I Thought I Hated Skinny Jeans, But These 5 Shoe Styles Make Them Feel Cool Again

Skinny jeans have been a battlefield. For years, they were my go-to—sleek, flattering, and easy to style. But then the internet decided they were passé. The rise of baggy jeans, cargoes, and every other Gen Z–approved silhouette pushed skinnies into the “millennial cringe” category. Didn’t bother me, though. They fit me like nothing else could, and despite the trend cycle, I refused to let them go.

Still, I’d be lying if I said the noise didn’t get to me. There were days I swapped them out for straight-leg denim just to dodge the side-eye. But recently? Something shifted. Skinny jeans are creeping back, and instead of looking dated, they’re starting to feel… fresh again. The trick? Shoes that bring them into the now.

The 5 Shoe Styles That Make Skinny Jeans Feel Cool Again:

1. Point-Toe Ankle Boots With Kitten Heels

woman with tan jacket and skinny jeans

Style Notes: For nights out, I’d go straight to point-toe ankle boots with kitten heels. These aren’t your standard booties; they are sleek, polished, and modern with the low heel and pointy toe. Paired with skinny jeans, a fitted black turtleneck, and chunky gold jewellery, this boot-and-denim look gives off very French vibes.

Shop the Style:

Croco-Embossed Mid-Heel Boots Black
Toteme
Croco-Embossed Mid-Heel Boots

Opt for a croc-effect boot to add some texture to the outfit.

Leather Kitten-Heel Ankle Boots in Chocolate
Reiss
Leather Kitten-Heel Ankle Boots

Such an expensive-looking shade.

Montmartre 50 Suede Ankle Boots
Aquazzura
Montmartre 50 Suede Ankle Boots

A suede boot is a must in winter.

Pointed Suede Ankle Boots
H&M
Pointed Suede Ankle Boots

H&M's premium collection has such great footwear options.

Roberta Ankle Boot
Reformation
Roberta Ankle Boot

The slightly square pointed toe sets this pair apart.

2. Mary Jane Flats

woman wearing denim and button down with flats

Style Notes: Mary Jane flats, but not the prim-and-proper kind. Think The Row’s version—minimalist, sleek, and unapologetically cool. I’d style them with a boxy sweatshirt and a slouchy trench. The combination hits the perfect balance between nostalgic and forward-thinking.

Shop the Style:

Boheme Mj in Suede
The Row
Boheme Mj in Suede

One for the minimalists.

Leopard Print Textured Ballet Pumps
Mint Velvet
Print Textured Ballet Pumps

Leopard is going nowhere in 2025.

Buckled Ballet Flats
COS
Buckled Ballet Flats

These will look great with lighter denim washes.

Ade Flat
Jimmy Choo
Ade Flat

A pair you can take from day to night.

Ballet Flats With Animal Print
ZARA
Ballet Flats With Animal Print

Snake print is my newest obsession.

3. Loafers

loafers with socks and jeans

Style Notes: Next up? Loafers. They look great with a pair of skinny jeans, especially paired with a turtleneck and an oversize blazer. The ease of the jeans against the sharpness of the loafers gives a totally timeless look.

Shop the Style:

Loafers
H&M
Loafers

Don't these look so expensive?

Leather Penny Loafers
Arket
Leather Penny Loafers

These will never date.

Brushed Leather Loafers
Prada
Brushed Leather Loafers

I love this deep red hue.

Women's Gucci Jordaan Loafer
Gucci
Jordaan Loafer

Iconic.

John Lewis Pennie Patent Leather Penny Loafers, Bordeaux
John Lewis
Pennie Patent Leather Penny Loafer

Brown is just as versatile as black.

4. Point-Toe Kitten Heels

woman wearing black skinny jeans and kitten heels

Style Notes: The contrast between the skinny fit and the sharp silhouette of the shoes gives off a “don’t mess with me” energy. Suddenly, skinny jeans didn’t feel like a relic. They feel powerful.

Shop the Style:

Red Leather Buckle Slingback Heels
Mint Velvet
Leather Buckle Slingback Heels

This pair went straight into my basket.

Stockholm Slingbacks
Jeffrey Campbell
Stockholm Slingbacks

Everyone will think these are designer.

Carolyne 50 Leather-Trimmed Pleated Satin Mules
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Carolyne 50 Leather-Trimmed Pleated Satin Mules

Understated and elegant.

Pointed Slingback Pumps
& Other Stories
Pointed Slingback Pumps

These will look good with any wash of denim.

Black Nila Snake Slingback Heel
Whistles
Nila Slingback Heel

An easy way to add interest to your classic skinny-jean-and-white-shirt combo.

5. Knee-High Boots

nlmarilyn

Style Notes: And for the really chilly days? Boots, but the tall kind that European fashion girls would approve of. Polished leather or luxe suede, either way, the knee-high shoe trend is giving rich country-housewife aesthetic. Pair them with a boxy oversized blazer for a laid-back and chic outfit that’s perfect for an afternoon on the town.

Shop the Style:

Knee-High Suede Boots
H&M
Knee-High Suede Boots

These look so premium.

Leather Riding Boots
COS
Leather Riding Boots

For if heels aren't your thing.

Theodora Boots - Glossy Chocolate - Bovine Leather - Sézane
Sezane
Theodora Boots

The block heel will add more support for all-day comfort.

Remy Knee Boot
Reformation
Remy Knee Boot

So sleek.

Heeled Leather Boots
Massimo Dutti
Heeled Leather Boots

The chocolate brown is calling my name.

