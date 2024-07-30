12 Pretty Outfits All the European Girls Are Wearing on Holiday

When it comes to holiday style, no one does it better than European women, who have all of the holiday-worthy cities of their continent at their fingertips. This summer, Europe's fashionable It girls have been frolicking the shores of Spain, Italy, the French Riviera, and Greece, to name a few favourite spots. And of course, they packed the perfect wardrobe to suit their stylish destinations (think lots of linen, flat sandals, and raffia).

My Instagram feed is filled to the brim with holiday outfit photos lately, and while I could wallow in my FOMO, the more productive thing to do is to choose my current favourites for your future holiday outfit inspiration (or just day-to-day outfit inspiration). Below are 12 standout vacation looks European girls loved enough to post on your feed. Scroll to take in the outfit eye candy and shop the key pieces needed to re-create their stunning warm-weather ensembles.

Shop the European Girls Wardrobe Below:

1: Yellow Minidress + Strappy Sandals

Sabina Socol wearing a yellow midi dress

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

Shop the Key Pieces

MT
Simkhai
Jovie jacquard minidress

This vibrant yellow jacquard minidress is the perfect blend of elegance and playfulness. Ideal for those sun-soaked European holidays.

Wiley Heeled Sandal
Reformation
Wiley Heeled Sandal

So many of team WWW UK have these sandals in their wish-lists.

2: Off-the-Shoulder Top + White Maxi Skirt

Woman wearing yellow top and white skirt on the beach

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Shop the Key Pieces

Twist-Detail One-Shoulder Top
H&M
Twist-Detail One-Shoulder Top

Embrace summer cool style with this green off-shoulder top from River Island. Its draped design offers a breezy, sophisticated look.

Lucy Skirt
Reformation
Lucy Skirt

The Lucy Skirt from Reformation is a summer essential. Its flowing silhouette and lightweight fabric make it perfect for exploring quaint European streets.

3: Bikini Top + Long Skirt

Caro Daur wearing a black bikini and long skirt

(Image credit: @carodaur)

Shop the Key Pieces

Les Essentiels Mouna Triangle Bikini Top
ERES
Les Essentiels Mouna Triangle Bikini Top

Dive into style with this Mouna triangle bikini top. Its minimalistic design ensures you'll turn heads at the beach.

Embroidered Midi Skirt
& Other Stories
Embroidered Midi Skirt

The good thing about this look is you can wear a linen buttoned down shirt on top for a more conservative take too.

4: Strapless Linen Top + White Pants + Flip-Flops

Anouk Yve wearing a white linen outfit and flip-flops

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Shop the Key Pieces

Mollie Linen Top
Reformation
Mollie Linen Top

Pair this breezy Mollie linen top with your favourite shorts for a casual, yet polished look.

Straight-Leg Tailored Linen Trousers
COS
Straight-Leg Tailored Linen Trousers

Stay cool and stylish in these tailored linen trousers—a versatile piece for any summer wardrobe.

Sleepers Tapered Flip Flops - Black - Arket Gb
H&M
Flip-Flops

Complete your outfit with these black tapered flip flops from H&M. Comfort meets style for all-day wear.

5: Polo Shirt + Belt + Beige Shorts + Thong Sandals

Woman wearing khaki shorts and Miu Miu sandals on holiday

(Image credit: @hedvigso)

Shop the Key Pieces

Polo-Neck T-Shirt
MANGO
Polo-Neck T-Shirt

This polo neck t-shirt is a wardrobe staple. Its classic cut and comfortable fit make it perfect for layering.

Mason Linen Short
Reformation
Mason Linen Short

Stay cool in these linen shorts. Their tailored design offers a sophisticated take on casual wear.

Logo-Buckle Small Leather Belt
GUCCI
Logo-Buckle Small Leather Belt

Elevate your ensemble with this Gucci belt, featuring an iconic logo buckle that adds a touch of luxury to any outfit.

Nala Leather Sandals
AEYDE
Nala Leather Sandals

These Nala leather sandals are perfect for strolling through cobblestone streets. Their simple yet chic design pairs well with any outfit.

6: Long Slip Dress + Mesh Flats

Woman wearing a long white dress and mesh flats

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

Shop the Key Pieces

G
Ghost
Eden Satin Maxi Slip Dress

Channel elegance with this Eden satin maxi dress from Ghost. Its flowing design is perfect for evening dinners by the sea.

Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats
COS
Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats

Dance through your day in these chic ballet flats. Their leather trim adds a sophisticated touch.

