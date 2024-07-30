12 Pretty Outfits All the European Girls Are Wearing on Holiday
When it comes to holiday style, no one does it better than European women, who have all of the holiday-worthy cities of their continent at their fingertips. This summer, Europe's fashionable It girls have been frolicking the shores of Spain, Italy, the French Riviera, and Greece, to name a few favourite spots. And of course, they packed the perfect wardrobe to suit their stylish destinations (think lots of linen, flat sandals, and raffia).
My Instagram feed is filled to the brim with holiday outfit photos lately, and while I could wallow in my FOMO, the more productive thing to do is to choose my current favourites for your future holiday outfit inspiration (or just day-to-day outfit inspiration). Below are 12 standout vacation looks European girls loved enough to post on your feed. Scroll to take in the outfit eye candy and shop the key pieces needed to re-create their stunning warm-weather ensembles.
1: Yellow Minidress + Strappy Sandals
This vibrant yellow jacquard minidress is the perfect blend of elegance and playfulness. Ideal for those sun-soaked European holidays.
2: Off-the-Shoulder Top + White Maxi Skirt
Embrace summer cool style with this green off-shoulder top from River Island. Its draped design offers a breezy, sophisticated look.
The Lucy Skirt from Reformation is a summer essential. Its flowing silhouette and lightweight fabric make it perfect for exploring quaint European streets.
3: Bikini Top + Long Skirt
Dive into style with this Mouna triangle bikini top. Its minimalistic design ensures you'll turn heads at the beach.
The good thing about this look is you can wear a linen buttoned down shirt on top for a more conservative take too.
4: Strapless Linen Top + White Pants + Flip-Flops
Pair this breezy Mollie linen top with your favourite shorts for a casual, yet polished look.
Stay cool and stylish in these tailored linen trousers—a versatile piece for any summer wardrobe.
Complete your outfit with these black tapered flip flops from H&M. Comfort meets style for all-day wear.
5: Polo Shirt + Belt + Beige Shorts + Thong Sandals
This polo neck t-shirt is a wardrobe staple. Its classic cut and comfortable fit make it perfect for layering.
Stay cool in these linen shorts. Their tailored design offers a sophisticated take on casual wear.
Elevate your ensemble with this Gucci belt, featuring an iconic logo buckle that adds a touch of luxury to any outfit.
These Nala leather sandals are perfect for strolling through cobblestone streets. Their simple yet chic design pairs well with any outfit.
6: Long Slip Dress + Mesh Flats
Channel elegance with this Eden satin maxi dress from Ghost. Its flowing design is perfect for evening dinners by the sea.
Dance through your day in these chic ballet flats. Their leather trim adds a sophisticated touch.
7: Oversize Button-Down + White Linen Pants + Flip-Flops
No European girl wardrobe is complete without an oversized striped shirt and no one does striped shorts better than With Nothing Underneath.
Embrace the easy elegance of wide-leg linen trousers. A must-have for any holiday capsule wardrobe.
Step out in style with these Saionara leather flip flops. Their sleek design makes them a versatile choice for any outfit.
8: Strapless Red Dress + Heels + Head Scarf
Make a statement with this strapless crepe maxi dress. Its elegant silhouette is perfect for evening soirées.
The paisley print in silk habotai brings a chic accent to any outfit.
Shine in these patent-leather mules. Perfect for adding a touch of glam to your look.
9: Black Maxi Dress + Flip-Flops
This black linen maxi dress is a timeless piece. Its A-line cut offers a flattering fit for any occasion.
Stay comfortable and stylish in these Renee leather flip flops. Their minimalist design makes them a versatile addition to your wardrobe.
10: Tie-Front Shirt + Pull-On Pants + Raffia Bag + Flip-Flops
This Tessa tie-front top is a summer favourite. Its light linen-blend fabric keeps you cool and chic.
Pair these wide-leg linen trousers with a tucked-in top for a polished look.
These satin flip flops offer a luxurious twist on a casual staple. Ideal for both beach and city wear.
11: White Linen Minidress + Mary Janes + Head Scarf
The Jessi linen dress from Reformation is the epitome of summer chic. Its lightweight fabric and flattering cut make it a must-have.
Continue with the monochrome look with this printed scarf. Its cotton and silk blend is perfect for warm weather accessorising.
12: Nap Dress + Basket Bag + Birkenstocks
This midi dress is made from an organic cotton blend, offering comfort and style in one sustainable package.
Combining leather and faux raffia with intricate embroidery for a unique, stylish accessory.
The iconic Birkenstock Arizona sandals are reimagined in faux leather, offering comfort and style for all your summer adventures.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
