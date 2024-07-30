12 Pretty Outfits All the European Girls Are Wearing on Holiday

When it comes to holiday style, no one does it better than European women, who have all of the holiday-worthy cities of their continent at their fingertips. This summer, Europe's fashionable It girls have been frolicking the shores of Spain, Italy, the French Riviera, and Greece, to name a few favourite spots. And of course, they packed the perfect wardrobe to suit their stylish destinations (think lots of linen, flat sandals, and raffia).

My Instagram feed is filled to the brim with holiday outfit photos lately, and while I could wallow in my FOMO, the more productive thing to do is to choose my current favourites for your future holiday outfit inspiration (or just day-to-day outfit inspiration). Below are 12 standout vacation looks European girls loved enough to post on your feed. Scroll to take in the outfit eye candy and shop the key pieces needed to re-create their stunning warm-weather ensembles.

Shop the European Girls Wardrobe Below:

1: Yellow Minidress + Strappy Sandals

Shop the Key Pieces

Simkhai Jovie jacquard minidress £545 SHOP NOW This vibrant yellow jacquard minidress is the perfect blend of elegance and playfulness. Ideal for those sun-soaked European holidays.

Reformation Wiley Heeled Sandal £248 SHOP NOW So many of team WWW UK have these sandals in their wish-lists.

2: Off-the-Shoulder Top + White Maxi Skirt

Shop the Key Pieces

H&M Twist-Detail One-Shoulder Top £10 SHOP NOW Embrace summer cool style with this green off-shoulder top from River Island. Its draped design offers a breezy, sophisticated look.

Reformation Lucy Skirt £198 SHOP NOW The Lucy Skirt from Reformation is a summer essential. Its flowing silhouette and lightweight fabric make it perfect for exploring quaint European streets.

3: Bikini Top + Long Skirt

Shop the Key Pieces

ERES Les Essentiels Mouna Triangle Bikini Top £170 SHOP NOW Dive into style with this Mouna triangle bikini top. Its minimalistic design ensures you'll turn heads at the beach.

& Other Stories Embroidered Midi Skirt £145 SHOP NOW The good thing about this look is you can wear a linen buttoned down shirt on top for a more conservative take too.

4: Strapless Linen Top + White Pants + Flip-Flops

Shop the Key Pieces

Reformation Mollie Linen Top £128 SHOP NOW Pair this breezy Mollie linen top with your favourite shorts for a casual, yet polished look.

COS Straight-Leg Tailored Linen Trousers £75 SHOP NOW Stay cool and stylish in these tailored linen trousers—a versatile piece for any summer wardrobe.

H&M Flip-Flops £13 SHOP NOW Complete your outfit with these black tapered flip flops from H&M. Comfort meets style for all-day wear.

5: Polo Shirt + Belt + Beige Shorts + Thong Sandals

Shop the Key Pieces

MANGO Polo-Neck T-Shirt £26 SHOP NOW This polo neck t-shirt is a wardrobe staple. Its classic cut and comfortable fit make it perfect for layering.

Reformation Mason Linen Short £128 SHOP NOW Stay cool in these linen shorts. Their tailored design offers a sophisticated take on casual wear.

GUCCI Logo-Buckle Small Leather Belt £320 SHOP NOW Elevate your ensemble with this Gucci belt, featuring an iconic logo buckle that adds a touch of luxury to any outfit.

AEYDE Nala Leather Sandals £240 SHOP NOW These Nala leather sandals are perfect for strolling through cobblestone streets. Their simple yet chic design pairs well with any outfit.

6: Long Slip Dress + Mesh Flats

Shop the Key Pieces

Ghost Eden Satin Maxi Slip Dress £195 SHOP NOW Channel elegance with this Eden satin maxi dress from Ghost. Its flowing design is perfect for evening dinners by the sea.

COS Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats £110 SHOP NOW Dance through your day in these chic ballet flats. Their leather trim adds a sophisticated touch.

7: Oversize Button-Down + White Linen Pants + Flip-Flops

Shop the Key Pieces

With Nothing Underneath The Weekend: Seersucker, Pink Stripe £95 SHOP NOW No European girl wardrobe is complete without an oversized striped shirt and no one does striped shorts better than With Nothing Underneath.

Arket Wide Linen Trousers £67 SHOP NOW Embrace the easy elegance of wide-leg linen trousers. A must-have for any holiday capsule wardrobe.

ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS Saionara Leather Flip Flops £125 SHOP NOW Step out in style with these Saionara leather flip flops. Their sleek design makes them a versatile choice for any outfit.

8: Strapless Red Dress + Heels + Head Scarf

Shop the Key Pieces

SOLACE LONDON Bysha Strapless Stretch-Crepe Maxi Dress £370 SHOP NOW Make a statement with this strapless crepe maxi dress. Its elegant silhouette is perfect for evening soirées.

Lauren Ralph Lauren Transition Bandana Square Scarf £89 SHOP NOW The paisley print in silk habotai brings a chic accent to any outfit.

DOLCE&GABBANA Embellished Patent-Leather Mules £575 SHOP NOW Shine in these patent-leather mules. Perfect for adding a touch of glam to your look.

9: Black Maxi Dress + Flip-Flops

Shop the Key Pieces

MANGO Long Cotton Dress £26 SHOP NOW This black linen maxi dress is a timeless piece. Its A-line cut offers a flattering fit for any occasion.

AEYDE Renee Leather Flip Flops £210 SHOP NOW Stay comfortable and stylish in these Renee leather flip flops. Their minimalist design makes them a versatile addition to your wardrobe.

10: Tie-Front Shirt + Pull-On Pants + Raffia Bag + Flip-Flops

Shop the Key Pieces

Nobodys Child Blue Tessa Tie Front Top £45 SHOP NOW This Tessa tie-front top is a summer favourite. Its light linen-blend fabric keeps you cool and chic.

Arket Wide Linen Trousers £67 SHOP NOW Pair these wide-leg linen trousers with a tucked-in top for a polished look.

LOEWE + Paula's Ibiza Puzzle Fold Medium Leather-Trimmed Raffia Tote £1350 SHOP NOW An editor loved favourite.

A.EMERY Morgan Satin Flip Flops £150 SHOP NOW These satin flip flops offer a luxurious twist on a casual staple. Ideal for both beach and city wear.

11: White Linen Minidress + Mary Janes + Head Scarf

Shop the Key Pieces

Reformation Jessi Linen Dress £148 SHOP NOW The Jessi linen dress from Reformation is the epitome of summer chic. Its lightweight fabric and flattering cut make it a must-have.

Reformation Bethany Ballet Flats £298 SHOP NOW Such a cute shoe to add to the summer roster.

TOTEME Printed Cotton and Silk-Blend Scarf £170 SHOP NOW Continue with the monochrome look with this printed scarf. Its cotton and silk blend is perfect for warm weather accessorising.

12: Nap Dress + Basket Bag + Birkenstocks

Shop the Key Pieces

DÔEN Emmaretta Tie-Detailed Shirred Floral-Print Organic Cotton-Voile Midi Dress £279 SHOP NOW This midi dress is made from an organic cotton blend, offering comfort and style in one sustainable package.

MARNI Tropicalia Small Leather and Embroidered Faux Raffia Tote £795 SHOP NOW Combining leather and faux raffia with intricate embroidery for a unique, stylish accessory.