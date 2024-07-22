Pamela Anderson’s South of France Outfits Look Elegant Thanks to This Simple Formula

Pamela Anderson has caught my attention for her classic, timeless outfits lately and her holiday wardrobe is no exception. Having spent the last week in the South of France, her elegant outfits have inspired my entire holiday packing list.

For her time in the sun-drench coast, Anderson packed an enviable collection of light summer staples and classic buys. Using a clever packing formula, Anderson opted to stick to a bright white colour palette—save a few neutral accessories—to ensure a cohesive array of looks that would style well with everything as she mixed-and-matched the pieces throughout her trip.

Sticking mainly to classic buys such as slip dresses, A-line skirts and jersey tops, I did spot a few new-season trends enter into her holiday rotation—in white of course! Scroll on to see how Pamela Anderson dressed for her South of France holiday and shop the pieces you need to re-create her sophisticated, all-white outfits.

3 OUTFITS PAMELA ANDERSON WORE IN THE SOUTH OF FRANCE

1. LINEN DRESS + BALLET FLATS

Pamela Anderson wears a linen dress and ballet flats.

(Image credit: @pamelaanderson)

Style Notes: A light linen dress is a fashion person's most important buy for the summer months. Style with trending black ballet flats like Anderson for an elegant ensemble that will keep you cool and comfortable all day.

SHOP LINEN DRESSES + BALLET FLATS:

Square-Neck Mini Pinafore Dress
COS
Square-Neck Mini Pinafore Dress

Style with black ballet flats or wear with a strappy sandal.

Mary Jane Leather Ballerina Flats
& Other Stories
Mary Jane Leather Ballerina Flats

These also come in a light cream shade.

Jessi Linen Dress
Reformation
Jessi Linen Dress

This also comes in three other colours.

Elasticated Ballerina | Black
Jigsaw
Elasticated Ballerinas

Black ballet flats are a summer time non-negotiable.

2. COTTON SKIRT + WHITE TEE

Pamela Anderson in South of France.

(Image credit: @pamelaanderson)

Style Notes: White cotton skirts have proven to be summer 2024's most important buy. Creating a fresh, tonal look, Anderson styled hers with a bright white tee, for a cohesive ensemble that worked to keep her cool under the French sun. Keeping her accessories relaxed and minimal, the actor selected simple white trainers and a raffia tote to accessorise for the day.

SHOP COTTON SKIRTS + T-SHIRTS:

Drawstring Midi Skirt
COS
Drawstring Midi Skirt

The drawstring waistband ensures you can get the perfect fit.

Clean Cut T-Shirt
COS
Clean Cut T-Shirt

Every great wardrobe starts with a classic white tee.

Lucy Skirt
Reformation
Lucy Skirt

This has moved up to the top of my summer wish list.

white t shirt
& Other Stories
Crewneck T-Shirt

This also comes in so many other colours.

3. BERMUDA SHORTS + WHITE HAT + BASKET BAG

Pamela Anderson in South of France.

(Image credit: @pamelaanderson)

Style Notes: Tapping into one of the season's fastest growing trends, Anderson styled a fresh white pair of bermuda shorts during her holiday on the French coast. Matching her accessories to the bright white shade, the actor selected a white hat to shield her face from the glaring sun—whilst adding a point of interest to her relaxed day time look. Just add a chic basket bag for more French style appeal.

SHOP BERMUDA SHORTS, WHITE HATS + BASKET BAGS:

shorts
Massimo Dutti
Cotton Blend Bermuda Shorts

This also comes in a light khaki shade.

Fringed Bucket Hat
& Other Stories
Fringed Bucket Hat

This also comes in a classic blue denim shade.

Medium Raffia Basket Bag
LOEWE
Medium Raffia Basket Bag

Linen Blend High Waisted Bermuda Shorts
Marks & Spencer
Linen Blend High Waisted Bermuda Shorts

The linen composition makes these breathable and ideal for hot summer days.

Free People, Shady Character Packable Wide Brim Hat
Free People
Shady Character Packable Wide Brim Hat

The chicest way to avoid a sunburn.

The Santorini | Natural Basket Off-White Smooth | Demellier
DeMellier
The Santorini Bag in Natural Basket

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

