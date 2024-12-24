I'm Fussy About Shopping for Coats, But These 6 Trends Get My Approval for 2025
Come winter, having a great coat in your wardrobe is nothing short of a lifesaver. Not only are they crucial for facing the bitterly cold temperatures (sigh, is it summer yet?), but they often become the foundation for most of our outfits for the following months. No pressure then, you only need to find a coat that does it all. So, knowing how vitally important it is to find a coat that is "the one", this fashion editor set about about finding styles that are worth their weight in gold.
You needn't buy a brand new winter coat every year—the very best coats will last you for years to come—but if you're heading the new year with a less than perfect coat still hanging in your wardrobe, now might be time to review your options. And, with so many styles on the market right now, you won't be short on choice when it comes to finding a coat to see you through winter, spring, and next autumn/winter too.
While looking for something new for my own coat collection, I looked through social media and the runways to find out which new coat trends designers are championing, and the streets are adopting. Should you be worried that the answer is mesh, bright colours, and impractical embellishment, you'll be happy to know that the results actually brought up some wearable and timeless styles, guaranteed to stay around longer than just one season. So, in the spirit of wrapping up and hunkering down, keep scrolling to see the six best coat trends for 2025. They come fussy fashion editor approved.
1. FAUX FUR
Style Notes: From leopard print to statement cuffs and collars, faux fur coats have been the dose of fun our wardrobes so desperately needed towards the end of 2024. Not only are they cute, they're unbeatably cosy too, and with designers like Alaïa and Dolce and Gabbana backing fluffy coats and stoles into spring 2025 too, any coat you buy now will still be fashion forward at the beginning of next year too.
Shop Faux Fur Coats:
I have a feeling this is about to be very popular with celebs and influencers.
I'd love to dive into this sumptuous chocolate brown, but more on that later.
2. THE LUXE PUFFER
Style Notes: We're happy to back any trend that is as practical as it is polished, and it doesn't come more sensibly stylish than an elevated puffer jacket. There's no chance of perishing in the cold in these heavy duty coats, but the 2025 update includes luxe features like built-in scarves, cinched waists and a chic colour palette to add a little ladylike spin on a cold-weather classic.
Shop Puffer Coats:
Once again, this John Lewis X A.W.A.K.E collab proves why it's one of the most exciting things on the high street.
This is what we mean when we say "luxe".
3. CHOCOLATE BROWN
Style Notes: Regular Who What Wear readers will know, we're currently dark brown obsessed. Often overlooked in favour of classic black, cocoa brown is stepping out of the shadows and proving just how versatile and elegant a hue it really is, and dark brown coats are currently top of our hit list. You'll find brown coats in just about every style, but the most popular among the street style set are longer, tailored, wool variations that add a point of interest to minimalist ensembles.
Shop Brown Coats:
4. SUEDE
Style Notes: If big, fluffy coats aren't your thing, you might be drawn to this sleeker, smoother option. There's something about suede that never goes out of style, and whether you pair it with heels and pencil skirts like Miu Miu, or baggy jeans a la Gucci, these simple coats go a long way to dressing up whatever outfit is underneath. Granted, it isn't at its best when caught in the rain, but pack your umbrella and you'll this a surprisingly good all-weather option.
Shop Suede Coats:
5. COUNTRYCORE
Style Notes: Is it just me, or does winter automatically conjure up picturesque images of walking through snow-topped fields and warming up by the fire in a cosy cottage? You're going to need a coat that stands up to the look then, and after the success of Disney+ series Rivals, we're suddenly taken with the quilted jackets, herringbone wool, and comfy shearling of a typically rural wardrobe. Just add chunky knits, check skirts and wellies to complete the aesthetic.
6. MAXI LENGTH
Style Notes: A smart coat should be considered a wardrobe staple, and while there are plenty of short coats and capes that come in at waist-length, longline coats take chic dressing to new heights (or should I say, lengths). Oversized tailoring might not be brand new—boxy blazers have been a signifier of style for the last 3 years, but taking the same "borrowed from the boys" principles and applying them to our coats has seen even bigger, roomier 'fits gain in popularity. If it's got big lapels, a long hem, and generally needs to be belted at the waist, it's a winner, just ask The Row and the Frankie Shop.
Shop Maxi Coats:
The bestselling Gaia coat only has a few pieces still in stock.
This is a remarkably good price when you consider the cost per wear.
Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.
-
10 Ways to Style a Cashmere Sweater That Feel Very 2025
Trust us. These tweaks will make you look elegant.
By Emma Spedding
-
No One Has Closet Space for Outdated Outerwear—5 Coats I'm Tossing by Year's End
Making room.
By Allyson Payer
-
Expiration Date: 2025—7 Shoe Trends That Are on Their Way Out
And the even chicer ones on their way in.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
Fashion People in Paris, London, and NYC Will Wear These Basics in 2025
They're basic-ally irresistible.
By Courtney Falsey
-
Sorry to My Beige Coats, But Katie Holmes Just Convinced Me to Prioritize This Color Instead
Bold and unexpected.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
The Forecast: This Is What 2025 Fashion Will Look Like
What to expect next year.
By Eliza Huber
-
Kylie Jenner Just Wore the Anti-Boring Bag Trend London's Chicest Women Wear Instead of Leather Purses
Perfect for the holiday season.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
I'm Planning My 2025 Wardrobe—30 Madewell, COS, and J.Crew Items That Appeal to Me
We love it.
By Courtney Falsey