I'm Heading to the South of France—15 Outfits I'm Re-Creating to Look Like a Local

I'm already planning my European summer holiday outfits and they're looking so good, I thought I'd share them with you too!

European vacation outfit ideas are shown in a collage
(Image credit: @emmaleger@emmanuellek_@hannamw)
Come summertime, there always seem to be a few experiences that everyone’s trying to check off their bucket lists for the season. For some, that's spending a day by a body of water or eating an ice cream in the sun, but for a lucky few, that means escaping for a little holiday. One could argue that the latter has become one of the more “quintessential” things to try to check off one’s summer bucket list, as evidenced by the slew of social media posts flooding our timelines from the shores of France, Spain, and Italy. In fact, traveling abroad during the summertime has become such a widespread phenomenon that it has given rise to the term "Euro summer" as a way to describe the collective experience. But with the popularisation of these particular destinations has come the minor issue of figuring out what to pack to avoid looking like a tourist.

No one wants to spend a few hours in the air only to have their holiday outfits be, well, a flop. Luckily, there’s a simple solution to this quandary: scroll through social media. There’s no better way to figure out what to wear, and not wear, than referencing what other people packed for their holidays to get some inspiration from. Call it an act of selflessness or self-preservation, but I’ve spent hours scouring the internet in search of inspiration. Ahead, I've shared a curation of 15 holiday outfit ideas that are straightforward enough to re-create and comprise packable pieces. (Think comfortable sandals, trendy swimsuits, and linen separates.)

Whether you’re heading to the South of France or somewhere else on the continent, replicating any of these ensembles will ensure you'll effortlessly fit in with the locals or, at the very least, secure a few compliments.

15 Summer Holiday Outfits to Recreate This Summer:

1. Linen Trousers + Sandals + Basket Bag

European vacation outfit idea is shown in a photo of a woman standing in a doorway at a hotel by her black luggage wearing brown aviator sunglasses, an oversized white t-shirt, a long cord necklace, wide-leg tan linen trousers, with white platform flip flops and a raffia tote bag

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: No matter the duration of your flight, train, or boat ride, chances are you don't want to arrive looking disheveled—enter the ensemble above. One of the best ways to ensure you look and feel your best while in transit is to opt for breathable pieces such as an oversize T-shirt styled with wide-leg linen trousers and comfortable flats (either flip-flops or sneakers).

Wide-Leg Linen Drawstring Trousers
COS
Wide-Leg Linen Drawstring Trousers

Linen trousers are a summer wardrobe staple.

Leather-Detail Straw Tote – Beige – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Leather-Detail Straw Tote

This is a such a great alternative to a designer basket bag.

Lula Cream Leather Flip Flops
Mint Velvet
Lula Cream Leather Flip Flops

These will go with so many outfits.

2. Headscarf + Strappy Top + Linen Trousers

European vacation outfit idea is shown in a photo of a woman sitting outside on a bench wearing a black and white headscarf, black oval sunglasses, gold earrings, a black spaghetti strap tank top, white linen trousers, a black watch, a black and white handbag, and black flip flops

(Image credit: @cassdimicco )

Stye Notes: Once you've settled into your destination or are ready to start your day, the last thing you want to worry about is trying to pick out a stylish outfit. Rather than trying to do the most, keep it simple by relying upon your trusted staples, such as a tank top, linen trousers, and flip-flops. If you're worried they're not sophisticated enough, you can always elevate them by styling them with a pair of statement earrings and a headscarf.

Centered Monogram Silk Scarf Crème
Toteme
Centered Monogram Silk Scarf Crème

This Toteme scarf is so chic.

Polyamide Top With Thin Straps
ZARA
Polyamide Top With Thin Straps

A must-have for any capsule wardrobe.

Linen-Blend Trousers
H&M
Linen-Blend Trousers

Such an affordable pair that will be worn so much in summer, I immediately bought them.

3. Strapless Dress + Strappy Sandals + Basket Bag

European vacation outfit idea is shown in a photo of a woman standing outside wearing a brown silk headscarf with a black strapless maxi dress, black heeled thong sandals, gold bangles, and a raffia shoulder bag

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Style Notes: While you can't go wrong with straightforward staples throughout your trip, there are some occasions when you might want to feel a bit fancier—e.g., frolicking about town or visiting small shops. One way to look a bit more put-together is to style a strapless dress with a raffia shoulder bag, and sandals. It will allow you to look sophisticated, sans effort.

