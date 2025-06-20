I'm Heading to the South of France—15 Outfits I'm Re-Creating to Look Like a Local
I'm already planning my European summer holiday outfits and they're looking so good, I thought I'd share them with you too!
Chloe Gallacher
Come summertime, there always seem to be a few experiences that everyone’s trying to check off their bucket lists for the season. For some, that's spending a day by a body of water or eating an ice cream in the sun, but for a lucky few, that means escaping for a little holiday. One could argue that the latter has become one of the more “quintessential” things to try to check off one’s summer bucket list, as evidenced by the slew of social media posts flooding our timelines from the shores of France, Spain, and Italy. In fact, traveling abroad during the summertime has become such a widespread phenomenon that it has given rise to the term "Euro summer" as a way to describe the collective experience. But with the popularisation of these particular destinations has come the minor issue of figuring out what to pack to avoid looking like a tourist.
No one wants to spend a few hours in the air only to have their holiday outfits be, well, a flop. Luckily, there’s a simple solution to this quandary: scroll through social media. There’s no better way to figure out what to wear, and not wear, than referencing what other people packed for their holidays to get some inspiration from. Call it an act of selflessness or self-preservation, but I’ve spent hours scouring the internet in search of inspiration. Ahead, I've shared a curation of 15 holiday outfit ideas that are straightforward enough to re-create and comprise packable pieces. (Think comfortable sandals, trendy swimsuits, and linen separates.)
Whether you’re heading to the South of France or somewhere else on the continent, replicating any of these ensembles will ensure you'll effortlessly fit in with the locals or, at the very least, secure a few compliments.
15 Summer Holiday Outfits to Recreate This Summer:
1. Linen Trousers + Sandals + Basket Bag
Style Notes: No matter the duration of your flight, train, or boat ride, chances are you don't want to arrive looking disheveled—enter the ensemble above. One of the best ways to ensure you look and feel your best while in transit is to opt for breathable pieces such as an oversize T-shirt styled with wide-leg linen trousers and comfortable flats (either flip-flops or sneakers).
Shop the Look:
2. Headscarf + Strappy Top + Linen Trousers
Stye Notes: Once you've settled into your destination or are ready to start your day, the last thing you want to worry about is trying to pick out a stylish outfit. Rather than trying to do the most, keep it simple by relying upon your trusted staples, such as a tank top, linen trousers, and flip-flops. If you're worried they're not sophisticated enough, you can always elevate them by styling them with a pair of statement earrings and a headscarf.
Shop the Look:
3. Strapless Dress + Strappy Sandals + Basket Bag
Style Notes: While you can't go wrong with straightforward staples throughout your trip, there are some occasions when you might want to feel a bit fancier—e.g., frolicking about town or visiting small shops. One way to look a bit more put-together is to style a strapless dress with a raffia shoulder bag, and sandals. It will allow you to look sophisticated, sans effort.
Shop the Look:
4. Boxy Blazer + Capri Shorts + Heeled Sandals
Style Notes: For those days you want to feel a bit more dressed up, or you're heading out for dinner, your wardrobe staples play a key role. For example, a boxy black blazer and fitted T-shirt feel infinitely cooler when paired with capri pants and heeled thong sandals. Not only will you look like a walking masterpiece, but packing these staples will also allow you to make the most of the space in your suitcase, as you can style them in other ways.
Shop the Look:
5. Statement Top + Slip Skirt + Mesh Ballet Flats
Style Notes: Whether you've spent the morning strolling the streets sight seeing or visiting a museum, this is an outfit formula that oozes sophistication while still being so effortless you can just throw it on. It's so chic for your day time plans but still casual enough for a mid-afternoon lunch.
