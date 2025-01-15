I Thought I Hated Skinny Jeans, But These 5 Shoe Styles Make Them Feel Cool Again
Skinny jeans have been a battlefield. For years, they were my go-to—sleek, flattering, and easy to style. But then the internet decided they were passé. The rise of baggy jeans, cargoes, and every other Gen Z–approved silhouette pushed skinnies into the “millennial cringe” category. Didn’t bother me, though. They fit me like nothing else could, and despite the trend cycle, I refused to let them go.
Still, I’d be lying if I said the noise didn’t get to me. There were days I swapped them out for straight-leg denim just to dodge the side-eye. But recently? Something shifted. Skinny jeans are creeping back, and instead of looking dated, they’re starting to feel… fresh again. The trick? Shoes that bring them into the now.
The 5 Shoe Styles That Make Skinny Jeans Feel Cool Again:
1. Point-Toe Ankle Boots With Kitten Heels
Style Notes: For nights out, I’d go straight to point-toe ankle boots with kitten heels. These aren’t your standard booties; they are sleek, polished, and modern with the low heel and pointy toe. Paired with skinny jeans, a fitted black turtleneck, and chunky gold jewellery, this boot-and-denim look gives off very French vibes.
Shop the Style:
H&M's premium collection has such great footwear options.
2. Mary Jane Flats
Style Notes: Mary Jane flats, but not the prim-and-proper kind. Think The Row’s version—minimalist, sleek, and unapologetically cool. I’d style them with a boxy sweatshirt and a slouchy trench. The combination hits the perfect balance between nostalgic and forward-thinking.
Shop the Style:
Leopard is going nowhere in 2025.
3. Loafers
Style Notes: Next up? Loafers. They look great with a pair of skinny jeans, especially paired with a turtleneck and an oversize blazer. The ease of the jeans against the sharpness of the loafers gives a totally timeless look.
Shop the Style:
4. Point-Toe Kitten Heels
Style Notes: The contrast between the skinny fit and the sharp silhouette of the shoes gives off a “don’t mess with me” energy. Suddenly, skinny jeans didn’t feel like a relic. They feel powerful.
Shop the Style:
An easy way to add interest to your classic skinny-jean-and-white-shirt combo.
5. Knee-High Boots
Style Notes: And for the really chilly days? Boots, but the tall kind that European fashion girls would approve of. Polished leather or luxe suede, either way, the knee-high shoe trend is giving rich country-housewife aesthetic. Pair them with a boxy oversized blazer for a laid-back and chic outfit that’s perfect for an afternoon on the town.
Shop the Style:
-