Hedy Strapless Gathered Linen and Voile Maxi Dress
FAITHFULL
Hedy Strapless Gathered Linen and Voile Maxi Dress

Faithfull is one of my favourite Aussie brands.

Sophie Heeled Sandal
Reformation
Sophie Heeled Sandal

Simple yet so stylish.

Sophie Maxi Leather-Trimmed Woven Straw Tote
MUUÑ
Sophie Maxi Leather-Trimmed Woven Straw Tote

MUUÑ's straw bags are so elegant.

4. Boxy Blazer + Capri Shorts + Heeled Sandals

European vacation outfit idea is shown in a photo of a woman at a museum wearing black sunglasses with a black boxy blazer, white t-shirt, black capri pants, and heeled thong sandals

(Image credit: @fannyekstrand )

Style Notes: For those days you want to feel a bit more dressed up, or you're heading out for dinner, your wardrobe staples play a key role. For example, a boxy black blazer and fitted T-shirt feel infinitely cooler when paired with capri pants and heeled thong sandals. Not only will you look like a walking masterpiece, but packing these staples will also allow you to make the most of the space in your suitcase, as you can style them in other ways.

Bea Twill Blazer
The Frankie Shop
Bea Twill Blazer

The Frankie Shop specialise in tailoring.

Compact Knit Capri Trousers Black
Toteme
Compact Knit Capri Trousers Black

Capri shorts are going to be everywhere this summer.

Rayne Square-Toe Kitten-Heel Thong Slingback Sandals
Charles & Keith
Rayne Square-Toe Kitten-Heel Thong Slingback Sandals

Charles & Keith do any style of shoes you're on the hunt for.

5. Statement Top + Slip Skirt + Mesh Ballet Flats

European vacation outfit idea is shown in a photo of a woman sitting at a restaurant wearing black sporty sunglasses with a black cord necklace, a white corset top, a white slip skirt, black mesh ballet flats, and a small black pouch clutch bag

(Image credit: @rachelle.rowlings )

Style Notes: Whether you've spent the morning strolling the streets sight seeing or visiting a museum, this is an outfit formula that oozes sophistication while still being so effortless you can just throw it on. It's so chic for your day time plans but still casual enough for a mid-afternoon lunch.

Kyleigh Denim Halter Top
Reformation
Kyleigh Denim Halter Top

This tie front top is so cute and can be styled with so many different outfits.

Make You Mine Half Slip
Free People
Make You Mine Half Slip

A core wardrobe staple, I love the subtle lace panel.

Leather Vienne Ballet Flat
Alaïa
Leather Vienne Ballet Flat

The ultimate mesh ballet flats.

6. Mini Dress + Oversized Belt + Bright Bag

European vacation outfit idea is shown in a photo of a woman standing outside on a restaurant patio wearing a black headscarf, gold earrings, a black mini dress, a low-slung brown wide belt, a green clutch bag, and black flip flops

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn )

Style Notes: Getting dressed for a casual lunch is relatively easy, but deciding what to wear for a casual cinq à sept (also known as drinks)? Well, that can be a bit more challenging. If you know your plans for the evening will include a few glasses of an Aperol Spritz but nothing else super swanky, you can rely on the straightforward outfit idea outlined above. There's something about a minidress styled with statement jewellery, sandals and an oversize belt that will always be a combination worth raising a glass over.

Elizabeth Stretch-Tencel™ Lyocell Jersey Mini Dress
THE PARK
Elizabeth Stretch-Tencel™ Lyocell Jersey Mini Dress

This can be worn to so many different occasions depending how you style it.

Split Suede Belt With Rectangular Buckle
ZARA
Split Suede Belt With Rectangular Buckle

Simple yet can transform any outfit.

Eos Beaded Marbled Acrylic Clutch
CULT GAIA
Eos Beaded Marbled Acrylic Clutch

Cult Gaia is my go-to for a statement accessory.

7. Halterneck Dress + Heeled Sandals + Minimalist Jewellery

European vacation outfit idea is shown in a photo of a woman standing outside wearing a white satin mini dress with a built-in scarf and low-back styled with black heeled mules

(Image credit: @iliridakrasniqi )

Style Notes: When it comes to going out for dinner, the outfit options can feel endless. While some evenings you want a more casual look, on those nights you want to go all out and dress to the nines can be a bit trickier. When in doubt, styling a satin dress with a pair of heeled sandals, hoop earrings, and a small clutch bag will always be the right move for the occasion.