7: Oversize Button-Down + White Linen Pants + Flip-Flops

Woman wearing a pink shirt and white pants

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Shop the Key Pieces

The Weekend: Seersucker, Pink Stripe
With Nothing Underneath
The Weekend: Seersucker, Pink Stripe

No European girl wardrobe is complete without an oversized striped shirt and no one does striped shorts better than With Nothing Underneath.

Wide Linen Trousers - White - Arket Gb
Arket
Wide Linen Trousers

Embrace the easy elegance of wide-leg linen trousers. A must-have for any holiday capsule wardrobe.

Saionara Leather Flip Flops
ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS
Saionara Leather Flip Flops

Step out in style with these Saionara leather flip flops. Their sleek design makes them a versatile choice for any outfit.

8: Strapless Red Dress + Heels + Head Scarf

Emili Sindlev wearing a red dress in Spain

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Shop the Key Pieces

Bysha Strapless Stretch-Crepe Maxi Dress
SOLACE LONDON
Bysha Strapless Stretch-Crepe Maxi Dress

Make a statement with this strapless crepe maxi dress. Its elegant silhouette is perfect for evening soirées.

Transition Bandana Square Scarf
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Transition Bandana Square Scarf

The paisley print in silk habotai brings a chic accent to any outfit.

Embellished Patent-Leather Mules
DOLCE&GABBANA
Embellished Patent-Leather Mules

Shine in these patent-leather mules. Perfect for adding a touch of glam to your look.

9: Black Maxi Dress + Flip-Flops

Stylish woman wearing a black dress and flip-flops on vacation

(Image credit: @lindatol_)

Shop the Key Pieces

Long Cotton Dress
MANGO
Long Cotton Dress

This black linen maxi dress is a timeless piece. Its A-line cut offers a flattering fit for any occasion.

Renee Leather Flip Flops
AEYDE
Renee Leather Flip Flops

Stay comfortable and stylish in these Renee leather flip flops. Their minimalist design makes them a versatile addition to your wardrobe.

10: Tie-Front Shirt + Pull-On Pants + Raffia Bag + Flip-Flops

Woman wearing a red top and black pants

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Shop the Key Pieces

Blue Tessa Tie Front Top
Nobodys Child
Blue Tessa Tie Front Top

This Tessa tie-front top is a summer favourite. Its light linen-blend fabric keeps you cool and chic.

Wide Linen Trousers - Black - Arket Gb
Arket
Wide Linen Trousers

Pair these wide-leg linen trousers with a tucked-in top for a polished look.

+ Paula's Ibiza Puzzle Fold Medium Leather-Trimmed Raffia Tote
LOEWE
+ Paula's Ibiza Puzzle Fold Medium Leather-Trimmed Raffia Tote

An editor loved favourite.

Morgan Satin Flip Flops
A.EMERY
Morgan Satin Flip Flops

These satin flip flops offer a luxurious twist on a casual staple. Ideal for both beach and city wear.

11: White Linen Minidress + Mary Janes + Head Scarf

Woman wearing a white dress and Alaia flats

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Shop the Key Pieces

Jessi Linen Dress
Reformation
Jessi Linen Dress

The Jessi linen dress from Reformation is the epitome of summer chic. Its lightweight fabric and flattering cut make it a must-have.

Bethany Ballet Flat
Reformation
Bethany Ballet Flats

Such a cute shoe to add to the summer roster.

Printed Cotton and Silk-Blend Scarf
TOTEME
Printed Cotton and Silk-Blend Scarf

Continue with the monochrome look with this printed scarf. Its cotton and silk blend is perfect for warm weather accessorising.

12: Nap Dress + Basket Bag + Birkenstocks

abimarvel

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Shop the Key Pieces

Emmaretta Tie-Detailed Shirred Floral-Print Organic Cotton-Voile Midi Dress
DÔEN
Emmaretta Tie-Detailed Shirred Floral-Print Organic Cotton-Voile Midi Dress

This midi dress is made from an organic cotton blend, offering comfort and style in one sustainable package.

Tropicalia Small Leather and Embroidered Faux Raffia Tote
MARNI
Tropicalia Small Leather and Embroidered Faux Raffia Tote

Combining leather and faux raffia with intricate embroidery for a unique, stylish accessory.

Office
BIRKENSTOCK
Arizona Faux-Leather Sandals

The iconic Birkenstock Arizona sandals are reimagined in faux leather, offering comfort and style for all your summer adventures.

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

With contributions from
