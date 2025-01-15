I Thought I Hated Skinny Jeans, But These 5 Shoe Styles Make Them Feel Cool Again

Skinny jeans have been a battlefield. For years, they were my go-to—sleek, flattering, and easy to style. But then the internet decided they were passé. The rise of baggy jeans, cargoes, and every other Gen Z–approved silhouette pushed skinnies into the “millennial cringe” category. Didn’t bother me, though. They fit me like nothing else could, and despite the trend cycle, I refused to let them go.

Still, I’d be lying if I said the noise didn’t get to me. There were days I swapped them out for straight-leg denim just to dodge the side-eye. But recently? Something shifted. Skinny jeans are creeping back, and instead of looking dated, they’re starting to feel… fresh again. The trick? Shoes that bring them into the now.

The 5 Shoe Styles That Make Skinny Jeans Feel Cool Again:

1. Point-Toe Ankle Boots With Kitten Heels

Style Notes: For nights out, I’d go straight to point-toe ankle boots with kitten heels. These aren’t your standard booties; they are sleek, polished, and modern with the low heel and pointy toe. Paired with skinny jeans, a fitted black turtleneck, and chunky gold jewellery, this boot-and-denim look gives off very French vibes.

Shop the Style:

Toteme Croco-Embossed Mid-Heel Boots £600 SHOP NOW Opt for a croc-effect boot to add some texture to the outfit.

Reiss Leather Kitten-Heel Ankle Boots £228 SHOP NOW Such an expensive-looking shade.

Aquazzura Montmartre 50 Suede Ankle Boots £755 SHOP NOW A suede boot is a must in winter.

H&M Pointed Suede Ankle Boots £110 SHOP NOW H&M's premium collection has such great footwear options.

Reformation Roberta Ankle Boot £348 SHOP NOW The slightly square pointed toe sets this pair apart.

2. Mary Jane Flats

Style Notes: Mary Jane flats, but not the prim-and-proper kind. Think The Row’s version—minimalist, sleek, and unapologetically cool. I’d style them with a boxy sweatshirt and a slouchy trench. The combination hits the perfect balance between nostalgic and forward-thinking.

Shop the Style:

The Row Boheme Mj in Suede £1070 SHOP NOW One for the minimalists.

Mint Velvet Print Textured Ballet Pumps £109 SHOP NOW Leopard is going nowhere in 2025.

COS Buckled Ballet Flats £115 SHOP NOW These will look great with lighter denim washes.

Jimmy Choo Ade Flat £675 SHOP NOW A pair you can take from day to night.

ZARA Ballet Flats With Animal Print £36 SHOP NOW Snake print is my newest obsession.

3. Loafers

Style Notes: Next up? Loafers. They look great with a pair of skinny jeans, especially paired with a turtleneck and an oversize blazer. The ease of the jeans against the sharpness of the loafers gives a totally timeless look.

Shop the Style:

H&M Loafers £28 SHOP NOW Don't these look so expensive?

Arket Leather Penny Loafers £189 SHOP NOW These will never date.

Prada Brushed Leather Loafers £910 SHOP NOW I love this deep red hue.

Gucci Jordaan Loafer £810 SHOP NOW Iconic.

John Lewis Pennie Patent Leather Penny Loafer £79 SHOP NOW Brown is just as versatile as black.

4. Point-Toe Kitten Heels

Style Notes: The contrast between the skinny fit and the sharp silhouette of the shoes gives off a “don’t mess with me” energy. Suddenly, skinny jeans didn’t feel like a relic. They feel powerful.

Shop the Style:

Mint Velvet Leather Buckle Slingback Heels £119 SHOP NOW This pair went straight into my basket.

Jeffrey Campbell Stockholm Slingbacks £158 SHOP NOW Everyone will think these are designer.

MANOLO BLAHNIK Carolyne 50 Leather-Trimmed Pleated Satin Mules £695 SHOP NOW Understated and elegant.

& Other Stories Pointed Slingback Pumps £87 SHOP NOW These will look good with any wash of denim.

Whistles Nila Slingback Heel £169 SHOP NOW An easy way to add interest to your classic skinny-jean-and-white-shirt combo.

5. Knee-High Boots

Style Notes: And for the really chilly days? Boots, but the tall kind that European fashion girls would approve of. Polished leather or luxe suede, either way, the knee-high shoe trend is giving rich country-housewife aesthetic. Pair them with a boxy oversized blazer for a laid-back and chic outfit that’s perfect for an afternoon on the town.

Shop the Style:

H&M Knee-High Suede Boots £140 SHOP NOW These look so premium.

COS Leather Riding Boots £270 SHOP NOW For if heels aren't your thing.

Sezane Theodora Boots £295 SHOP NOW The block heel will add more support for all-day comfort.

Reformation Remy Knee Boot £478 SHOP NOW So sleek.