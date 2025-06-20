I'm Heading to the South of France—15 Outfits I'm Re-Creating to Look Like a Local

Come summertime, there always seem to be a few experiences that everyone’s trying to check off their bucket lists for the season. For some, that's spending a day by a body of water or eating an ice cream in the sun, but for a lucky few, that means escaping for a little holiday. One could argue that the latter has become one of the more “quintessential” things to try to check off one’s summer bucket list, as evidenced by the slew of social media posts flooding our timelines from the shores of France, Spain, and Italy. In fact, traveling abroad during the summertime has become such a widespread phenomenon that it has given rise to the term "Euro summer" as a way to describe the collective experience. But with the popularisation of these particular destinations has come the minor issue of figuring out what to pack to avoid looking like a tourist.

No one wants to spend a few hours in the air only to have their holiday outfits be, well, a flop. Luckily, there’s a simple solution to this quandary: scroll through social media. There’s no better way to figure out what to wear, and not wear, than referencing what other people packed for their holidays to get some inspiration from. Call it an act of selflessness or self-preservation, but I’ve spent hours scouring the internet in search of inspiration. Ahead, I've shared a curation of 15 holiday outfit ideas that are straightforward enough to re-create and comprise packable pieces. (Think comfortable sandals, trendy swimsuits, and linen separates.)

Whether you’re heading to the South of France or somewhere else on the continent, replicating any of these ensembles will ensure you'll effortlessly fit in with the locals or, at the very least, secure a few compliments.

15 Summer Holiday Outfits to Recreate This Summer:

1. Linen Trousers + Sandals + Basket Bag

Style Notes: No matter the duration of your flight, train, or boat ride, chances are you don't want to arrive looking disheveled—enter the ensemble above. One of the best ways to ensure you look and feel your best while in transit is to opt for breathable pieces such as an oversize T-shirt styled with wide-leg linen trousers and comfortable flats (either flip-flops or sneakers).

Shop the Look:

COS Wide-Leg Linen Drawstring Trousers £65 SHOP NOW Linen trousers are a summer wardrobe staple. ARKET Leather-Detail Straw Tote £149 SHOP NOW This is a such a great alternative to a designer basket bag. Mint Velvet Lula Cream Leather Flip Flops £45 SHOP NOW These will go with so many outfits.

2. Headscarf + Strappy Top + Linen Trousers

Stye Notes: Once you've settled into your destination or are ready to start your day, the last thing you want to worry about is trying to pick out a stylish outfit. Rather than trying to do the most, keep it simple by relying upon your trusted staples, such as a tank top, linen trousers, and flip-flops. If you're worried they're not sophisticated enough, you can always elevate them by styling them with a pair of statement earrings and a headscarf.

Shop the Look:

Toteme Centered Monogram Silk Scarf Crème £190 SHOP NOW This Toteme scarf is so chic. ZARA Polyamide Top With Thin Straps £10 SHOP NOW A must-have for any capsule wardrobe. H&M Linen-Blend Trousers £18 SHOP NOW Such an affordable pair that will be worn so much in summer, I immediately bought them.

3. Strapless Dress + Strappy Sandals + Basket Bag

Style Notes: While you can't go wrong with straightforward staples throughout your trip, there are some occasions when you might want to feel a bit fancier—e.g., frolicking about town or visiting small shops. One way to look a bit more put-together is to style a strapless dress with a raffia shoulder bag, and sandals. It will allow you to look sophisticated, sans effort.

Shop the Look:

FAITHFULL Hedy Strapless Gathered Linen and Voile Maxi Dress £260 SHOP NOW Faithfull is one of my favourite Aussie brands. Reformation Sophie Heeled Sandal £248 SHOP NOW Simple yet so stylish. MUUÑ Sophie Maxi Leather-Trimmed Woven Straw Tote £280 SHOP NOW MUUÑ's straw bags are so elegant.

4. Boxy Blazer + Capri Shorts + Heeled Sandals

Style Notes: For those days you want to feel a bit more dressed up, or you're heading out for dinner, your wardrobe staples play a key role. For example, a boxy black blazer and fitted T-shirt feel infinitely cooler when paired with capri pants and heeled thong sandals. Not only will you look like a walking masterpiece, but packing these staples will also allow you to make the most of the space in your suitcase, as you can style them in other ways.

