Yes, Black Bikinis Are Chic, But This Elegant Hue is Frankly Much More Now
A brown bikini is the easiest way to add a thoroughly modern element to your summer holiday capsule wardrobe. Discover the styles we love the most here.
Don’t get me wrong—black bikinis will always have a spot in my summer suitcase. They’re a classic for a reason. But this season, I’ve found myself making space for a new neutral that feels so right for 2025.
Just this week, I spotted Dakota Johnson and Kate Hudson on the Ibizan seafront, both wearing brown bikinis—and suddenly, black didn’t seem quite so essential. Skipping the usual darker shades, they each chose a rich chocolate brown instead. Dakota styled hers under a crochet cover-up, layered with multiple necklaces and oversized sunglasses. Meanwhile, Kate went for a tonal look, wearing a deep espresso set that felt easy and chic.
What I love about this trend is how it manages to feel fresh and current without being loud about it. Tapping into the colour trend that's been everywhere this season, brown bikinis offer depth and interest to a sea-front look in a fresh and wearable way.
Modern, yes, but also timeless, I have a feeling this one’s going to stick around. Keep scrolling to see the best brown bikinis I’ve found this season below.
Shop Brown Bikinis:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
