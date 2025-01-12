6 Loafer Colour Trends That Are Chic, Polished and Look Great With Jeans
Since integrating them into my wardrobe a few seasons ago, loafers have become a pillar of my footwear collection. Smart and elegant, but not overly formal, this chic flat shoe pairs well with the jeans I wear on a daily basis, but also looks polished styled with tailored trousers or a flowing skirt.
Having spent enough hours in these comfortable flats to know for sure that they're something I'll always come back to, this year I'm considering expanding my collection. Tempted by the chic shades that have trended over the past month, I've gone on a mission to track down the chicest loafer colour trends that have been circulating this season.
Read on to discover the colour trends to shop right now.
6 LOAFER COLOUR TRENDS I KEEP SEEING ON FASHION PEOPLE
1. WHITE
Style Notes: Fresh and vibrant, a crisp white loafer can add lightness and brightness to a heavy winter outfit without feeling out of place or seasonally pre-emptive. Best to reserve for brighter, mud-free days, this elegant flat feels grown-up and polished, without looking too serious.
SHOP WHITE LOAFERS:
2. RED
Style Notes: The red colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down, and one of my favourite ways to wear the shade is in the form of a bright red shoe. Adding a flush of colour, without overwhelming your look, this clever pairing can energise your styling with ease.
SHOP RED LOAFERS:
3. GOLD
Style Notes: Metallic gold shades were heavyweight players on the spring/summer 2025 runways—paving the way for the trend to take over later this year. I'm looking to get ahead of the forthcoming influx by shopping for a chic pair of gold loafers right now.
SHOP GOLD LOAFERS:
4. BURGUNDY
Style Notes: Most of the time I keep the colour palette of my wardrobe neutral and easy—only occasionally incorporating a splash of colour, but one of the shades I'll always have space for is a rich burgundy hue. Expensive-looking and elegant, this grown-up colour is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.
SHOP BURGUNDY LOAFERS:
I always come back to G.H. Bass for their elevated loafers collection.
5. BROWN
Style Notes: A welcome alternative to the greys and beiges that often dominate a winter wardrobe, a swash of chocolate brown can instil your outfit with a rich depth that other neutrals can't match.
SHOP BROWN LOAFERS:
6. BLACK
Style Notes: A classic for a reason, simple black loafers are a wardrobe essential I'll never tire of. Styling well with a crisp white sock for an ultra-polished finish, and wearing equally well sans socks with shorts or a skirt, the wardrobe chameleon is one of the most important items in my collection.
SHOP BLACK LOAFERS:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