Shop the Look:

The Frankie Shop Bea Twill Blazer £300 SHOP NOW The Frankie Shop specialise in tailoring. Toteme Compact Knit Capri Trousers Black £270 SHOP NOW Capri shorts are going to be everywhere this summer. Charles & Keith Rayne Square-Toe Kitten-Heel Thong Slingback Sandals £65 SHOP NOW Charles & Keith do any style of shoes you're on the hunt for.

5. Statement Top + Slip Skirt + Mesh Ballet Flats

Style Notes: Whether you've spent the morning strolling the streets sight seeing or visiting a museum, this is an outfit formula that oozes sophistication while still being so effortless you can just throw it on. It's so chic for your day time plans but still casual enough for a mid-afternoon lunch.

Shop the Look:

Reformation Kyleigh Denim Halter Top £178 SHOP NOW This tie front top is so cute and can be styled with so many different outfits. Free People Make You Mine Half Slip £88 SHOP NOW A core wardrobe staple, I love the subtle lace panel. Alaïa Leather Vienne Ballet Flat £1300 SHOP NOW The ultimate mesh ballet flats.

6. Mini Dress + Oversized Belt + Bright Bag

Style Notes: Getting dressed for a casual lunch is relatively easy, but deciding what to wear for a casual cinq à sept (also known as drinks)? Well, that can be a bit more challenging. If you know your plans for the evening will include a few glasses of an Aperol Spritz but nothing else super swanky, you can rely on the straightforward outfit idea outlined above. There's something about a minidress styled with statement jewellery, sandals and an oversize belt that will always be a combination worth raising a glass over.

Shop the Look:

THE PARK Elizabeth Stretch-Tencel™ Lyocell Jersey Mini Dress £315 SHOP NOW This can be worn to so many different occasions depending how you style it. ZARA Split Suede Belt With Rectangular Buckle £36 SHOP NOW Simple yet can transform any outfit. CULT GAIA Eos Beaded Marbled Acrylic Clutch £290 SHOP NOW Cult Gaia is my go-to for a statement accessory.

7. Halterneck Dress + Heeled Sandals + Minimalist Jewellery

Style Notes: When it comes to going out for dinner, the outfit options can feel endless. While some evenings you want a more casual look, on those nights you want to go all out and dress to the nines can be a bit trickier. When in doubt, styling a satin dress with a pair of heeled sandals, hoop earrings, and a small clutch bag will always be the right move for the occasion.

Shop the Look:

Reformation Perlette Dress £298 SHOP NOW The strappy back detailing is so elegant. Jimmy Choo Blanche 90 £875 SHOP NOW Dainty yet make such a statement. Mejuri 14k Yellow Gold £698 SHOP NOW An every day wardrobe piece for your jewellery box.

8. Mini Dress + Statement Earrings + Dark Sunglasses

Style Notes: No matter if you're staying in Monaco or Cannes, chances are there's at least one resort hotel that you're considering swinging by to see the pool, restaurant, or bar—even if you're not staying there for the duration of your trip. There's no better way to play into the fantasy that you've booked the penthouse suite than by putting on a pair of classic black shades, statement earrings, a linen minidress, and a structured handbag. You'll be giving Hollywood starlet takes the South of France.

Shop the Look:

POSSE Emma Linen Mini Dress £290 SHOP NOW A linen mini dress is something you'll bring out summer after summer. YSSO Fall of Icarus Earrings £290 SHOP NOW YSSO do such gorgeous statement pieces. Gucci Cat-Eye Frame Sunglasses £300 SHOP NOW There's no going wrong with a cat-eye frame.

9. Bikini + Statement Sunglasses + Sandals

Style Notes: Frankly, there's nothing better to wear for a day at the beach than a good bikini. Although there are ample options when it comes to swimwear, if you want to give off an air of elegance, go for something on the simpler side. Nothing looks more sophisticated than a bikini in a neutral shade styled with timeless accessories such as black sunglasses and slinky flip-flops.

Shop the Look:

MARYSIA Broadway Scalloped Recycled Seersucker Bikini Top £155 SHOP NOW Marysia's signature scallop edge are all cut by hand and so pretty. Linda Farrow Sadie Sunglasses in Yellow Gold £630 SHOP NOW Linda Farrow have any kind of sunglasses you could want. Bottega Veneta Women's Riva Flat Mule in Fondant £890 SHOP NOW These are so chic- I need to add them to my ever growing sandal collection.