Perlette Dress
Reformation
Perlette Dress

The strappy back detailing is so elegant.

Blanche 90
Jimmy Choo
Blanche 90

Dainty yet make such a statement.

14k Yellow Gold
Mejuri
14k Yellow Gold

An every day wardrobe piece for your jewellery box.

8. Mini Dress + Statement Earrings + Dark Sunglasses

European vacation outfit idea is shown in a photo of a woman laying on a pink pool chair wearing black oval sunglasses with gold shell-shaped earrings and a black and white mini dress and a white structured handbag

(Image credit: @minahabchi )

Style Notes: No matter if you're staying in Monaco or Cannes, chances are there's at least one resort hotel that you're considering swinging by to see the pool, restaurant, or bar—even if you're not staying there for the duration of your trip. There's no better way to play into the fantasy that you've booked the penthouse suite than by putting on a pair of classic black shades, statement earrings, a linen minidress, and a structured handbag. You'll be giving Hollywood starlet takes the South of France.

Emma Linen Mini Dress
POSSE
Emma Linen Mini Dress

A linen mini dress is something you'll bring out summer after summer.

Fall of Icarus Earrings
YSSO
Fall of Icarus Earrings

YSSO do such gorgeous statement pieces.

Cat-Eye Frame Sunglasses
Gucci
Cat-Eye Frame Sunglasses

There's no going wrong with a cat-eye frame.

9. Bikini + Statement Sunglasses + Sandals

European vacation outfit idea is shown in a photo of a woman standing by the water holding up a glass of wine while wearing black sunglasses and a white bikini

(Image credit: @emmaleger)

Style Notes: Frankly, there's nothing better to wear for a day at the beach than a good bikini. Although there are ample options when it comes to swimwear, if you want to give off an air of elegance, go for something on the simpler side. Nothing looks more sophisticated than a bikini in a neutral shade styled with timeless accessories such as black sunglasses and slinky flip-flops.

Broadway Scalloped Recycled Seersucker Bikini Top
MARYSIA
Broadway Scalloped Recycled Seersucker Bikini Top

Marysia's signature scallop edge are all cut by hand and so pretty.

Sadie Sunglasses in Yellow Gold
Linda Farrow
Sadie Sunglasses in Yellow Gold

Linda Farrow have any kind of sunglasses you could want.

Women's Riva Flat Mule in Fondant
Bottega Veneta
Women's Riva Flat Mule in Fondant

These are so chic- I need to add them to my ever growing sandal collection.

10. Statement Bikini + Matching Sarong + Shirt

European vacation outfit idea is shown in a photo of a woman on a boat wearing black sunglasses, gold shell earrings, a blue bikini, a blue sarong, and a blue eyelet button-down shirt

(Image credit: @bettinalooney)

Style Notes: If you're spending the day outside of your accommodation but have no set in stone plans, this is the outfit combo for you. A bikini paired with a matching sarong to beat the heat, but be sure to bring a shirt you can throw on over the top so it's appropriate for restaurants and shops if you decide to go for a wander.

Aruba Top - Sicilian Print
AWAY THAT DAY
Aruba Top

A bright tiled print is perfect for a holiday.

Santorini Sarong - Sicilian Print
AWAY THAT DAY
Santorini Sarong

A matching sarong takes it from bikini to full outfit in an instant.

The Boyfriend: Linen, Storm Blue
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend: Linen, Storm Blue

I've got three With Nothing Underneath shirts and this one is next for my collection.

11. Black Shorts + Bikini Top + Heeled Sandals

European vacation outfit idea is shown in a photo of a woman standing outside wearing black rectangular sunglasses with gold earrings, a yellow scarf, a black bikini top, black capri pants, black heeled mules, and a red handbag

(Image credit: @emnitta)

Style Notes: When you finally wrap up your day at sea, you might want to swing by a restaurant, bar, or another spot before calling it a night. In those moments, it's nice to have packed a few pieces in your beach bag that allow you to transition your beach-day look into a look that's ready for the night. You can dress up your swimsuit with a few simple swaps: Turn your sarong into a scarf, slip on a pair of capri pants, and replace your flip-flops with a pair of heeled sandals.