Shop the Look:
6. Mini Dress + Oversized Belt + Bright Bag
Style Notes: Getting dressed for a casual lunch is relatively easy, but deciding what to wear for a casual cinq à sept (also known as drinks)? Well, that can be a bit more challenging. If you know your plans for the evening will include a few glasses of an Aperol Spritz but nothing else super swanky, you can rely on the straightforward outfit idea outlined above. There's something about a minidress styled with statement jewellery, sandals and an oversize belt that will always be a combination worth raising a glass over.
Shop the Look:
7. Halterneck Dress + Heeled Sandals + Minimalist Jewellery
Style Notes: When it comes to going out for dinner, the outfit options can feel endless. While some evenings you want a more casual look, on those nights you want to go all out and dress to the nines can be a bit trickier. When in doubt, styling a satin dress with a pair of heeled sandals, hoop earrings, and a small clutch bag will always be the right move for the occasion.
Shop the Look:
8. Mini Dress + Statement Earrings + Dark Sunglasses
Style Notes: No matter if you're staying in Monaco or Cannes, chances are there's at least one resort hotel that you're considering swinging by to see the pool, restaurant, or bar—even if you're not staying there for the duration of your trip. There's no better way to play into the fantasy that you've booked the penthouse suite than by putting on a pair of classic black shades, statement earrings, a linen minidress, and a structured handbag. You'll be giving Hollywood starlet takes the South of France.
Shop the Look:
9. Bikini + Statement Sunglasses + Sandals
Style Notes: Frankly, there's nothing better to wear for a day at the beach than a good bikini. Although there are ample options when it comes to swimwear, if you want to give off an air of elegance, go for something on the simpler side. Nothing looks more sophisticated than a bikini in a neutral shade styled with timeless accessories such as black sunglasses and slinky flip-flops.
Shop the Look:
10. Statement Bikini + Matching Sarong + Shirt
Style Notes: If you're spending the day outside of your accommodation but have no set in stone plans, this is the outfit combo for you. A bikini paired with a matching sarong to beat the heat, but be sure to bring a shirt you can throw on over the top so it's appropriate for restaurants and shops if you decide to go for a wander.
Shop the Look:
11. Black Shorts + Bikini Top + Heeled Sandals
Style Notes: When you finally wrap up your day at sea, you might want to swing by a restaurant, bar, or another spot before calling it a night. In those moments, it's nice to have packed a few pieces in your beach bag that allow you to transition your beach-day look into a look that's ready for the night. You can dress up your swimsuit with a few simple swaps: Turn your sarong into a scarf, slip on a pair of capri pants, and replace your flip-flops with a pair of heeled sandals.
Shop the Look:
12. Swimsuit + Sarong + Sandals
Style Notes: One of the special things about being abroad? The beachside nightlife venues. While every beach club calls for different dress codes, you can't go wrong with leaning into the setting by styling a minimal one-piece swimsuit with a maxi-length sarong, heeled sandals, and a clutch bag for the night.
Shop the Look:
13. Maxi Dress + Heeled Sandals + Clutch Bag
Style Notes: If your plans for the evening aren't at an open-air venue but rather a traditional nightclub, then you should adjust your look. When in doubt, you can't go wrong with a vibrant maxi dress styled with heeled sandals and a small clutch bag. It's a simple formula, but it will ensure you stand out on the dance floor.
Shop the Look:
14. Tailored Shorts + Clutch Bag + Slingbacks
Style Notes: If you're planning your evening outfits and want something different to a dress, this is a failsafe alternative. Pairing tailored shorts with a draped or halterneck top, heeled sandals and a statement clutch bag is such a stylish, sophisticated option and appropriate for any evening activities you have planned.
Shop the Look:
15. White Dress + Straw Hat + Sandals
Style Notes: For me personally, a white dress is the first thing I pack into my suitcase when I'm going on holiday. It's one of those options for those days where you don't know what you want to wear and want something that's effortlessly chic. Worn with trainers, sandals or heels, it's such a versatile piece for your holiday wardrobe that can be styled in so many different ways.
Shop the Look:
