6 Loafer Colour Trends That Are Chic, Polished and Look Great With Jeans

Natalie Munro
By
published
in Features

Since integrating them into my wardrobe a few seasons ago, loafers have become a pillar of my footwear collection. Smart and elegant, but not overly formal, this chic flat shoe pairs well with the jeans I wear on a daily basis, but also looks polished styled with tailored trousers or a flowing skirt.

Having spent enough hours in these comfortable flats to know for sure that they're something I'll always come back to, this year I'm considering expanding my collection. Tempted by the chic shades that have trended over the past month, I've gone on a mission to track down the chicest loafer colour trends that have been circulating this season.

Read on to discover the colour trends to shop right now.

1. WHITE

Influencer wears loafers

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Style Notes: Fresh and vibrant, a crisp white loafer can add lightness and brightness to a heavy winter outfit without feeling out of place or seasonally pre-emptive. Best to reserve for brighter, mud-free days, this elegant flat feels grown-up and polished, without looking too serious.

SHOP WHITE LOAFERS:

Gathered Leather Loafers
Zara
Gathered Leather Loafers

Shop these whilst they're on sale.

Ruched Penny Loafers
Charles & Keith
Ruched Penny Loafers

These also come in black and burgundy.

Modern Leather Loafer
ME+EM
Modern Leather Loafer

I love the sleek and fuss-free design of these square-toe loafers.

2. RED

Influencer wears loafers

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Style Notes: The red colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down, and one of my favourite ways to wear the shade is in the form of a bright red shoe. Adding a flush of colour, without overwhelming your look, this clever pairing can energise your styling with ease.

SHOP RED LOAFERS:

Ani Ruched Loafer
Reformation
Ani Ruched Loafer

These are well on their way to selling out.

Bibi Lou Zagreb Leather Loafers
Bibi Lou
Zagreb Leather Loafers

Add a pop of colour to your winter wardrobe.

Topshop Cole Premium Leather Square Toe Loafers in Red
Topshop
Leather Square Toe Loafers

Style with jeans or pair with a pair of tailored trousers.

3. GOLD

Influencer wears loafers

(Image credit: @devapollon)

Style Notes: Metallic gold shades were heavyweight players on the spring/summer 2025 runways—paving the way for the trend to take over later this year. I'm looking to get ahead of the forthcoming influx by shopping for a chic pair of gold loafers right now.

SHOP GOLD LOAFERS:

Park Loafers
Proenza Schouler
Park Loafers

The gathered loafers trend is taking off this winter.

toryburch,

Tory Burch
Classic Loafer

This also comes in nine other shades.

Lauren Ralph Lauren Barnsbury Leather Loafers, Gold
Ralph Lauren
Barnsbury Leather Loafers

Add a shimmer to your step.

4. BURGUNDY

Influencer wears loafers

(Image credit: @ingridedvinsen)

Style Notes: Most of the time I keep the colour palette of my wardrobe neutral and easy—only occasionally incorporating a splash of colour, but one of the shades I'll always have space for is a rich burgundy hue. Expensive-looking and elegant, this grown-up colour is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

SHOP BURGUNDY LOAFERS:

Albane Loafers - Glossy Burgundy - Bovine Leather - Sézane
Sézane
Albane Loafers

These also come in four other shades.

G.h. Bass Easy Weejuns Penny Loafer Flat Shoes in Burgundy
G.H. BASS
Easy Weejuns Penny Loafers

I always come back to G.H. Bass for their elevated loafers collection.

Dartmoor
Russell & Bromley
Moccasin Saddle Loafer

These slip-on flats are perfect for daily styling.

5. BROWN

Influencer wears loafers

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: A welcome alternative to the greys and beiges that often dominate a winter wardrobe, a swash of chocolate brown can instil your outfit with a rich depth that other neutrals can't match.

SHOP BROWN LOAFERS:

Suede Penny Loafers
& Other Stories
Suede Penny Loafers

The suede detailing gives this such a polished edge.

Suede Loafers
Marks & Spencer
Suede Loafers

These look much more expensive than they are.

Ruched Loafer Leather Morgano
Rejina Pyo
Ruched Loafer Leather Morgano

Style with a light brown trouser for a chic, tonal look.

6. BLACK

Influencer wears loafers

(Image credit: @daniellejinadu)

Style Notes: A classic for a reason, simple black loafers are a wardrobe essential I'll never tire of. Styling well with a crisp white sock for an ultra-polished finish, and wearing equally well sans socks with shorts or a skirt, the wardrobe chameleon is one of the most important items in my collection.

SHOP BLACK LOAFERS:

Loafers
H&M
Loafers

These affordable loafers look much more expensive than they are.

Leather Loafers
Marks & Spencer
Leather Loafers

These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.

Ani Ruched Loafer
Reformation
Ani Ruched Loafer

Style with socks and a skirt for an easy, preppy look.

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