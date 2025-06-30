Not Skinny, Not Wide-Leg—the Specific Denim Trend Frequent Flyers Always Wear to the Airport With Trainers
Honestly, we're taking cue, because why didn't we think of barrel- leg jeans before.
Even the mention of someone wearing jeans to the airport, especially for a long-haul flight, is enough to set people off. I get it, and there are certain denim styles I wouldn't be caught dead in near TSA either. At the same time, not all jeans are created equal, and some can be just as roomy and comfortable as sweatpants and have a far more put-together appearance. For a celebrity like Olivia Rodrigo, who expects to be photographed at the exit of every airport they visit, I can understand swapping out joggers for an equally spacious (but still on-trend) pair of barrel-leg jeans, which Rodrigo did for her most recent flight into JFK. Frequent flyers know that the not skinny, not wide-leg denim pick is just right, especially when paired with Adidas trainers.
On Olivia Rodrigo: Adidas Samba OG Shoes (£95); Idea Winona Cap (£39); Rouje Big Bag (£415); Sony headphones
Let me lay out the draws of wearing barrel-leg jeans specifically for flying. Obviously, they're not skinny jeans, so they won't feel tight or restricting on the flight. Rather, the horseshoe-like shape is quite capacious, leaving your thighs and calves free and allowing for the easy application of compression socks. IYKYK. Yes, wide-leg jeans also leave you plenty of space to move about the cabin freely, but they almost take up too much room. Thus, the barrel-leg jeans win, becoming my—and apparently Rodrigo's—official pick for the best jeans to wear to the airport.
The "Vampire" singer paired her classic blue jeans with black Adidas Sambas (a style she's been wearing for years) as well as a vintage Frank Sinatra T-shirt, an Idea Winona baseball cap, and a sweater tied around her waist. She finished off the travel ensemble with a tiger-print shoulder bag from Rouje and a pair of over-ear Sony headphones. Find me a better airport look—I'll wait.
Scroll down to shop her winning jeans-and-trainer combo for your next trip.
Shop Barrel-Leg Jeans and Trainers:
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.
