarves, cinched waists and a chic colour palette to add a little ladylike spin on a cold-weather classic.

3. CHOCOLATE BROWN

Style Notes: Regular Who What Wear readers will know, we're currently dark brown obsessed. Often overlooked in favour of classic black, cocoa brown is stepping out of the shadows and proving just how versatile and elegant a hue it really is, and dark brown coats are currently top of our hit list. You'll find brown coats in just about every style, but the most popular among the street style set are longer, tailored, wool variations that add a point of interest to minimalist ensembles.

4. SUEDE

Style Notes: If big, fluffy coats aren't your thing, you might be drawn to this sleeker, smoother option. There's something about suede that never goes out of style, and whether you pair it with heels and pencil skirts like Miu Miu, or baggy jeans a la Gucci, these simple coats go a long way to dressing up whatever outfit is underneath. Granted, it isn't at its best when caught in the rain, but pack your umbrella and you'll this a surprisingly good all-weather option.

5. COUNTRYCORE

Style Notes: Is it just me, or does winter automatically conjure up picturesque images of walking through snow-topped fields and warming up by the fire in a cosy cottage? You're going to need a coat that stands up to the look then, and after the success of Disney+ series Rivals, we're suddenly taken with the quilted jackets, herringbone wool, and comfy shearling of a typically rural wardrobe. Just add chunky knits, check skirts and wellies to complete the aesthetic.

6. MAXI LENGTH

Style Notes: A smart coat should be considered a wardrobe staple, and while there are plenty of short coats and capes that come in at waist-length, longline coats take chic dressing to new heights (or should I say, lengths). Oversized tailoring might not be brand new—boxy blazers have been a signifier of style for the last 3 years, but taking the same "borrowed from the boys" principles and applying them to our coats has seen even bigger, roomier 'fits gain in popularity. If it's got big lapels, a long hem, and generally needs to be belted at the waist, it's a winner, just ask The Row and the Frankie Shop.