10. Statement Bikini + Matching Sarong + Shirt

Style Notes: If you're spending the day outside of your accommodation but have no set in stone plans, this is the outfit combo for you. A bikini paired with a matching sarong to beat the heat, but be sure to bring a shirt you can throw on over the top so it's appropriate for restaurants and shops if you decide to go for a wander.

Shop the Look:

AWAY THAT DAY Aruba Top £105 SHOP NOW A bright tiled print is perfect for a holiday. AWAY THAT DAY Santorini Sarong £69 SHOP NOW A matching sarong takes it from bikini to full outfit in an instant. With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend: Linen, Storm Blue £120 SHOP NOW I've got three With Nothing Underneath shirts and this one is next for my collection.

11. Black Shorts + Bikini Top + Heeled Sandals

Style Notes: When you finally wrap up your day at sea, you might want to swing by a restaurant, bar, or another spot before calling it a night. In those moments, it's nice to have packed a few pieces in your beach bag that allow you to transition your beach-day look into a look that's ready for the night. You can dress up your swimsuit with a few simple swaps: Turn your sarong into a scarf, slip on a pair of capri pants, and replace your flip-flops with a pair of heeled sandals.

Shop the Look:

Miu Miu High-Rise Shorts £790 SHOP NOW An investment piece to bring our each year. NILI LOTAN Embellished Bikini Top £160 SHOP NOW I love the gold bar detailing. Reformation Shyla Heeled Sandal £248 SHOP NOW A strappy sandal goes with so much.

12. Swimsuit + Sarong + Sandals

Style Notes: One of the special things about being abroad? The beachside nightlife venues. While every beach club calls for different dress codes, you can't go wrong with leaning into the setting by styling a minimal one-piece swimsuit with a maxi-length sarong, heeled sandals, and a clutch bag for the night.

Shop the Look:

ARKET Racerback Swimsuit £57 SHOP NOW A high neck swimsuit can easily be worn as a bodysuit too. ETRO + Agostino Iacurci Frayed Printed Cotton and Silk-Blend Voile Pareo £530 SHOP NOW Wear as a skirt or dress to instantly bring colour to your outfit. H&M Knot-Detail Flip-Flops £13 SHOP NOW A designer dupe at a fraction of the cost, I bought these straight away.

13. Maxi Dress + Heeled Sandals + Clutch Bag

Style Notes: If your plans for the evening aren't at an open-air venue but rather a traditional nightclub, then you should adjust your look. When in doubt, you can't go wrong with a vibrant maxi dress styled with heeled sandals and a small clutch bag. It's a simple formula, but it will ensure you stand out on the dance floor.

Shop the Look:

& Other Stories Ruffle Maxi Dress £119 SHOP NOW Red makes such a statement. ZARA Patent-Finish High-Heel Sandals £36 SHOP NOW Gold sandals will instantly elevate any outfit. Anya Hindmarch Half Moon Bow Clutch £395 SHOP NOW Anya Hindmarch do such fun bags for any occasion.

14. Tailored Shorts + Clutch Bag + Slingbacks

Style Notes: If you're planning your evening outfits and want something different to a dress, this is a failsafe alternative. Pairing tailored shorts with a draped or halterneck top, heeled sandals and a statement clutch bag is such a stylish, sophisticated option and appropriate for any evening activities you have planned.

Shop the Look:

Róhe Contrast Extended Lining Shorts | Black €420 SHOP NOW I love the contrasting trim on these shorts. JACQUEMUS The Pochette Small Embellished Snake-Effect Leather Clutch £850 SHOP NOW Jacquemus bags are such an investment piece. Charles & Keith Raffia Pointed-Toe Slingback Pumps £65 SHOP NOW Add colour to your outfit through your accessories.

15. White Dress + Straw Hat + Sandals

Style Notes: For me personally, a white dress is the first thing I pack into my suitcase when I'm going on holiday. It's one of those options for those days where you don't know what you want to wear and want something that's effortlessly chic. Worn with trainers, sandals or heels, it's such a versatile piece for your holiday wardrobe that can be styled in so many different ways.

Shop the Look: