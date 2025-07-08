Yes, Black Bikinis Are Chic, But This Elegant Hue is Frankly Much More Now

Don’t get me wrong—black bikinis will always have a spot in my summer suitcase. They’re a classic for a reason. But this season, I’ve found myself making space for a new neutral that feels so right for 2025.

Just this week, I spotted Dakota Johnson and Kate Hudson on the Ibizan seafront, both wearing brown bikinis—and suddenly, black didn’t seem quite so essential. Skipping the usual darker shades, they each chose a rich chocolate brown instead. Dakota styled hers under a crochet cover-up, layered with multiple necklaces and oversized sunglasses. Meanwhile, Kate went for a tonal look, wearing a deep espresso set that felt easy and chic.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

What I love about this trend is how it manages to feel fresh and current without being loud about it. Tapping into the colour trend that's been everywhere this season, brown bikinis offer depth and interest to a sea-front look in a fresh and wearable way.

Modern, yes, but also timeless, I have a feeling this one’s going to stick around. Keep scrolling to see the best brown bikinis I’ve found this season below.

Shop Brown Bikinis: