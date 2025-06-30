Not Skinny, Not Wide-Leg—the Specific Denim Trend Frequent Flyers Always Wear to the Airport With Trainers

Even the mention of someone wearing jeans to the airport, especially for a long-haul flight, is enough to set people off. I get it, and there are certain denim styles I wouldn't be caught dead in near TSA either. At the same time, not all jeans are created equal, and some can be just as roomy and comfortable as sweatpants and have a far more put-together appearance. For a celebrity like Olivia Rodrigo, who expects to be photographed at the exit of every airport they visit, I can understand swapping out joggers for an equally spacious (but still on-trend) pair of barrel-leg jeans, which Rodrigo did for her most recent flight into JFK. Frequent flyers know that the not skinny, not wide-leg denim pick is just right, especially when paired with Adidas trainers.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Olivia Rodrigo: Adidas Samba OG Shoes (£95); Idea Winona Cap (£39); Rouje Big Bag (£415); Sony headphones

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Samba Og Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers £95 SHOP NOW The OG.

Let me lay out the draws of wearing barrel-leg jeans specifically for flying. Obviously, they're not skinny jeans, so they won't feel tight or restricting on the flight. Rather, the horseshoe-like shape is quite capacious, leaving your thighs and calves free and allowing for the easy application of compression socks. IYKYK. Yes, wide-leg jeans also leave you plenty of space to move about the cabin freely, but they almost take up too much room. Thus, the barrel-leg jeans win, becoming my—and apparently Rodrigo's—official pick for the best jeans to wear to the airport.

The "Vampire" singer paired her classic blue jeans with black Adidas Sambas (a style she's been wearing for years) as well as a vintage Frank Sinatra T-shirt, an Idea Winona baseball cap, and a sweater tied around her waist. She finished off the travel ensemble with a tiger-print shoulder bag from Rouje and a pair of over-ear Sony headphones. Find me a better airport look—I'll wait.

Scroll down to shop her winning jeans-and-trainer combo for your next trip.

Shop Barrel-Leg Jeans and Trainers: