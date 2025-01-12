Since integrating them into my wardrobe a few seasons ago, loafers have become a pillar of my footwear collection. Smart and elegant, but not overly formal, this chic flat shoe pairs well with the jeans I wear on a daily basis, but also looks polished styled with tailored trousers or a flowing skirt.

Having spent enough hours in these comfortable flats to know for sure that they're something I'll always come back to, this year I'm considering expanding my collection. Tempted by the chic shades that have trended over the past month, I've gone on a mission to track down the chicest loafer colour trends that have been circulating this season.

Read on to discover the colour trends to shop right now.

6 LOAFER COLOUR TRENDS I KEEP SEEING ON FASHION PEOPLE

1. WHITE

Style Notes: Fresh and vibrant, a crisp white loafer can add lightness and brightness to a heavy winter outfit without feeling out of place or seasonally pre-emptive. Best to reserve for brighter, mud-free days, this elegant flat feels grown-up and polished, without looking too serious.

SHOP WHITE LOAFERS:

Zara Gathered Leather Loafers £56 £28 SHOP NOW Shop these whilst they're on sale.

Charles & Keith Ruched Penny Loafers £69 SHOP NOW These also come in black and burgundy.

ME+EM Modern Leather Loafer £118 SHOP NOW I love the sleek and fuss-free design of these square-toe loafers.

2. RED

Style Notes: The red colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down, and one of my favourite ways to wear the shade is in the form of a bright red shoe. Adding a flush of colour, without overwhelming your look, this clever pairing can energise your styling with ease.

SHOP RED LOAFERS:

Reformation Ani Ruched Loafer £134 SHOP NOW These are well on their way to selling out.

Bibi Lou Zagreb Leather Loafers £140 SHOP NOW Add a pop of colour to your winter wardrobe.

Topshop Leather Square Toe Loafers £70 £63 SHOP NOW Style with jeans or pair with a pair of tailored trousers.

3. GOLD

Style Notes: Metallic gold shades were heavyweight players on the spring/summer 2025 runways—paving the way for the trend to take over later this year. I'm looking to get ahead of the forthcoming influx by shopping for a chic pair of gold loafers right now.

SHOP GOLD LOAFERS:

Proenza Schouler Park Loafers £450 SHOP NOW The gathered loafers trend is taking off this winter.

Tory Burch Classic Loafer £330 £165 SHOP NOW This also comes in nine other shades.

Ralph Lauren Barnsbury Leather Loafers £139 SHOP NOW Add a shimmer to your step.

4. BURGUNDY

Style Notes: Most of the time I keep the colour palette of my wardrobe neutral and easy—only occasionally incorporating a splash of colour, but one of the shades I'll always have space for is a rich burgundy hue. Expensive-looking and elegant, this grown-up colour is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

SHOP BURGUNDY LOAFERS:

Sézane Albane Loafers £175 SHOP NOW These also come in four other shades.

G.H. BASS Easy Weejuns Penny Loafers £170 SHOP NOW I always come back to G.H. Bass for their elevated loafers collection.

Russell & Bromley Moccasin Saddle Loafer £245 SHOP NOW These slip-on flats are perfect for daily styling.

5. BROWN

Style Notes: A welcome alternative to the greys and beiges that often dominate a winter wardrobe, a swash of chocolate brown can instil your outfit with a rich depth that other neutrals can't match.

SHOP BROWN LOAFERS:

& Other Stories Suede Penny Loafers £125 SHOP NOW The suede detailing gives this such a polished edge.

Marks & Spencer Suede Loafers £55 SHOP NOW These look much more expensive than they are.

Rejina Pyo Ruched Loafer Leather Morgano £325 SHOP NOW Style with a light brown trouser for a chic, tonal look.

6. BLACK

Style Notes: A classic for a reason, simple black loafers are a wardrobe essential I'll never tire of. Styling well with a crisp white sock for an ultra-polished finish, and wearing equally well sans socks with shorts or a skirt, the wardrobe chameleon is one of the most important items in my collection.

SHOP BLACK LOAFERS:

H&M Loafers £28 SHOP NOW These affordable loafers look much more expensive than they are.

Marks & Spencer Leather Loafers £55 SHOP NOW These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.

Reformation Ani Ruched Loafer £268 SHOP NOW Style with socks and a skirt for an easy, preppy look.