High-Rise Shorts
Miu Miu
High-Rise Shorts

An investment piece to bring our each year.

Embellished Bikini Top
NILI LOTAN
Embellished Bikini Top

I love the gold bar detailing.

Shyla Heeled Sandal
Reformation
Shyla Heeled Sandal

A strappy sandal goes with so much.

12. Swimsuit + Sarong + Sandals

European vacation outfit idea is shown in a photo of a woman

(Image credit: @oumaymaboumeshouli)

Style Notes: One of the special things about being abroad? The beachside nightlife venues. While every beach club calls for different dress codes, you can't go wrong with leaning into the setting by styling a minimal one-piece swimsuit with a maxi-length sarong, heeled sandals, and a clutch bag for the night.

Racerback Swimsuit – Black – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Racerback Swimsuit

A high neck swimsuit can easily be worn as a bodysuit too.

+ Agostino Iacurci Frayed Printed Cotton and Silk-Blend Voile Pareo
ETRO
+ Agostino Iacurci Frayed Printed Cotton and Silk-Blend Voile Pareo

Wear as a skirt or dress to instantly bring colour to your outfit.

Knot-Detail Flip-Flops
H&M
Knot-Detail Flip-Flops

A designer dupe at a fraction of the cost, I bought these straight away.

13. Maxi Dress + Heeled Sandals + Clutch Bag

European vacation outfit idea is shown in a photo of a woman sitting on a moped wearing gold earrings, a strapless red ruffle maxi dress, a small raffia bag, and gold heeled sandals

(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

Style Notes: If your plans for the evening aren't at an open-air venue but rather a traditional nightclub, then you should adjust your look. When in doubt, you can't go wrong with a vibrant maxi dress styled with heeled sandals and a small clutch bag. It's a simple formula, but it will ensure you stand out on the dance floor.

Ruffle Maxi Dress
& Other Stories
Ruffle Maxi Dress

Red makes such a statement.

Patent-Finish High-Heel Sandals
ZARA
Patent-Finish High-Heel Sandals

Gold sandals will instantly elevate any outfit.

Half Moon Bow Clutch | Natural Raffia/smooth Leather in Natural Brown
Anya Hindmarch
Half Moon Bow Clutch

Anya Hindmarch do such fun bags for any occasion.

14. Tailored Shorts + Clutch Bag + Slingbacks

European vacation outfit idea is shown in a photo of a woman standing on a terrance wearing gold earrings, a black draped top, black bermuda shorts, gold bangles, a snakeskin clutch and yellow slingback heels

(Image credit: @sandrashehab )

Style Notes: If you're planning your evening outfits and want something different to a dress, this is a failsafe alternative. Pairing tailored shorts with a draped or halterneck top, heeled sandals and a statement clutch bag is such a stylish, sophisticated option and appropriate for any evening activities you have planned.

Contrast Extended Lining Shorts | Black
Róhe
Contrast Extended Lining Shorts | Black

I love the contrasting trim on these shorts.

The Pochette Small Embellished Snake-Effect Leather Clutch
JACQUEMUS
The Pochette Small Embellished Snake-Effect Leather Clutch

Jacquemus bags are such an investment piece.

Raffia Pointed-Toe Slingback Pumps
Charles & Keith
Raffia Pointed-Toe Slingback Pumps

Add colour to your outfit through your accessories.

15. White Dress + Straw Hat + Sandals

European vacation outfit idea is shown in a photo of a woman standing by the sea wearing a raffia woven hat, a white maxi dress, and flip flops

(Image credit: @hannamw)

Style Notes: For me personally, a white dress is the first thing I pack into my suitcase when I'm going on holiday. It's one of those options for those days where you don't know what you want to wear and want something that's effortlessly chic. Worn with trainers, sandals or heels, it's such a versatile piece for your holiday wardrobe that can be styled in so many different ways.

White Embroidered Tiered Florian Midi Dress
Nobodys Child
White Embroidered Tiered Florian Midi Dress

The contrast panelling on this Nobody's Child dress adds dimension to a white dress.

Wide Brim Hat
ME+EM
Wide Brim Hat

A wide brim hat with ribbon detailing is so chic and perfect for a summer holiday.

Braided-Leather Bandeau Slides Black
Toteme
Braided-Leather Bandeau Slides Black

The braided detailing make these sandals a staple piece.

